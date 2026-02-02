Think of your database like your home. Your home has a living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and garage. Each room serves a different purpose. But they're all under the same roof, connected by hallways and doors. You don't build a separate restaurant building just because you need to cook. You don't construct a commercial garage across town just to park your car.

That's what Postgres is. One home with many rooms. Search, vectors, time-series, queues—all under one roof.

But this is exactly what specialized database vendors don't want you to hear. Their marketing teams have spent years convincing you to "use the right tool for the right job." It sounds reasonable. It sounds wise. And it sells a lot of databases.

Let me show you why it's a trap and why Postgres is the better choice in 99% of cases.

The “Use the Right Tool” Trap

You’ve heard the advice: “Use the right tool for the right job.”

Sounds wise. So you end up with:

Elasticsearch for search Pinecone for vectors Redis for caching MongoDB for documents Kafka for queues InfluxDB for time-series PostgreSQL for… the stuff that’s left

Congratulations. You now have seven databases to manage. Seven query languages to learn. Seven backup strategies to maintain. Seven security models to audit. Six sets of credentials to rotate. Seven monitoring dashboards to watch. And seven things that can break at 3 AM.

And when something does break? Good luck spinning up a test environment to debug it.

Here’s a different idea: Just use Postgres.

Why This Matters Now: The AI Era

This isn’t just about simplicity. AI agents have made database sprawl a nightmare.

Think about what agents need to do:

Quickly spin up a test database with production data

Try a fix or experiment

Verify it works

Tear it down

With one database? That’s a single command. Fork it, test it, done.

With seven databases? Now you need to:

Coordinate snapshots across Postgres, Elasticsearch, Pinecone, Redis, MongoDB, and Kafka

Make sure they’re all at the same point in time

Spin up seven different services

Configure seven different connection strings

Hope nothing drifts while you’re testing

Tear down seven services when you’re done

This is virtually impossible without a ton of R&D.

And it’s not just agents. Every time something breaks at 3 AM, you need to spin up a test environment to debug. With six databases, that’s a coordination nightmare. With one database, it’s a single command.

In the AI era, simplicity isn’t just elegant. It’s essential.

“But Specialized Databases Are Better!”

Let’s address this head-on.

The myth: Specialized databases are far superior at their specific tasks.

The reality: Sometimes they’re marginally better at a narrow task. But they also bring unnecessary complexity. It’s like hiring a private chef for every meal. Sounds luxurious, but it adds expense, coordination overhead, and creates problems you didn’t have before.

Here's the thing: 99% of companies don't need them. The top 1% have tens of millions of users and a large engineering team to match. You've read their blog posts about how amazing Specialized Database X works for them. But that's their scale, their team, their problems. For everyone else, Postgres is more than enough.

Here’s what most people don’t realize: Postgres extensions use the same or better algorithms as specialized databases (in many cases).

The “specialized database” premium? Mostly marketing.

What You Need Specialized Tool Postgres Extension Same Algorithm? Full-text search Elasticsearch pg_textsearch ✅ Both use BM25 Vector search Pinecone pgvector + pgvectorscale ✅ Both use HNSW/DiskANN Time-series InfluxDB TimescaleDB ✅ Both use time partitioning Caching Redis UNLOGGED tables ✅ Both use in-memory storage Documents MongoDB JSONB ✅ Both use document indexing Geospatial Specialized GIS PostGIS ✅ Industry standard since 2001

These aren’t watered-down versions. They’re the same/better algorithms, battle-tested, open source, and often developed by the same researchers.

The benchmarks back this up:

pgvectorscale : 28x lower latency than Pinecone at 75% less cost

: 28x lower latency than at 75% less cost TimescaleDB : Matches or beats InfluxDB while offering full SQL

: Matches or beats InfluxDB while offering full SQL pg_textsearch: The exact same BM25 ranking that powers Elasticsearch

The Hidden Costs Add Up

Beyond the AI/agent problem, database sprawl has compounding costs:

Task One Database Seven Databases Backup strategy 1 7 Monitoring dashboards 1 7 Security patches 1 7 On-call runbooks 1 7 Failover testing 1 7

Cognitive load: Your team needs SQL, Redis commands, Elasticsearch Query DSL, MongoDB aggregation, Kafka patterns, and InfluxDB’s non-native SQL workaround. That’s not specialization. That’s fragmentation.

Data consistency: Keeping Elasticsearch in sync with Postgres? You build sync jobs. They fail. Data drifts. You add reconciliation. That fails too. Now you’re maintaining infrastructure instead of building features.

SLA math: Three systems at 99.9% uptime each = 99.7% combined. That’s 26 hours of downtime per year instead of 8.7. Every system multiplies your failure modes.

The Modern Postgres Stack

These extensions aren’t new. They’ve been production-ready for years:

PostGIS : Since 2001 (24 years). Powers OpenStreetMap and Uber.

: Since 2001 (24 years). Powers OpenStreetMap and Uber. Full-text search : Since 2008 (17 years). Built into core Postgres.

: Since 2008 (17 years). Built into core Postgres. JSONB : Since 2014 (11 years). As fast as MongoDB, with ACID.

: Since 2014 (11 years). As fast as MongoDB, with ACID. TimescaleDB : Since 2017 (8 years). 21K+ GitHub stars.

: Since 2017 (8 years). 21K+ GitHub stars. pgvector: Since 2021 (4 years). 19K+ GitHub stars.

Over 48,000 companies use PostgreSQL, including Netflix, Spotify, Uber, Reddit, Instagram, and Discord.

The AI-Era Extensions

The AI era brought a new generation:

Extension Replaces Highlights pgvectorscale Pinecone, Qdrant DiskANN algorithm. 28x lower latency, 75% less cost. pg_textsearch Elasticsearch True BM25 ranking natively in Postgres. pgai External AI pipelines Auto-sync embeddings as data changes.

What this means: Building a RAG app used to require Postgres + Pinecone + Elasticsearch + glue code.

Now? Just Postgres. One database. One query language. One backup. One fork command for your AI agent to spin up a test environment.

Quick Start: Add These Extensions

Here’s all you need:

-- Full-text search with BM25 CREATE EXTENSION pg_textsearch; -- Vector search for AI CREATE EXTENSION vector; CREATE EXTENSION vectorscale; -- AI embeddings & RAG workflows CREATE EXTENSION ai; -- Time-series CREATE EXTENSION timescaledb; -- Message queues CREATE EXTENSION pgmq; -- Scheduled jobs CREATE EXTENSION pg_cron; -- Geospatial CREATE EXTENSION postgis; Copy

That’s it.

Show Me the Code

Below are working examples for each use case. Skip to what you need.

Full-Text Search (Replace Elasticsearch)

The extension: pg_textsearch (true BM25 ranking)

What you’re replacing:

Elasticsearch: Separate JVM cluster, complex mappings, sync pipelines, Java heap tuning

Separate JVM cluster, complex mappings, sync pipelines, Java heap tuning Solr: Same story, different wrapper

Same story, different wrapper Algolia: $1/1000 searches, external API dependency

What you get: The exact same BM25 algorithm that powers Elasticsearch, directly in Postgres.

-- Create table CREATE TABLE articles ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, title TEXT, content TEXT ); -- Create BM25 index CREATE INDEX idx_articles_bm25 ON articles USING bm25(content) WITH (text_config = 'english'); -- Search with BM25 scoring SELECT title, -(content <@> 'database optimization') as score FROM articles ORDER BY content <@> 'database optimization' LIMIT 10; Copy

Hybrid Search: BM25 + Vectors in one query:

SELECT title, -(content <@> 'database optimization') as bm25_score, embedding <=> query_embedding as vector_distance, 0.7 * (-(content <@> 'database optimization')) + 0.3 * (1 - (embedding <=> query_embedding)) as hybrid_score FROM articles ORDER BY hybrid_score DESC LIMIT 10; Copy

This is what Elasticsearch requires a separate plugin for. In Postgres, it’s just SQL.

Vector Search (Replace Pinecone)

The extensions: pgvector + pgvectorscale

What you’re replacing:

Pinecone: $70/month minimum, separate infrastructure, data sync headaches

$70/month minimum, separate infrastructure, data sync headaches Qdrant, Milvus, Weaviate: More infrastructure to manage

What you get: pgvectorscale uses the DiskANN algorithm (from Microsoft Research), achieving 28x lower p95 latency and 16x higher throughput than Pinecone at 99% recall.

-- Enable extensions CREATE EXTENSION vector; CREATE EXTENSION vectorscale CASCADE; -- Table with embeddings CREATE TABLE documents ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, content TEXT, embedding vector(1536) ); -- High-performance index (DiskANN) CREATE INDEX idx_docs_embedding ON documents USING diskann(embedding); -- Find similar documents SELECT content, embedding <=> '[0.1, 0.2, ...]'::vector as distance FROM documents ORDER BY embedding <=> '[0.1, 0.2, ...]'::vector LIMIT 10; Copy

Auto-sync embeddings with pgai:

SELECT ai.create_vectorizer( 'documents'::regclass, loading => ai.loading_column(column_name=>'content'), embedding => ai.embedding_openai(model=>'text-embedding-3-small', dimensions=>'1536') ); Copy

Now every INSERT/UPDATE automatically regenerates embeddings. No sync jobs. No drift. No 3 AM pages.

Time-Series (Replace InfluxDB)

The extension: TimescaleDB (21K+ GitHub stars)

What you’re replacing:

InfluxDB: Separate database, Flux query language or non-native SQL, limited SQL support

Separate database, Flux query language or non-native SQL, limited SQL support Prometheus: Great for metrics, not your application data

What you get: Automatic time partitioning, compression up to 90%, continuous aggregates. Full SQL.

-- Enable TimescaleDB CREATE EXTENSION timescaledb; -- Create table CREATE TABLE metrics ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL, device_id TEXT, temperature DOUBLE PRECISION ); -- Convert to hypertable SELECT create_hypertable('metrics', 'time'); -- Query with time buckets SELECT time_bucket('1 hour', time) as hour, AVG(temperature) FROM metrics WHERE time > NOW() - INTERVAL '24 hours' GROUP BY hour; -- Auto-delete old data SELECT add_retention_policy('metrics', INTERVAL '30 days'); -- Compression (90% storage reduction) ALTER TABLE metrics SET (timescaledb.compress); SELECT add_compression_policy('metrics', INTERVAL '7 days'); Copy

Caching (Replace Redis)

The feature: UNLOGGED tables + JSONB

-- UNLOGGED = no WAL overhead, faster writes CREATE UNLOGGED TABLE cache ( key TEXT PRIMARY KEY, value JSONB, expires_at TIMESTAMPTZ ); -- Set with expiration INSERT INTO cache (key, value, expires_at) VALUES ('user:123', '{"name": "Alice"}', NOW() + INTERVAL '1 hour') ON CONFLICT (key) DO UPDATE SET value = EXCLUDED.value; -- Get SELECT value FROM cache WHERE key = 'user:123' AND expires_at > NOW(); -- Cleanup (schedule with pg_cron) DELETE FROM cache WHERE expires_at < NOW(); Copy

Message Queues (Replace Kafka)

The extension: pgmq

CREATE EXTENSION pgmq; SELECT pgmq.create('my_queue'); -- Send SELECT pgmq.send('my_queue', '{"event": "signup", "user_id": 123}'); -- Receive (with visibility timeout) SELECT * FROM pgmq.read('my_queue', 30, 5); -- Delete after processing SELECT pgmq.delete('my_queue', msg_id); Copy

Or native SKIP LOCKED pattern:

CREATE TABLE jobs ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, payload JSONB, status TEXT DEFAULT 'pending' ); -- Worker claims job atomically UPDATE jobs SET status = 'processing' WHERE id = ( SELECT id FROM jobs WHERE status = 'pending' FOR UPDATE SKIP LOCKED LIMIT 1 ) RETURNING *; Copy

Documents (Replace MongoDB)

The feature: Native JSONB

CREATE TABLE users ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, data JSONB ); -- Insert nested document INSERT INTO users (data) VALUES ('{ "name": "Alice", "profile": {"bio": "Developer", "links": ["github.com/alice"]} }'); -- Query nested fields SELECT data->>'name', data->'profile'->>'bio' FROM users WHERE data->'profile'->>'bio' LIKE '%Developer%'; -- Index JSON fields CREATE INDEX idx_users_email ON users ((data->>'email')); Copy

Geospatial (Replace Specialized GIS)

The extension: PostGIS

CREATE EXTENSION postgis; CREATE TABLE stores ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, name TEXT, location GEOGRAPHY(POINT, 4326) ); -- Find stores within 5km SELECT name, ST_Distance(location, ST_MakePoint(-122.4, 37.78)::geography) as meters FROM stores WHERE ST_DWithin(location, ST_MakePoint(-122.4, 37.78)::geography, 5000); Copy

Scheduled Jobs (Replace Cron)

The extension: pg_cron

CREATE EXTENSION pg_cron; -- Run every hour SELECT cron.schedule('cleanup', '0 * * * *', $$DELETE FROM cache WHERE expires_at < NOW()$$); -- Nightly rollup SELECT cron.schedule('rollup', '0 2 * * *', $$REFRESH MATERIALIZED VIEW CONCURRENTLY daily_stats$$); Copy

Hybrid Search (BM25 + Vectors)

For AI applications, you often need both keyword search and semantic search:

-- Reciprocal Rank Fusion: combine keyword + semantic search WITH bm25 AS ( SELECT id, ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY content <@> $1) as rank FROM documents LIMIT 20 ), vectors AS ( SELECT id, ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY embedding <=> $2) as rank FROM documents LIMIT 20 ) SELECT d.*, 1.0/(60 + COALESCE(b.rank, 1000)) + 1.0/(60 + COALESCE(v.rank, 1000)) as score FROM documents d LEFT JOIN bm25 b ON d.id = b.id LEFT JOIN vectors v ON d.id = v.id WHERE b.id IS NOT NULL OR v.id IS NOT NULL ORDER BY score DESC LIMIT 10; Copy

Try that with Elasticsearch + Pinecone. You’d need two API calls, result merging, failure handling, and double latency.

In Postgres: one query, one transaction, one result.

Fuzzy Search (Typo Tolerance)

The extension: pg_trgm (built into Postgres)

CREATE EXTENSION pg_trgm; CREATE INDEX idx_name_trgm ON products USING GIN (name gin_trgm_ops); -- Finds "PostgreSQL" even with typo SELECT name FROM products WHERE name % 'posgresql' ORDER BY similarity(name, 'posgresql') DESC; Copy

Graph Traversal (Replace Graph DBs)

The feature: Recursive CTEs

-- Find all reports under a manager (org chart) WITH RECURSIVE org_tree AS ( SELECT id, name, manager_id, 1 as depth FROM employees WHERE id = 42 UNION ALL SELECT e.id, e.name, e.manager_id, t.depth + 1 FROM employees e JOIN org_tree t ON e.manager_id = t.id WHERE t.depth < 10 ) SELECT * FROM org_tree; Copy

The Bottom Line

Remember the home analogy? You don't build a separate restaurant just to cook dinner. You don't construct a commercial garage across town just to park your car. You use the rooms in your home.

That's what we've shown you here. Search, vectors, time-series, documents, queues, caching—they're all rooms in the Postgres home. Same algorithms as the specialized databases. Battle-tested for years. Used by Netflix, Uber, Discord, and 48,000 other companies.

So what about that 99%?

For 99% of companies, Postgres handles everything you need. The 1%? That's when you're processing petabytes of logs across hundreds of nodes, or you need Kibana's specific dashboards, or you have exotic requirements that genuinely exceed what Postgres can do.

But here's the thing: you'll know when you're in the 1%. You won't need a vendor's marketing team to tell you. You'll have benchmarked it yourself and hit a real wall.

Until then, don't scatter your data across seven buildings because someone told you to "use the right tool for the right job." That advice sells databases. It doesn't serve you.

Start with Postgres. Stay with Postgres. Add complexity only when you've earned the need for it.

In 2026, just use Postgres.

