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Build with Tiger Data

Task-oriented guides organized by what you want to get done

Start here

Section titled “Start here”
Tips

New to Tiger Data? Begin with Your first hypertable, then try a guided project like analyzing transport and geospatial data.

Building for production? Jump straight to Write and query data and then explore jobs and policies or storage tiering.

I want to…

Section titled “I want to…”

Choose a goal below to find the right guide.

Write and query data

Create hypertables, insert and query time-series data, and use time buckets

Automate with jobs and policies

Schedule background jobs and configure data retention policies

Spread data across storage tiers

Move cold data to cheaper storage with tiered storage

Use hyperfunctions for analytics

Set up counter aggregation, gapfilling, percentiles, and time-weighted averages

Keep pre-computed aggregations up to date

Create and manage continuous aggregates for dashboards and reporting

Optimize storage and query speed

Set up hypercore, the hybrid row-columnar storage engine

Make queries and schemas faster

Tune indexes, schema design, constraints, and hypertable performance

Get hands on

Section titled “Get hands on”

Looking for tutorials, real-life guided projects, or code examples? Everything you need is in the Guided projects.

Something not working?

Section titled “Something not working?”

Head to Troubleshooting for common issues organized by capability.