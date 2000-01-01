Build with Tiger Data
Task-oriented guides organized by what you want to get done
Start hereSection titled “Start here”
Tips
New to Tiger Data? Begin with Your first hypertable, then try a guided project like analyzing transport and geospatial data.
Building for production? Jump straight to Write and query data and then explore jobs and policies or storage tiering.
I want to…Section titled “I want to…”
Choose a goal below to find the right guide.
Get hands onSection titled “Get hands on”
Looking for tutorials, real-life guided projects, or code examples? Everything you need is in the Guided projects.
Something not working?Section titled “Something not working?”
Head to Troubleshooting for common issues organized by capability.