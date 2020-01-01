A continuous aggregate stores precomputed rollups so analytical queries avoid rescanning all raw rows. You create the materialized view first, then wire up refresh (policy or manual). You can build on a hypertable or stack another continuous aggregate, and you can define more than one continuous aggregate per source.

Continuous aggregates require a time_bucket on the time partitioning column of the hypertable.

By default, views are automatically refreshed. You can adjust this by setting the WITH NO DATA option. Additionally, the view can not be a security barrier view.

Continuous aggregates use hypertables in the background, which means that they also use chunk time intervals. By default, the continuous aggregate‘s chunk time interval is 10 times what the original hypertable‘s chunk time interval is. For example, if the original hypertable‘s chunk time interval is 7 days, the continuous aggregates that are on top of it have a 70 day chunk time interval.

Create a continuous aggregate Section titled “Create a continuous aggregate”

In this example, we are using a hypertable called conditions , and creating a continuous aggregate view for daily weather data. The GROUP BY clause must include a time_bucket expression which uses time dimension column of the hypertable. Additionally, all functions and their arguments included in SELECT , GROUP BY , and HAVING clauses must be immutable.

Create the materialized view CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW conditions_summary_daily WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT device, time_bucket(INTERVAL '1 day' , time ) AS bucket, AVG (temperature), MAX (temperature), MIN (temperature) FROM conditions GROUP BY device, bucket; To create a continuous aggregate within a transaction block, use the WITH NO DATA option. To improve continuous aggregate performance, set timescaledb.invalidate_using = 'wal' Since 2.22.0 . Create a refresh policy SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy( 'conditions_summary_daily' , start_offset => INTERVAL '1 month' , end_offset => INTERVAL '1 day' , schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour' );

You can use most PostgreSQL aggregate functions in continuous aggregations. To see what PostgreSQL features are supported, check the function support table.

Choosing an appropriate bucket interval Section titled “Choosing an appropriate bucket interval”

Continuous aggregates require a time_bucket on the time partitioning column of the hypertable. The time bucket allows you to define a time interval, instead of having to use specific timestamps. For example, you can define a time bucket as five minutes, or one day.

You can’t use time_bucket_gapfill directly in a continuous aggregate. This is because you need access to previous data to determine the gapfill content, which isn’t yet available when you create the continuous aggregate. You can work around this by creating the continuous aggregate using time_bucket , then querying the continuous aggregate using time_bucket_gapfill .

Using the WITH NO DATA option Section titled “Using the WITH NO DATA option”

By default, when you create a view for the first time, it is populated with data. This is so that the aggregates can be computed across the entire hypertable. If you don’t want this to happen, for example if the table is very large, or if new data is being continuously added, you can control the order in which the data is refreshed. You can do this by adding a manual refresh with your continuous aggregate policy using the WITH NO DATA option.

The WITH NO DATA option allows the continuous aggregate to be created instantly, so you don’t have to wait for the data to be aggregated. Data begins to populate only when the policy begins to run. This means that only data newer than the start_offset time begins to populate the continuous aggregate. If you have historical data that is older than the start_offset interval, you need to manually refresh the history up to the current start_offset to allow real-time aggregate queries to run efficiently.

Create the view CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW cagg_rides_view WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT vendor_id, time_bucket( '1h' , pickup_datetime) AS hour , count ( * ) total_rides, avg (fare_amount) avg_fare, max (trip_distance) as max_trip_distance, min (trip_distance) as min_trip_distance FROM rides GROUP BY vendor_id, time_bucket( '1h' , pickup_datetime) WITH NO DATA ; Manually refresh the view CALL refresh_continuous_aggregate( 'cagg_rides_view' , NULL , localtimestamp - INTERVAL '1 week' ); Add the policy SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy( 'cagg_rides_view' , start_offset => INTERVAL '1 week' , end_offset => INTERVAL '1 hour' , schedule_interval => INTERVAL '30 minutes' );

Create a continuous aggregate with a JOIN Section titled “Create a continuous aggregate with a JOIN”

In TimescaleDB v2.10 and later, with PostgreSQL v12 or later, you can create a continuous aggregate with a query that also includes a JOIN . For example:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW conditions_summary_daily_3 WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket(INTERVAL '1 day' , day ) AS bucket, AVG (temperature), MAX (temperature), MIN (temperature), name FROM devices JOIN conditions USING (device_id) GROUP BY name , bucket;

Note For more information about creating a continuous aggregate with a JOIN , including some additional restrictions, see the about continuous aggregates section.

Query continuous aggregates Section titled “Query continuous aggregates”

When you have created a continuous aggregate and set a refresh policy, you can query the view with a SELECT query. You can only specify a single hypertable in the FROM clause. Including more hypertables, tables, views, or subqueries in your SELECT query is not supported. Additionally, make sure that the hypertable you are querying does not have row-level-security policies enabled.

Query the continuous aggregate for a specific device SELECT * FROM conditions_summary_hourly WHERE device = 5 AND bucket >= '2020-01-01' AND bucket < '2020-04-01' ; Query for largest metric spreads SELECT * FROM conditions_summary_hourly WHERE max - min > 1800 AND bucket >= '2020-01-01' AND bucket < '2020-04-01' ORDER BY bucket DESC , device DESC LIMIT 20 ;

Use continuous aggregates with mutable functions: experimental Section titled “Use continuous aggregates with mutable functions: experimental”

Mutable functions have experimental support in the continuous aggregate query definition. Mutable functions are enabled by default. However, if you use them in a materialized query a warning is returned.

When using non-immutable functions you have to ensure these functions produce consistent results across continuous aggregate refresh runs. For example, if a function depends on the current time zone you have to ensure all your continuous aggregate refreshes run with a consistent setting for this.

Use continuous aggregates with window functions: experimental Section titled “Use continuous aggregates with window functions: experimental”

Window functions have experimental support in the continuous aggregate query definition. Window functions are disabled by default. To enable them, set timescaledb.enable_cagg_window_functions to true .

Support is experimental, there is a risk of data inconsistency. For example, in backfill scenarios, buckets could be missed.

Create a window function Section titled “Create a window function”

To use a window function in a continuous aggregate:

Create a simple table CREATE TABLE example ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , value TEXT NOT NULL ); Enable window functions As window functions are experimental, you have to set enable_cagg_window_functions . SET timescaledb . enable_cagg_window_functions TO TRUE; Create the continuous aggregate with a window function Window functions must stay within the time bucket. Any query that tries to look beyond the current time bucket will produce incorrect results around the refresh boundaries. CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW example_aggregate WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket( '1d' , time ), customer_id, sum (amount) AS amount, sum (amount) - LAG ( sum (amount), 1 , NULL ) OVER ( PARTITION BY time_bucket( '1d' , time ) ORDER BY sum (amount) DESC ) AS amount_diff, ROW_NUMBER () OVER ( PARTITION BY time_bucket( '1d' , time ) ORDER BY sum (amount) DESC ) FROM sales GROUP BY 1 , 2 ; Window functions that partition by time_bucket should be safe even with LAG()/LEAD()

Window function workaround for older versions of TimescaleDB Section titled “Window function workaround for older versions of TimescaleDB”

For TimescaleDB v2.19.3 and below, continuous aggregates do not support window functions. To work around this: