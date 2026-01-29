Migrate a continuous aggregate to the new form
Migrate your old continuous aggregates to the new form introduced in TimescaleDB 2.7
Starting in TimescaleDB v2.7, continuous aggregates use a newer format that performs better and supports more SQL. Continuous aggregates created before that release, or created with
timescaledb.finalized set to
false, still use the legacy layout until you migrate.
To migrate a continuous aggregate from the old format to the new format, you can use this procedure. It automatically copies over your data and policies. You can continue to use the continuous aggregate while the migration is happening.
Connect to your database and run:
There are known issues with
cagg_migrate() in version 2.8.0.
Upgrade to version 2.8.1 or later before using it.
Configure continuous aggregate migrationSection titled “Configure continuous aggregate migration”
The migration procedure provides two boolean configuration parameters,
override and
drop_old. By default, the name of your new continuous aggregate
is the name of your old continuous aggregate, with the suffix
_new.
Set
override to true to rename your new continuous aggregate with the
original name. The old continuous aggregate is renamed with the suffix
_old.
To both rename and drop the old continuous aggregate entirely, set both
parameters to true. Note that
drop_old must be used together with
override.
Check on continuous aggregate migration statusSection titled “Check on continuous aggregate migration status”
To check the progress of the continuous aggregate migration, query the migration planning table:
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
Permissions error when migrating a continuous aggregateSection titled “Permissions error when migrating a continuous aggregate”
You might get a permissions error when migrating a continuous aggregate from old
to new format using
cagg_migrate. The user performing the migration must have
the following permissions:
- Select, insert, and update permissions on the tables
_timescale_catalog.continuous_agg_migrate_planand
_timescale_catalog.continuous_agg_migrate_plan_step
- Usage permissions on the sequence
_timescaledb_catalog.continuous_agg_migrate_plan_step_step_id_seq
To solve the problem, change to a user capable of granting permissions, and grant the following permissions to the user performing the migration: