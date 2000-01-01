 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

Cost optimization

Reduce storage and compute costs

Lower your storage and compute bill

Section titled “Lower your storage and compute bill”

Use the sections below when you want cheaper storage (compression, tiers, retention), lighter compute (sizing and usage), or Tiger Cloud billing context.

I want to reduce…

Section titled “I want to reduce…”
  • Reduce storage costs with compression
  • Use tiered storage for cold data
  • Configure appropriate retention policies

Compute costs

Section titled “Compute costs”
  • Right-size your instance
  • Monitor resource usage

Tiger Cloud

Section titled “Tiger Cloud”

See also

Section titled “See also”