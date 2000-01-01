Cost optimization
Reduce storage and compute costs
Lower your storage and compute billSection titled “Lower your storage and compute bill”
Use the sections below when you want cheaper storage (compression, tiers, retention), lighter compute (sizing and usage), or Tiger Cloud billing context.
I want to reduce…Section titled “I want to reduce…”
- Reduce storage costs with compression
- Use tiered storage for cold data
- Configure appropriate retention policies
Compute costsSection titled “Compute costs”
- Right-size your instance
- Monitor resource usage
Tiger CloudSection titled “Tiger Cloud”
See alsoSection titled “See also”
- Columnar storage: compression and Hypercore
- Tiered storage: move cold data to cheaper tiers