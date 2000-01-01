Write and query data
Insert, update, delete, and query time-series data in hypertables
Write and read time-series data with familiar SQL plus TimescaleDB helpers. Each guide is task-oriented: follow the steps to finish one job.
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Once you’re comfortable writing and querying data, explore:
- Automate with jobs and retention: Schedule background tasks.
- Manage storage and tiering: Move cold data to cheaper storage.
- Hyperfunctions: Advanced aggregation and analysis.