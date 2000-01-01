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Write and query data

Insert, update, delete, and query time-series data in hypertables

Write and read time-series data with familiar SQL plus TimescaleDB helpers. Each guide is task-oriented: follow the steps to finish one job.

In this section

Section titled “In this section”
Write data

Insert, update, upsert, and delete time-series data in hypertables

Query data

SELECT, SkipScan, and advanced analytic queries

Run queries from Tiger Console

Use the SQL editor in Tiger Console to run queries against your service

Next steps

Section titled “Next steps”

Once you’re comfortable writing and querying data, explore: