About automation
Automate refresh, hypercore, retention, and custom tasks with scheduled jobs
Automation splits into built-in policies (refresh, columnstore, retention, reordering) and custom jobs you schedule yourself. Out of the box, TimescaleDB ships with policies such as:
- Continuous aggregate policies to automatically refresh continuous aggregates
- Columnstore policies to convert historical data to the columnstore
- Retention policies to drop historical data
- Reordering policies to reorder data within chunks
If these don’t cover your use case, you can create and schedule custom-defined jobs to run within your database. They help you automate periodic tasks that aren’t covered by the native policies.
In this section, you see how to: