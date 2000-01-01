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About automation

Automate refresh, hypercore, retention, and custom tasks with scheduled jobs

Automation splits into built-in policies (refresh, columnstore, retention, reordering) and custom jobs you schedule yourself. Out of the box, TimescaleDB ships with policies such as:

If these don’t cover your use case, you can create and schedule custom-defined jobs to run within your database. They help you automate periodic tasks that aren’t covered by the native policies.

In this section, you see how to: