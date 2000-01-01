About automation

Automation splits into built-in policies (refresh, columnstore, retention, reordering) and custom jobs you schedule yourself. Out of the box, TimescaleDB ships with policies such as:

Continuous aggregate policies to automatically refresh continuous aggregates

Columnstore policies to convert historical data to the columnstore

Retention policies to drop historical data

Reordering policies to reorder data within chunks

If these don’t cover your use case, you can create and schedule custom-defined jobs to run within your database. They help you automate periodic tasks that aren’t covered by the native policies.

In this section, you see how to: