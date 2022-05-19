Add a data retention policy
Create a data retention policy to automatically drop historical data from your hypertables when it reaches a certain age
Retention policies drop entire chunks once their time range falls outside your window, which is cheaper than deleting millions of rows one by one. TimescaleDB schedules a background job to apply the policy for you.
Add a data retention policySection titled “Add a data retention policy”
Add a data retention policy by using the
add_retention_policy function.
- Choose your hypertable and retention interval
Decide how long you want to keep data before dropping it. In this example, the hypertable named
conditionsretains the data for 24 hours.
- Call
add_retention_policy
A data retention policy only allows you to drop chunks based on how far they are in the past. To drop chunks based on how far they are in the future, manually drop chunks.
Remove a data retention policySection titled “Remove a data retention policy”
Remove an existing data retention policy by using the
remove_retention_policy function. Pass it the name
of the hypertable to remove the policy from.
See scheduled data retention jobsSection titled “See scheduled data retention jobs”
To see your scheduled data retention jobs and their job statistics, query the
timescaledb_information.jobs and
timescaledb_information.job_stats tables.
For example:
The results look like this: