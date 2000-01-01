Create a custom job to downsample and compress chunks
Downsample and convert hypertable chunks to the columnstore by combining a continuous aggregate refresh policy with hypercore
TimescaleDB lets you downsample and convert chunks to the columnstore by combining a continuous aggregate refresh policy with hypercore. If you want to implement features not supported by those policies, you can write a job to downsample and convert chunks to the columnstore instead.
The following example downsamples raw data to an average over hourly data. This is an illustrative example, which can be done more simply with a continuous aggregate policy. But you can make the query arbitrarily complex.
- Create a procedure to downsample chunks and convert them to columnstore
This procedure first queries the chunks of a hypertable to determine if they are older than the
lagparameter. The hypertable in this example is named
metrics. If the chunk is not already in the columnstore, downsample it by taking the average of the raw data, then convert it to the columnstore. This procedure uses a temporary table to store the data while calculating the average.
- Register the job to run daily
In the
config, set
lagto 12 months to drop chunks containing data older than 12 months.