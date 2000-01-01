Create a custom retention job
Create a generic data retention policy for your entire database using a custom job
Per-hypertable built-in retention policies cover most cases. When you need one rule that walks every hypertable in the database, implement it with a custom job.
- Create a procedure to drop old chunks
Create a procedure that drops chunks from any hypertable if they are older than the
drop_afterparameter. To get all hypertables, the
timescaledb_information.hypertablestable is queried.
- Register the job to run daily
In the
config, set
drop_afterto 12 months to drop chunks containing data older than 12 months.Note
You can further refine this policy by adding filters to your procedure. For example, add a
WHEREclause to the
PERFORMquery to only drop chunks from particular hypertables.