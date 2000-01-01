Create a custom job for automatic tablespace management

CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE move_chunks (job_id int , config jsonb) LANGUAGE PLPGSQL AS $$ DECLARE ht REGCLASS; lag interval; destination_tablespace name ; index_destination_tablespace name ; reorder_index REGCLASS; chunk REGCLASS; tmp_name name ; BEGIN SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'hypertable' )::regclass INTO STRICT ht; SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'lag' )::interval INTO STRICT lag; SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'destination_tablespace' ) INTO STRICT destination_tablespace; SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'index_destination_tablespace' ) INTO STRICT index_destination_tablespace; SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'reorder_index' ) INTO STRICT reorder_index; IF ht IS NULL OR lag IS NULL OR destination_tablespace IS NULL THEN RAISE EXCEPTION 'Config must have hypertable, lag and destination_tablespace' ; END IF ; IF index_destination_tablespace IS NULL THEN index_destination_tablespace : = destination_tablespace; END IF ; FOR chunk IN SELECT c . oid FROM pg_class AS c LEFT JOIN pg_tablespace AS t ON ( c . reltablespace = t . oid ) JOIN pg_namespace AS n ON ( c . relnamespace = n . oid ) JOIN ( SELECT * FROM show_chunks(ht, older_than => lag) SHOW ( oid )) AS chunks ON ( chunks . oid :: text = n . nspname || '.' || c . relname ) WHERE t . spcname != destination_tablespace OR t . spcname IS NULL LOOP RAISE NOTICE 'Moving chunk: %' , chunk:: text ; PERFORM move_chunk( chunk => chunk, destination_tablespace => destination_tablespace, index_destination_tablespace => index_destination_tablespace, reorder_index => reorder_index ); END LOOP ; END $$;