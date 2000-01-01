Create a custom job for automatic tablespace management
Automatically move hypertable chunks between tablespaces with a custom job
Moving older data to a different tablespace can help you save on
storage costs. TimescaleDB supports automatic tablespace management by providing
the
move_chunk function to move chunks between tablespaces. To schedule the
moves automatically, you can write a custom job.
On Tiger Cloud, use tiered storage which handles this by providing a tiering policy API to move data to low-cost object storage backed by Amazon S3 and Azure Blob storage.
To implement automatic chunk moving with a job:
- Create a procedure to move chunks
Create a procedure that moves chunks to a different tablespace if they contain data older than the
lagparameter.
- Register the job to run daily
In the config, set
hypertableto
metricsto implement automatic chunk moves on the
metricshypertable. Set
lagto 12 months to move chunks containing data older than 12 months. Set
tablespaceto the destination tablespace.