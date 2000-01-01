Overview
Handle missing data in time-series queries
Most analytics start by rolling raw events into fixed windows with
time_bucket(). That works until a window is empty because sampling was irregular or a collector failed. Gapfilling inserts placeholder rows so timelines stay contiguous; you then interpolate or carry values forward as needed.
- For more information about how gapfilling works, read the gapfilling blog.
- For more information about gapfilling and interpolation API calls, see the hyperfunction API documentation.