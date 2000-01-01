Most analytics start by rolling raw events into fixed windows with time_bucket() . That works until a window is empty because sampling was irregular or a collector failed. Gapfilling inserts placeholder rows so timelines stay contiguous; you then interpolate or carry values forward as needed.

For more information about how gapfilling works, read the gapfilling blog.

For more information about gapfilling and interpolation API calls, see the hyperfunction API documentation.