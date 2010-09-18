Heartbeat aggregation
Analyze intermittent or irregular time-series data to determine system health over a given interval
Given a series of timestamped health checks, it can be tricky to determine the overall health of a system over a given interval. PostgreSQL provides window functions that you use to get a sense of where unhealthy gaps are, but they can be somewhat awkward to use efficiently.
This is one of the many cases where hyperfunctions provide an efficient, simple solution for a frequently occurring problem. Heartbeat aggregation helps analyze event-based time-series data with intermittent or irregular signals.
This example uses the SustData public dataset. This dataset tracks the power usage of a small number of apartments and houses over four different deployment intervals. The data is collected in one-minute samples from each unit.
When you have loaded the data into hypertables, you can create a materialized view containing weekly heartbeat aggregates for each of the units:
The heartbeat aggregate takes four parameters: the timestamp column, the start of the interval, the length of the interval, and how long the aggregate is considered live after each timestamp. This example uses 2 minutes as the heartbeat lifetime to give some tolerance for small gaps.
You can use this data to see when you’re receiving data for a particular unit. This example rolls up the weekly aggregates into a single aggregate, and then views the live ranges:
You can construct more elaborate queries. For example, to return the 5 units with the lowest uptime during the third deployment:
Combine aggregates from different units to get the combined coverage. This example queries the interval where any part of a deployment was active:
Then use this data to make observations and draw conclusions:
- The second deployment had a lot more problems than the other ones.
- There were some readings from February 2013 that were incorrectly categorized as a second deployment.
- The timestamps are given in a local time without time zone, resulting in some missing hours around springtime daylight savings time changes.
For more information about heartbeat aggregation API calls, see the hyperfunction API documentation.