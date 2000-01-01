This walkthrough uses a response_times table to show approximate percentiles end to end. TimescaleDB implements them with bounded-memory sketches instead of sorting every value, which keeps latency predictable on large datasets and continuous aggregates.

By default, TimescaleDB Toolkit uses uddsketch , but you can also choose tdigest . For algorithm trade-offs, see advanced aggregation methods.

Run an approximate percentage query Section titled “Run an approximate percentage query”

In this procedure, we use an example table called response_times that contains information about how long a server takes to respond to API calls.

Create a continuous aggregate for daily aggregates CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW response_times_daily WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, ts) as bucket, percentile_agg(response_time_ms) FROM response_times GROUP BY 1 ; Query the ninety-fifth percentile over the last 30 days Re-aggregate the aggregate to get the last 30 days: SELECT approx_percentile( 0 . 95 , percentile_agg) as threshold FROM response_times_daily WHERE bucket >= time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, now () - '30 days' ::interval); Create an alert WITH t as ( SELECT approx_percentile( 0 . 95 , percentile_agg(percentile_agg)) as threshold FROM response_times_daily WHERE bucket >= time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, now () - '30 days' ::interval)) SELECT count ( * ) FROM response_times WHERE ts > now () - '1 minute' ::interval AND response_time_ms > ( SELECT threshold FROM t);

For more information about percentile approximation API calls, see the hyperfunction API documentation.