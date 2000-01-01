Approximate percentiles
Construct and run approximate percentage queries using uddsketch or tdigest
This walkthrough uses a
response_times table to show approximate percentiles end to end. TimescaleDB implements them with bounded-memory sketches instead of sorting every value, which keeps latency predictable on large datasets and continuous aggregates.
By default, TimescaleDB Toolkit uses
uddsketch, but you can also choose
tdigest. For algorithm trade-offs, see advanced aggregation methods.
Run an approximate percentage querySection titled “Run an approximate percentage query”
In this procedure, we use an example table called
response_times that contains
information about how long a server takes to respond to API calls.
- Create a continuous aggregate for daily aggregates
- Query the ninety-fifth percentile over the last 30 days
Re-aggregate the aggregate to get the last 30 days:
- Create an alert
For more information about percentile approximation API calls, see the hyperfunction API documentation.