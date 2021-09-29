Perform advanced analytic queries
Calculate percentiles, moving averages, histograms, gap filling, and more with SQL
Beyond basic aggregates, these patterns cover medians, moving windows, histograms, gap filling, and toolkit-backed shortcuts. Some use core PostgreSQL; others come from TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit.
Calculate the median and percentileSection titled “Calculate the median and percentile”
Use
percentile_cont to calculate percentiles. You can also
use this function to look for the fiftieth percentile, or median. For example, to
find the median temperature:
You can also use TimescaleDB Toolkit to find the approximate percentile.
Calculate the cumulative sumSection titled “Calculate the cumulative sum”
Use
sum(sum(column)) OVER(ORDER BY group) to find the cumulative sum. For
example:
Calculate the moving averageSection titled “Calculate the moving average”
For a simple moving average, use the
OVER windowing function over a number of
rows, then compute an aggregation function over those rows. For example, to find
the smoothed temperature of a device by averaging the ten most recent readings:
Calculate the increase in a valueSection titled “Calculate the increase in a value”
To calculate the increase in a value, you need to account for counter resets. Counter resets can occur if a host reboots or container restarts. This example finds the number of bytes sent, and takes counter resets into account:
Calculate the rate of changeSection titled “Calculate the rate of change”
Like increase, rate applies to a situation with monotonically increasing counters. If your sample interval is variable or you use different sampling intervals between different series, it is helpful to normalize the values to a common time interval to make the calculated values comparable. This example finds bytes per second sent, and takes counter resets into account:
Calculate the deltaSection titled “Calculate the delta”
In many monitoring and IoT use cases, devices or sensors report metrics that do not change frequently, and any changes are considered anomalies. When you query for these changes in values over time, you usually do not want to transmit all the values, but only the values where changes were observed. This helps to minimize the amount of data sent. You can use a combination of window functions and subselects to achieve this. This example uses diffs to filter rows where values have not changed and only transmits rows where values have changed:
Calculate the change in a metric within a groupSection titled “Calculate the change in a metric within a group”
To group your data by some field, and calculate the change in a metric within
each group, use
LAG ... OVER (PARTITION BY ...). For example, given some
weather data, calculate the change in temperature for each city:
Group data into time bucketsSection titled “Group data into time buckets”
The
time_bucket function in TimescaleDB extends the PostgreSQL
date_bin function. Time bucket accepts arbitrary time intervals,
as well as optional offsets, and returns the bucket start time. For example:
Get the first or last value in a columnSection titled “Get the first or last value in a column”
The
first and
last functions allow you to get
the value of one column as ordered by another. This is commonly used in an
aggregation. These examples find the last element of a group:
Generate a histogramSection titled “Generate a histogram”
The
histogram function allows you to generate a
histogram of your data. This example defines a histogram with five buckets
defined over the range 60 to 85. The generated histogram has seven bins; the
first is for values below the minimum threshold of 60, the middle five bins are
for values in the stated range and the last is for values above 85:
This query outputs data like this:
Fill gaps in time-series dataSection titled “Fill gaps in time-series data”
You can display records for a selected time range, even if no data exists for part of the range. This is often called gap filling, and usually involves an operation to record a null value for any missing data.
In this example, the trading data that includes a
time timestamp, the
asset_code being traded, the
price of the asset, and the
volume of the
asset being traded is used.
Create a query for the volume of the asset ‘TIMS’ being traded every day for the month of September:
This query outputs data like this:
You can see from the output that no records are included for 09-23, 09-24, or
09-30, because no trade data was recorded for those days. To include time
records for each missing day, you can use the
time_bucket_gapfill
function, which generates a series of time buckets according to a given interval
across a time range. In this example, the interval is one day, across the month
of September:
This query outputs data like this:
You can also use the
time_bucket_gapfill function to generate data
points that also include timestamps. This can be useful for graphic libraries
that require even null values to have a timestamp so that they can accurately
draw gaps in a graph. In this example, you generate 1080 data points across the
last two weeks, fill in the gaps with null values, and give each null value a
timestamp:
This query outputs data like this:
Fill gaps by carrying the last observation forwardSection titled “Fill gaps by carrying the last observation forward”
If your data collections only record rows when the actual value changes, your visualizations might still need all data points to properly display your results. In this situation, you can carry forward the last observed value to fill the gap. For example:
Find the last point for each unique itemSection titled “Find the last point for each unique item”
You can find the last point for each unique item in your database. For example, the last recorded measurement from each IoT device, the last location of each item in asset tracking, or the last price of a security. The standard approach to minimize the amount of data to be searched for the last point is to use a time predicate to tightly bound the amount of time, or the number of chunks, to traverse. This method does not work unless all items have at least one record within the time range. A more robust method is to use a last point query to determine the last record for each unique item.
In this example, useful for asset tracking or fleet management, you create a metadata table for each vehicle being tracked, and a second time-series table containing the vehicle’s location at a given time:
You can use the first table, which gives a distinct set of vehicles, to
perform a
LATERAL JOIN against the location table:
The output looks like this:
This approach requires keeping a separate table of distinct item identifiers or
names. You can do this by using a foreign key from the hypertable to the
metadata table, as shown in the
REFERENCES definition in the example.
The metadata table can be populated through business logic, for example when a vehicle is first registered with the system. Alternatively, you can dynamically populate it using a trigger when inserts or updates are performed against the hypertable. For example:
You could also implement this functionality without a separate metadata table by
performing a loose index scan over the
location
hypertable, although this requires more compute resources. Alternatively, you
speed up your
SELECT DISTINCT queries by structuring them so that TimescaleDB can
use its SkipScan feature.