SELECT data
Query data from a hypertable using the standard SELECT command
SELECT against a hypertable works like any other table: filters, joins, aggregates, and window functions all apply. The examples below cover common time-window patterns.
Basic query examplesSection titled “Basic query examples”
Here are some examples of basic
SELECT queries.
Return the 100 most-recent entries in the table
conditions. Order the rows
from newest to oldest:
Return the number of entries written to the table
conditions in the last 12
hours:
Advanced query examplesSection titled “Advanced query examples”
Here are some examples of more advanced
SELECT queries.
Get information about the weather conditions at each location, for each 15-minute period within the last 3 hours. Calculate the number of measurements taken, the maximum temperature, and the maximum humidity. Order the results by maximum temperature.
This example uses the
time_bucket function to aggregate data
into 15-minute buckets:
Count the number of distinct locations with air conditioning that have reported data in the last day: