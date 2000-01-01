SELECT data

SELECT against a hypertable works like any other table: filters, joins, aggregates, and window functions all apply. The examples below cover common time-window patterns.

Basic query examples Section titled “Basic query examples”

Here are some examples of basic SELECT queries.

Return the 100 most-recent entries in the table conditions . Order the rows from newest to oldest:

SELECT * FROM conditions ORDER BY time DESC LIMIT 100 ;

Return the number of entries written to the table conditions in the last 12 hours:

SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM conditions WHERE time > NOW () - INTERVAL '12 hours' ;

Advanced query examples Section titled “Advanced query examples”

Here are some examples of more advanced SELECT queries.

Get information about the weather conditions at each location, for each 15-minute period within the last 3 hours. Calculate the number of measurements taken, the maximum temperature, and the maximum humidity. Order the results by maximum temperature.

This example uses the time_bucket function to aggregate data into 15-minute buckets:

SELECT time_bucket( '15 minutes' , time ) AS fifteen_min, location , COUNT ( * ), MAX (temperature) AS max_temp, MAX (humidity) AS max_hum FROM conditions WHERE time > NOW () - INTERVAL '3 hours' GROUP BY fifteen_min, location ORDER BY fifteen_min DESC , max_temp DESC ;

Count the number of distinct locations with air conditioning that have reported data in the last day: