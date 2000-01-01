Get faster DISTINCT queries with SkipScan
Speed up DISTINCT queries with the SkipScan optimization
Tiger Data SkipScan dramatically speeds up
DISTINCT queries. It jumps directly to the first row of each distinct value in an
index instead of scanning all rows. First introduced for the rowstore hypertables and relational tables,
SkipScan now extends to columnstore hypertables, distinct aggregates like
COUNT(DISTINCT), and even multiple columns.
Speed up Section titled “Speed up DISTINCT queries”
DISTINCT queries
You use
DISTINCT queries to get only the unique values in your data. For example, the IDs of customers who placed orders, the countries where your users are located, or the devices reporting into an IoT system. You might also have graphs and alarms that repeatedly query the most recent values for every device or service.
As your tables get larger,
DISTINCT queries tend to get slower. Even when your index matches
the exact order and columns for these kinds of queries, PostgreSQL (without SkipScan) has to scan the
entire index and then run deduplication. As the table grows, this operation keeps
getting slower.
SkipScan is an optimization for
DISTINCT and
DISTINCT ON queries, including multi-column
DISTINCT. SkipScan allows queries to incrementally jump from one ordered value to the next,
without reading the rows in between. Conceptually, SkipScan is a regular IndexScan that skips across an
index looking for the next value that is greater than the current value.
When you issue a query that uses SkipScan, the
EXPLAIN output includes a new
Custom Scan (SkipScan)
operator, or node, that can quickly return distinct items from a properly
ordered index. As it locates one item, the SkipScan node quickly restarts the search for
the next item. This is a much more efficient way of finding distinct items in an
ordered index.
SkipScan cost is based on the ratio of distinct tuples to total tuples. If the number of distinct tuples is close to the total number of tuples, SkipScan is unlikely to be used due to its higher estimated cost.
Multi-column SkipScan is supported for queries that do not produce NULL distinct values. For example:
For benchmarking information on how SkipScan compares to regular
DISTINCT
queries, see the SkipScan blog post.
Use SkipScan queriesSection titled “Use SkipScan queries”
Design your layout:
-
Rowstore: create an index starting with the
DISTINCTcolumns, followed by your time sort. If the
DISTINCTcolumns are not the first in your index, ensure any leading columns are used as constraints in your query. This means that if you are asking a question such as “retrieve a list of unique IDs in order” and “retrieve the last reading of each ID,” you need at least one index like this:
-
Columnstore: set
tsdb.segmentbyto the distinct columns and
tsdb.orderbyto match your query’s sort. Convert your historical chunks to the columnstore.
With your index set up correctly, you should start to see immediate benefit for
DISTINCT queries. When SkipScan is chosen for your query, the
EXPLAIN ANALYZE output shows one or more
Custom Scan (SkipScan) nodes, like this: