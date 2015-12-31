Query tiered data
Query data stored in the low-cost object storage tier using standard SQL
Tiered data stays in cheaper object storage, but you can still read it through normal SQL when you opt in with the
timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads GUC.
It defaults to
false so ad hoc queries do not hit cold storage unless you intend them to.
The
timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads GUC, or Grand Unified Configuration variable, is a setting
that controls if tiered data is queried. The configuration variable can be set at different levels,
including globally for the entire database server, for individual databases, and for individual
sessions.
With tiered reads enabled, you can query your data normally even when it’s distributed across different storage tiers.
Your hypertable is spread across the tiers, so queries and
JOINs work and fetch the same data as usual.
By default, tiered data is not accessed by queries. Querying tiered data may slow down query performance as the data is not stored locally on the high-performance storage tier. See Performance considerations.
Enable querying tiered data for a single querySection titled “Enable querying tiered data for a single query”
- Enable
timescaledb.enable_tiered_readsfor one query
Enable the setting before querying the hypertable with tiered data and reset it after it is complete:
This queries data from all chunks including tiered and non-tiered chunks:
Enable querying tiered data for a single sessionSection titled “Enable querying tiered data for a single session”
All future queries within a session can be enabled to use the object storage tier by enabling
timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads within a session.
All future queries in that session are configured to read from tiered data and locally stored data.
Enable querying tiered data in all future sessionsSection titled “Enable querying tiered data in all future sessions”
You can also enable queries to read from tiered data always:
In all future created sessions,
timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads initializes with
enabled.
Query data in the object storage tierSection titled “Query data in the object storage tier”
This section illustrates how querying tiered storage works.
Consider a simple database with a standard
devices table and a
metrics hypertable. After enabling tiered storage, you can see which chunks are tiered to the object storage tier:
The following query fetches data only from the object storage tier. This makes sense based on the
WHERE clause specified by the query and the chunk ranges listed above for this
hypertable.
If your query does not need to touch the object storage tier, it only
processes the chunks in the standard storage. The following query refers to newer data that is not yet tiered to the object storage tier.
Match tiered objects: 0 in the plan indicates that no tiered data matches the query constraint. So data in the object storage is not touched at all.
Here is another example with a
JOIN that does not touch tiered data:
Performance considerationsSection titled “Performance considerations”
Queries over tiered data are expected to be slower than over local data. However, in a limited number of scenarios tiered reads can impact query planning time over local data as well. In order to prevent any unexpected performance degradation for application queries, we keep the GUC
timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads set to
false.
-
Queries without time boundaries specified are expected to perform slower when querying tiered data, both during query planning and during query execution. TimescaleDB chunk exclusion algorithms cannot be applied for this case.
-
Queries with predicates computed at runtime (such as
NOW()) are not always optimized at planning time and as a result might perform slower than statically assigned values when querying against the object storage tier.
For example, this query is optimized at planning time:
The following query does not do chunk pruning at query planning time:
At the moment, queries against tiered data work best when the query optimizer can apply planning time optimizations.
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Text and non-native types (JSON, JSONB, GIS) filtering is slower when querying tiered data.