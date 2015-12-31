Query tiered data

Tiered data stays in cheaper object storage, but you can still read it through normal SQL when you opt in with the timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads GUC. It defaults to false so ad hoc queries do not hit cold storage unless you intend them to.

The timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads GUC, or Grand Unified Configuration variable, is a setting that controls if tiered data is queried. The configuration variable can be set at different levels, including globally for the entire database server, for individual databases, and for individual sessions.

With tiered reads enabled, you can query your data normally even when it’s distributed across different storage tiers. Your hypertable is spread across the tiers, so queries and JOIN s work and fetch the same data as usual.

By default, tiered data is not accessed by queries. Querying tiered data may slow down query performance as the data is not stored locally on the high-performance storage tier. See Performance considerations.

Enable querying tiered data for a single query Section titled “Enable querying tiered data for a single query”

Enable timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads for one query Enable the setting before querying the hypertable with tiered data and reset it after it is complete: set timescaledb . enable_tiered_reads = true; SELECT count ( * ) FROM example; set timescaledb . enable_tiered_reads = false; This queries data from all chunks including tiered and non-tiered chunks: || count| | ---| | 1000 |

Enable querying tiered data for a single session Section titled “Enable querying tiered data for a single session”

All future queries within a session can be enabled to use the object storage tier by enabling timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads within a session.

set timescaledb . enable_tiered_reads = true;

All future queries in that session are configured to read from tiered data and locally stored data.

Enable querying tiered data in all future sessions Section titled “Enable querying tiered data in all future sessions”

You can also enable queries to read from tiered data always:

alter database tsdb set timescaledb . enable_tiered_reads = true;

In all future created sessions, timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads initializes with enabled .

Query data in the object storage tier Section titled “Query data in the object storage tier”

This section illustrates how querying tiered storage works.

Consider a simple database with a standard devices table and a metrics hypertable. After enabling tiered storage, you can see which chunks are tiered to the object storage tier:

chunk_name | range_start | range_end ------------------+------------------------+------------------------ _hyper_2_4_chunk | 2015 - 12 - 31 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 2016 - 01 - 07 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 _hyper_2_3_chunk | 2017 - 08 - 17 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 2017 - 08 - 24 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 ( 2 rows )

The following query fetches data only from the object storage tier. This makes sense based on the WHERE clause specified by the query and the chunk ranges listed above for this hypertable.

EXPLAIN SELECT * FROM metrics where ts < '2017-01-01 00:00+00' ; QUERY PLAN --------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign Scan on osm_chunk_2 (cost = 0 . 00 .. 0 . 00 rows= 2 width = 20 ) Filter : (ts < '2017-01-01 00:00:00' :: timestamp without time zone ) Match tiered objects: 1 Row Groups: _timescaledb_internal . _hyper_2_4_chunk : 0 ( 5 rows )

If your query does not need to touch the object storage tier, it only processes the chunks in the standard storage. The following query refers to newer data that is not yet tiered to the object storage tier. Match tiered objects: 0 in the plan indicates that no tiered data matches the query constraint. So data in the object storage is not touched at all.

EXPLAIN SELECT * FROM metrics where ts > '2022-01-01 00:00+00' ; QUERY PLAN ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Append (cost = 0 . 15 .. 25 . 02 rows= 568 width = 20 ) -> Index Scan using _hyper_2_5_chunk_metrics_ts_idx on _hyper_2_5_chunk (cost = 0 . 15 .. 22 . 18 rows= 567 width = 20 ) Index Cond: (ts > '2022-01-01 00:00:00' :: timestamp without time zone ) -> Foreign Scan on osm_chunk_2 (cost = 0 . 00 .. 0 . 00 rows= 1 width = 20 ) Filter : (ts > '2022-01-01 00:00:00' :: timestamp without time zone ) Match tiered objects: 0 Row Groups: ( 7 rows )

Here is another example with a JOIN that does not touch tiered data:

EXPLAIN SELECT ts, device_id, description FROM metrics JOIN devices ON metrics . device_id = devices . id WHERE metrics . ts > '2023-08-01' ; QUERY PLAN ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hash Join (cost = 32 . 12 .. 184 . 55 rows= 3607 width = 44 ) Hash Cond: ( devices . id = _hyper_4_9_chunk . device_id ) -> Seq Scan on devices (cost = 0 . 00 .. 22 . 70 rows= 1270 width = 36 ) -> Hash (cost = 25 . 02 .. 25 . 02 rows= 568 width = 12 ) -> Append (cost = 0 . 15 .. 25 . 02 rows= 568 width = 12 ) -> Index Scan using _hyper_4_9_chunk_metrics_ts_idx on _hyper_4_9_chunk (cost = 0 . 15 .. 22 . 18 rows= 567 width = 12 ) Index Cond: (ts > '2023-08-01 00:00:00+00' :: timestamp with time zone ) -> Foreign Scan on osm_chunk_3 (cost = 0 . 00 .. 0 . 00 rows= 1 width = 12 ) Filter : (ts > '2023-08-01 00:00:00+00' :: timestamp with time zone ) Match tiered objects: 0 Row Groups: ( 11 rows )

Queries over tiered data are expected to be slower than over local data. However, in a limited number of scenarios tiered reads can impact query planning time over local data as well. In order to prevent any unexpected performance degradation for application queries, we keep the GUC timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads set to false .