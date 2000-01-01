Delete data
Delete data with DELETE or by dropping chunks from a hypertable in your database using SQL
Row deletes use the standard
DELETE statement against a hypertable. When you need to age out large ranges, dropping chunks or using a retention policy is usually cheaper than massive
DELETE scans.
Delete data with DELETE commandSection titled “Delete data with DELETE command”
To delete data from a table, use the syntax
DELETE FROM .... In this example,
data is deleted from the table
conditions, if the row’s
temperature or
humidity is below a certain level:
If you delete a lot of data, run
VACUUM or
VACUUM FULL to reclaim storage from the deleted or obsolete rows.
Delete data by dropping chunksSection titled “Delete data by dropping chunks”
TimescaleDB allows you to delete data by age, by dropping chunks from a hypertable. You can do so either manually or by data retention policy.
To learn more, see the data retention section.