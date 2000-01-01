Row deletes use the standard DELETE statement against a hypertable. When you need to age out large ranges, dropping chunks or using a retention policy is usually cheaper than massive DELETE scans.

Delete data with DELETE command Section titled “Delete data with DELETE command”

To delete data from a table, use the syntax DELETE FROM ... . In this example, data is deleted from the table conditions , if the row’s temperature or humidity is below a certain level:

DELETE FROM conditions WHERE temperature < 35 OR humidity < 60 ;

Warning If you delete a lot of data, run VACUUM or VACUUM FULL to reclaim storage from the deleted or obsolete rows.

Delete data by dropping chunks Section titled “Delete data by dropping chunks”

TimescaleDB allows you to delete data by age, by dropping chunks from a hypertable. You can do so either manually or by data retention policy.

To learn more, see the data retention section.