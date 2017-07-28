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Update data

Update single and multiple rows in a hypertable in your TimescaleDB database with SQL

Point fixes and time-bounded corrections both use UPDATE against a hypertable, just like a regular table.

Update a single row

Section titled “Update a single row”

Update a single row with the syntax UPDATE ... SET ... WHERE. For example, to update a row in the conditions hypertable with new temperature and humidity values, run the following. The WHERE clause specifies the row to be updated.

UPDATE conditions
  SET temperature = 70.2, humidity = 50.0
  WHERE time = '2017-07-28 11:42:42.846621+00'
    AND location = 'office';

Update multiple rows at once

Section titled “Update multiple rows at once”

You can also update multiple rows at once, by using a WHERE clause that filters for more than one row. For example, run the following to update all temperature values within the given 10-minute span:

UPDATE conditions
  SET temperature = temperature + 0.1
  WHERE time >= '2017-07-28 11:40'
    AND time < '2017-07-28 11:50';