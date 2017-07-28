Update data
Update single and multiple rows in a hypertable in your TimescaleDB database with SQL
Point fixes and time-bounded corrections both use
UPDATE against a hypertable, just like a regular table.
Update a single rowSection titled “Update a single row”
Update a single row with the syntax
UPDATE ... SET ... WHERE. For example, to
update a row in the
conditions hypertable with new
temperature and
humidity values, run the following. The
WHERE clause specifies the row to be
updated.
Update multiple rows at onceSection titled “Update multiple rows at once”
You can also update multiple rows at once, by using a
WHERE clause that
filters for more than one row. For example, run the following to update
all
temperature values within the given 10-minute span: