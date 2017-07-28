Upsert data
Insert a new row or update an existing row in a hypertable using UPSERT
An upsert either inserts a new row or reconciles with an existing one in a single round trip. That helps with idempotent ingestion and late-arriving measurements:
- A matching row does not exist: inserts a new row
- A matching row exists: either updates the existing row, or does nothing
Upsert, unique indexes, and constraintsSection titled “Upsert, unique indexes, and constraints”
Upserts work when you have a unique index or constraint. A matching row is one that has identical values for the columns
covered by the index or constraint. In PostgreSQL, a primary key is a unique index with a
NOT NULL constraint.
If you have a primary key, you automatically have a unique index.
Unique constraints must include all partitioning columns. That means unique constraints on a hypertable must include the time column. If you added other partitioning columns to your hypertable, the constraint must include those as well. For more information, see Enforce constraints with unique indexes.
The examples in this page use a
conditions table with a unique constraint
on the columns
(time, location). To create a unique constraint, either:
-
Use
UNIQUE (<COLUMNS>)when you define your table:
-
Use
ALTER TABLEafter the table is created:
Insert or update dataSection titled “Insert or update data”
To insert new data that doesn’t violate the constraint, and to update the existing row if it does, use the syntax
INSERT INTO ... VALUES ... ON CONFLICT ... DO UPDATE. For example, to update the
temperature and
humidity values
if a row with the specified
time and
location already exists, run:
Insert or do nothingSection titled “Insert or do nothing”
You can also do nothing if the constraint is violated. The new data is not inserted, and the old row is not updated, the database engine skips the row and moves on. This is useful to prevent the entire transaction from failing when writing many rows as one batch.
To insert or do nothing, use the syntax
INSERT INTO ... VALUES ... ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING:
Bulk upsert using COPYSection titled “Bulk upsert using COPY”
When you need to upsert large amounts of data,
COPY is significantly faster than
INSERT. However,
COPY doesn’t
support
ON CONFLICT clauses directly. Best practice is to use a staging table. This two-step approach combines the
speed of
COPY for bulk loading with the flexibility of
INSERT...ON CONFLICT for upsert logic. For large datasets,
this is much faster than using
INSERT...ON CONFLICT directly.
To load data efficiently with
COPY, then upsert:
- Create a staging table with the same structure as the destination table
- Use
COPYto bulk load data into the staging table
- Upsert from the staging table to the destination table
To skip duplicate rows, set
ON CONFLICT (time, location) DO NOTHING.
- Clean up the staging table