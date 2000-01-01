Tutorial title in sentence case
One-sentence description in sentence case for search and cards.
Using this template: Replace all placeholders in (brackets), remove or customize the template guide callouts, and add your own content. For more on tutorial structure, see the Good Docs Project tutorial guide.
OverviewSection titled “Overview”
In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to (brief description of the main task). This tutorial is for (audience). It assumes you have basic knowledge of:
- Concept 1
- Concept 2
- Concept 3
By the end, you’ll be able to:
- Learning objective 1
- Learning objective 2
- Learning objective 3
BackgroundSection titled “Background”
(Optional. Use this section when the product or use case needs a short setup.)
- (Product) is a (type) you can use to (common use case).
- (Product) provides many of the same features as (alternatives), and with (feature) you can (benefit).
- Using (feature) enables you to (solve pain point).
Prerequisites for this tutorial
To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need:
-
Prerequisite 1 (e.g. a Tiger Cloud account or self-hosted setup)
-
Prerequisite 2 (e.g. a SQL client: psql, pgAdmin, or similar)
-
Prerequisite 3 (e.g. expected prior knowledge or tools)
Optionally: any optional prerequisites or environment details (e.g. Docker, specific extensions).
(Task name)Section titled “(Task name)”
(Optional: one sentence on the purpose of this task if the title doesn’t make it clear.)
(Optional) Add a short intro or video link here. You can also watch a walkthrough on the Tiger Data YouTube channel (insert video link when available).
- (Step 1, use a verb to start)
(Optional) Short explanation.
(Optional) Code sample or screenshot.
(Optional) What the user should see or verify after this step.
- (Step 2, use a verb to start)
(Optional) Explanation, code, or result.
- (Step 3, use a verb to start)
(Optional) Explanation, code, or result.
SummarySection titled “Summary”
In this tutorial, you learned how to:
- Summary point 1
- Summary point 2
- Summary point 3
Next stepsSection titled “Next steps”
Point readers to related tutorials or docs using the card grid below. Group cards by theme (e.g. fundamentals, build, examples).