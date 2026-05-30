Analyze application events with UUIDv7

Now explore the data with some analytical queries. Run these in your psql session.

Query 1: efficient time range query (chunk pruning).

-- Uses the boundary function for chunk exclusion \timing on SELECT COUNT ( * ), event_type FROM app_events WHERE event_id >= to_uuidv7_boundary( now () - interval '7 days' ) GROUP BY event_type;

Why this is fast: the to_uuidv7_boundary() function creates a UUID boundary value that TimescaleDB can use to exclude entire chunks without scanning them.

Query 2: inefficient query (anti-pattern).

-- Scans ALL chunks, extracts timestamp from every row SELECT COUNT ( * ), event_type FROM app_events WHERE uuid_timestamp(event_id) >= now () - interval '7 days' GROUP BY event_type;

Why this is slow: the uuid_timestamp() function must be evaluated for every row, which prevents chunk exclusion.

Query 3: SkipScan on a single column (distinct users).

-- Demonstrates SkipScan optimization: uses the compression index to skip repeated values \timing on SELECT DISTINCT ON (user_id) user_id, event_type, uuid_timestamp(event_id) as event_time FROM app_events WHERE event_id >= to_uuidv7_boundary( now () - interval '30 days' ) ORDER BY user_id, event_id DESC LIMIT 50 ;

Why this uses SkipScan: because user_id is the segmentby column, TimescaleDB automatically creates a compression index on it. SkipScan can jump directly to the next unique user_id value instead of scanning all rows. The WHERE clause ensures chunk exclusion, so it only scans chunks with recent data, making it even faster.

To verify SkipScan is used, check the query plan with EXPLAIN . You should see Custom Scan (SkipScan) on the compressed chunks instead of a sequential scan.

Query 4: funnel analysis.

WITH funnel AS ( SELECT user_id, session_id, MAX ( CASE WHEN event_type = 'page_view' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END ) as viewed, MAX ( CASE WHEN event_type = 'add_to_cart' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END ) as added_to_cart, MAX ( CASE WHEN event_type = 'purchase' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END ) as purchased FROM app_events WHERE event_id >= to_uuidv7_boundary( now () - interval '30 days' ) GROUP BY user_id, session_id ) SELECT SUM (viewed) as sessions_with_view, SUM (added_to_cart) as sessions_with_cart, SUM (purchased) as sessions_with_purchase, ROUND ( 100 . 0 * SUM (added_to_cart) / NULLIF ( SUM (viewed), 0 ), 2 ) as view_to_cart_pct, ROUND ( 100 . 0 * SUM (purchased) / NULLIF ( SUM (added_to_cart), 0 ), 2 ) as cart_to_purchase_pct FROM funnel;

Query 5: revenue by country (last 30 days).