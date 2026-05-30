Analyze application events with UUIDv7
Get started with TimescaleDB using application event data and UUIDv7 identifiers, with no separate timestamp column
Get started with TimescaleDB using application event data that leverages UUIDv7 identifiers. This example demonstrates how to handle event logging and analytics using time-embedded UUIDs for partitioning, with no separate timestamp column needed.
What you learnSection titled “What you learn”
- Using UUIDv7 for time-ordered unique identifiers.
- Efficient time-range queries with
to_uuidv7_boundary().
- Session tracking and user analytics.
- Event funnel and conversion analysis.
Prerequisites for this tutorial
To follow these steps, you'll need:
- Docker installed
- The
psqlPostgreSQL client
Set up and query the dataSection titled “Set up and query the data”
- Start TimescaleDB
Start TimescaleDB using one of these options.
The easiest way to get started:Important
This script is intended for local development and testing only. Do not use it for production deployments. For production-ready installation options, see the TimescaleDB installation guide.
On Linux or Mac:
This command:
- Downloads and starts TimescaleDB, if not already downloaded.
- Exposes PostgreSQL on port
6543, a non-standard port that avoids conflicts with other PostgreSQL instances on port 5432.
- Automatically tunes settings for your environment using timescaledb-tune.
- Sets up a persistent data volume.
Run TimescaleDB directly with Docker. This option also works on Windows:
This example uses port
6543, mapped to container port 5432, to avoid conflicts if you have other PostgreSQL instances running on the standard port 5432.
Wait about 1 to 2 minutes for TimescaleDB to download and initialize.
- Connect to TimescaleDB
Connect using
psql:
You should see the PostgreSQL prompt. Verify TimescaleDB is installed:
Expected output:Tips
Prefer a GUI? If you would rather use a graphical tool instead of the command line, you can download pgAdmin and connect to TimescaleDB using the same connection details (host:
localhost, port:
6543, user:
postgres, password:
password).
- Create the schema
Create the optimized hypertable by running this SQL in your
psqlsession:
This creates an
app_eventstable with:
- UUIDv7 partitioning on
event_id(time is embedded in the UUID).
- Segmentation by
user_idfor optimal compression.
- No separate timestamp column needed.
- UUIDv7 partitioning on
- Load the sample data
First, download and decompress the sample data:
Load the data using one of these approaches.
This approach writes data directly to the columnstore, bypassing the rowstore entirely. You get instant analytical performance.
From the command line:
This command reads the CSV file from your local filesystem and pipes it to PostgreSQL, which loads it directly into the columnstore.
Verify the data loaded:
This approach loads data into the rowstore first. Data is converted to the columnstore by a background policy (12 to 24 hours) for faster querying.
From the command line:
Verify the data loaded:
If you loaded data using standard copy, a background process converts your rowstore data to the columnstore in 12 to 24 hours. To get the best query performance immediately, you can convert it manually:
- Run sample queries
Now explore the data with some analytical queries. Run these in your
psqlsession.
Query 1: efficient time range query (chunk pruning).
Why this is fast: the
to_uuidv7_boundary()function creates a UUID boundary value that TimescaleDB can use to exclude entire chunks without scanning them.
Query 2: inefficient query (anti-pattern).
Why this is slow: the
uuid_timestamp()function must be evaluated for every row, which prevents chunk exclusion.
Query 3: SkipScan on a single column (distinct users).
Why this uses SkipScan: because
user_idis the
segmentbycolumn, TimescaleDB automatically creates a compression index on it. SkipScan can jump directly to the next unique
user_idvalue instead of scanning all rows. The
WHEREclause ensures chunk exclusion, so it only scans chunks with recent data, making it even faster.
To verify SkipScan is used, check the query plan with
EXPLAIN. You should see
Custom Scan (SkipScan)on the compressed chunks instead of a sequential scan.
Query 4: funnel analysis.
Query 5: revenue by country (last 30 days).
What's happening behind the scenes?Section titled “What's happening behind the scenes?”
UUIDv7 partitioningSection titled “UUIDv7 partitioning”
When you create a table with
tsdb.partition_column = 'event_id' where
event_id is a UUIDv7:
- TimescaleDB automatically partitions your data by the time-embedded UUID.
- No separate timestamp column is needed, because the timestamp is embedded in the UUID itself.
- chunk exclusion works with
to_uuidv7_boundary()for efficient time-range queries.
- Vectorized UUID compression provides 30% storage savings and 2x query performance.
Columnstore compressionSection titled “Columnstore compression”
With
tsdb.enable_columnstore=true:
- Data is stored in a hybrid row-columnar format.
- Analytical queries only scan the columns they need, for a large speedup.
- Typical compression ratios: 90% or more for time-series data.
- Compression happens transparently, with no changes to your queries.
Direct to columnstoreSection titled “Direct to columnstore”
When you use
SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on:
- Data loads directly into compressed columnstore format.
- Bypasses the rowstore entirely.
- Provides instant analytical performance, with no waiting for background compression.
SegmentationSection titled “Segmentation”
The
tsdb.segmentby='user_id' setting:
- Groups data by user within each chunk.
- Improves compression ratios by keeping similar data together.
- Speeds up queries that filter by
user_id.
- Is better for user-based analytics.
UUIDv7 functionsSection titled “UUIDv7 functions”
TimescaleDB provides comprehensive UUIDv7 functionality across all supported PostgreSQL versions (including PostgreSQL 15, 16, and 17), while PostgreSQL only provides UUIDv7 support in PostgreSQL 18.
For complete documentation on all available UUIDv7 functions, see the UUIDv7 functions reference.
Continuous aggregates (Advanced)Section titled “Continuous aggregates (Advanced)”
For real-time dashboards, you can create continuous aggregates that automatically update:
Now you can query
app_events_hourly for instant results on pre-aggregated data.
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
Data didn't loadSection titled “Data didn't load”
- Check the CSV file path is correct.
- Ensure the CSV header matches the schema columns.
- Try loading a few rows first to test:
LIMIT 10in your data file.
Direct to columnstore not workingSection titled “Direct to columnstore not working”
- Verify TimescaleDB version 2.24 or later:
SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb';.
- Ensure you ran
SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on;in the same session.
- Check for error messages in the output.
Queries seem slowSection titled “Queries seem slow”
- Verify you're using
to_uuidv7_boundary()for time-range queries, not
uuid_timestamp().
- Check if data is compressed:
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunks WHERE hypertable_name = 'app_events';.
- Ensure chunk exclusion is working: use
EXPLAIN ANALYZEto see chunk pruning.
UUIDv7 functions not foundSection titled “UUIDv7 functions not found”
- Verify your TimescaleDB version supports UUIDv7:
SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb';.
- UUIDv7 support requires TimescaleDB 2.24 or later with the uuidv7 extension enabled.
Use casesSection titled “Use cases”
This application events example demonstrates patterns applicable to:
- SaaS analytics: user behavior tracking, feature usage, and conversion funnels.
- E-commerce: shopping cart analysis, purchase patterns, and product recommendations.
- Application monitoring: error tracking, performance metrics, and user sessions.
- Audit logging: security events, compliance tracking, and change history.
- Event-driven architectures: microservices event sourcing and message queues.
- A/B testing: experiment tracking, variant analysis, and statistical significance.
Clean upSection titled “Clean up”
When you're done experimenting, remove the container and data.
If you used the one-line install:
If you used the manual Docker command:
If you created a named volume with the manual Docker command, you can remove it with
docker volume rm <volume_name>.