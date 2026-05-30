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Analyze application events with UUIDv7

Get started with TimescaleDB using application event data and UUIDv7 identifiers, with no separate timestamp column

Get started with TimescaleDB using application event data that leverages UUIDv7 identifiers. This example demonstrates how to handle event logging and analytics using time-embedded UUIDs for partitioning, with no separate timestamp column needed.

What you learn

Section titled “What you learn”
  • Using UUIDv7 for time-ordered unique identifiers.
  • Efficient time-range queries with to_uuidv7_boundary().
  • Session tracking and user analytics.
  • Event funnel and conversion analysis.

Prerequisites for this tutorial

To follow these steps, you'll need:

  • Docker installed
  • The psql PostgreSQL client

Set up and query the data

Section titled “Set up and query the data”
  1. Start TimescaleDB

    Start TimescaleDB using one of these options.

    The easiest way to get started:

    Important

    This script is intended for local development and testing only. Do not use it for production deployments. For production-ready installation options, see the TimescaleDB installation guide.

    On Linux or Mac:

    Terminal window
    curl -sL https://tsdb.co/start-local | sh

    This command:

    • Downloads and starts TimescaleDB, if not already downloaded.
    • Exposes PostgreSQL on port 6543, a non-standard port that avoids conflicts with other PostgreSQL instances on port 5432.
    • Automatically tunes settings for your environment using timescaledb-tune.
    • Sets up a persistent data volume.

    Wait about 1 to 2 minutes for TimescaleDB to download and initialize.

  2. Connect to TimescaleDB

    Connect using psql:

    Terminal window
    psql -h localhost -p 6543 -U postgres
    # When prompted, enter password: password

    You should see the PostgreSQL prompt. Verify TimescaleDB is installed:

    SELECT extname, extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb';

    Expected output:

       extname   | extversion
    -------------+------------
     timescaledb | 2.x.x
    Tips

    Prefer a GUI? If you would rather use a graphical tool instead of the command line, you can download pgAdmin and connect to TimescaleDB using the same connection details (host: localhost, port: 6543, user: postgres, password: password).

  3. Create the schema

    Create the optimized hypertable by running this SQL in your psql session:

    -- Create the app_events table with UUIDv7 partitioning
    -- Note: No separate timestamp column needed - the timestamp is embedded in the UUIDv7!
    -- Note: No PRIMARY KEY to allow direct compress during COPY
    CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS app_events (
        event_id UUID NOT NULL,
        user_id UUID NOT NULL,
        session_id UUID NOT NULL,
        event_type TEXT NOT NULL,
        event_name TEXT,
        device_type TEXT,
        country_code TEXT,
        category TEXT,
        page_path TEXT,
        referrer TEXT,
        viewport_width INTEGER,
        element_id TEXT,
        position_x INTEGER,
        position_y INTEGER,
        product_id TEXT,
        quantity INTEGER,
        revenue_cents INTEGER
    ) WITH (
        tsdb.hypertable,
        tsdb.partition_column = 'event_id',
        tsdb.segmentby = 'user_id'
    );
    

    -- Create index on event_id for lookups (not unique to allow direct compress)
    CREATE INDEX idx_app_events_event_id ON app_events(event_id);

    This creates an app_events table with:

    • UUIDv7 partitioning on event_id (time is embedded in the UUID).
    • Segmentation by user_id for optimal compression.
    • No separate timestamp column needed.
  4. Load the sample data

    First, download and decompress the sample data:

    Terminal window
    # Download the sample data
    wget https://assets.timescale.com/timescaledb-datasets/events_uuid.csv.gz
    

    # Decompress the CSV file
    gunzip events_uuid.csv.gz
    

    # This will create events_uuid.csv ready for loading

    Load the data using one of these approaches.

    This approach writes data directly to the columnstore, bypassing the rowstore entirely. You get instant analytical performance.

    From the command line:

    Terminal window
    psql -h localhost -p 6543 -U postgres \
      -v ON_ERROR_STOP=1 \
      -c "SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on;
          COPY app_events FROM STDIN WITH (FORMAT csv, HEADER true);" \
      < events_uuid.csv

    This command reads the CSV file from your local filesystem and pipes it to PostgreSQL, which loads it directly into the columnstore.

    Verify the data loaded:

    SELECT COUNT(*) FROM app_events;
  5. Run sample queries

    Now explore the data with some analytical queries. Run these in your psql session.

    Query 1: efficient time range query (chunk pruning).

    -- Uses the boundary function for chunk exclusion
    \timing on
    SELECT COUNT(*), event_type
    FROM app_events
    WHERE event_id >= to_uuidv7_boundary(now() - interval '7 days')
    GROUP BY event_type;

    Why this is fast: the to_uuidv7_boundary() function creates a UUID boundary value that TimescaleDB can use to exclude entire chunks without scanning them.

    Query 2: inefficient query (anti-pattern).

    -- Scans ALL chunks, extracts timestamp from every row
    SELECT COUNT(*), event_type
    FROM app_events
    WHERE uuid_timestamp(event_id) >= now() - interval '7 days'
    GROUP BY event_type;

    Why this is slow: the uuid_timestamp() function must be evaluated for every row, which prevents chunk exclusion.

    Query 3: SkipScan on a single column (distinct users).

    -- Demonstrates SkipScan optimization: uses the compression index to skip repeated values
    \timing on
    SELECT DISTINCT ON (user_id)
        user_id,
        event_type,
        uuid_timestamp(event_id) as event_time
    FROM app_events
    WHERE event_id >= to_uuidv7_boundary(now() - interval '30 days')
    ORDER BY user_id, event_id DESC
    LIMIT 50;

    Why this uses SkipScan: because user_id is the segmentby column, TimescaleDB automatically creates a compression index on it. SkipScan can jump directly to the next unique user_id value instead of scanning all rows. The WHERE clause ensures chunk exclusion, so it only scans chunks with recent data, making it even faster.

    To verify SkipScan is used, check the query plan with EXPLAIN. You should see Custom Scan (SkipScan) on the compressed chunks instead of a sequential scan.

    Query 4: funnel analysis.

    WITH funnel AS (
        SELECT
            user_id,
            session_id,
            MAX(CASE WHEN event_type = 'page_view' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) as viewed,
            MAX(CASE WHEN event_type = 'add_to_cart' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) as added_to_cart,
            MAX(CASE WHEN event_type = 'purchase' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) as purchased
        FROM app_events
        WHERE event_id >= to_uuidv7_boundary(now() - interval '30 days')
        GROUP BY user_id, session_id
    )
    SELECT
        SUM(viewed) as sessions_with_view,
        SUM(added_to_cart) as sessions_with_cart,
        SUM(purchased) as sessions_with_purchase,
        ROUND(100.0 * SUM(added_to_cart) / NULLIF(SUM(viewed), 0), 2) as view_to_cart_pct,
        ROUND(100.0 * SUM(purchased) / NULLIF(SUM(added_to_cart), 0), 2) as cart_to_purchase_pct
    FROM funnel;

    Query 5: revenue by country (last 30 days).

    SELECT
        country_code,
        COUNT(*) as purchase_count,
        SUM(revenue_cents) / 100.0 as total_revenue,
        ROUND(AVG(revenue_cents) / 100.0, 2) as avg_order_value
    FROM app_events
    WHERE event_id >= to_uuidv7_boundary(now() - interval '30 days')
      AND event_type = 'purchase'
    GROUP BY country_code
    ORDER BY total_revenue DESC
    LIMIT 10;

What's happening behind the scenes?

Section titled “What's happening behind the scenes?”

UUIDv7 partitioning

Section titled “UUIDv7 partitioning”

When you create a table with tsdb.partition_column = 'event_id' where event_id is a UUIDv7:

  • TimescaleDB automatically partitions your data by the time-embedded UUID.
  • No separate timestamp column is needed, because the timestamp is embedded in the UUID itself.
  • chunk exclusion works with to_uuidv7_boundary() for efficient time-range queries.
  • Vectorized UUID compression provides 30% storage savings and 2x query performance.

Columnstore compression

Section titled “Columnstore compression”

With tsdb.enable_columnstore=true:

  • Data is stored in a hybrid row-columnar format.
  • Analytical queries only scan the columns they need, for a large speedup.
  • Typical compression ratios: 90% or more for time-series data.
  • Compression happens transparently, with no changes to your queries.

Direct to columnstore

Section titled “Direct to columnstore”

When you use SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on:

  • Data loads directly into compressed columnstore format.
  • Bypasses the rowstore entirely.
  • Provides instant analytical performance, with no waiting for background compression.

Segmentation

Section titled “Segmentation”

The tsdb.segmentby='user_id' setting:

  • Groups data by user within each chunk.
  • Improves compression ratios by keeping similar data together.
  • Speeds up queries that filter by user_id.
  • Is better for user-based analytics.

UUIDv7 functions

Section titled “UUIDv7 functions”

TimescaleDB provides comprehensive UUIDv7 functionality across all supported PostgreSQL versions (including PostgreSQL 15, 16, and 17), while PostgreSQL only provides UUIDv7 support in PostgreSQL 18.

For complete documentation on all available UUIDv7 functions, see the UUIDv7 functions reference.

Continuous aggregates (Advanced)

Section titled “Continuous aggregates (Advanced)”

For real-time dashboards, you can create continuous aggregates that automatically update:

-- Create a continuous aggregate for hourly event statistics
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW app_events_hourly
WITH (timescaledb.continuous) AS
SELECT
    time_bucket('1 hour', uuid_timestamp(event_id)) AS hour,
    event_type,
    COUNT(*) as event_count,
    COUNT(DISTINCT user_id) as unique_users,
    SUM(revenue_cents) / 100.0 as total_revenue
FROM app_events
GROUP BY hour, event_type;


-- Add a refresh policy to keep it updated
SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy('app_events_hourly',
    start_offset => INTERVAL '2 hours',
    end_offset => INTERVAL '1 hour',
    schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour');

Now you can query app_events_hourly for instant results on pre-aggregated data.

Troubleshooting

Section titled “Troubleshooting”

Data didn't load

Section titled “Data didn't load”
  • Check the CSV file path is correct.
  • Ensure the CSV header matches the schema columns.
  • Try loading a few rows first to test: LIMIT 10 in your data file.

Direct to columnstore not working

Section titled “Direct to columnstore not working”
  • Verify TimescaleDB version 2.24 or later: SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb';.
  • Ensure you ran SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on; in the same session.
  • Check for error messages in the output.

Queries seem slow

Section titled “Queries seem slow”
  • Verify you're using to_uuidv7_boundary() for time-range queries, not uuid_timestamp().
  • Check if data is compressed: SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunks WHERE hypertable_name = 'app_events';.
  • Ensure chunk exclusion is working: use EXPLAIN ANALYZE to see chunk pruning.

UUIDv7 functions not found

Section titled “UUIDv7 functions not found”
  • Verify your TimescaleDB version supports UUIDv7: SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb';.
  • UUIDv7 support requires TimescaleDB 2.24 or later with the uuidv7 extension enabled.

Use cases

Section titled “Use cases”

This application events example demonstrates patterns applicable to:

  • SaaS analytics: user behavior tracking, feature usage, and conversion funnels.
  • E-commerce: shopping cart analysis, purchase patterns, and product recommendations.
  • Application monitoring: error tracking, performance metrics, and user sessions.
  • Audit logging: security events, compliance tracking, and change history.
  • Event-driven architectures: microservices event sourcing and message queues.
  • A/B testing: experiment tracking, variant analysis, and statistical significance.

Clean up

Section titled “Clean up”

When you're done experimenting, remove the container and data.

If you used the one-line install:

Terminal window
# Stop the container
docker stop timescaledb-ha-pg18-quickstart


# Remove the container
docker rm timescaledb-ha-pg18-quickstart


# Remove the persistent data volume
docker volume rm timescaledb_data


# (Optional) Remove the Docker image
docker rmi timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18

If you used the manual Docker command:

Terminal window
# Stop the container
docker stop timescaledb


# Remove the container
docker rm timescaledb


# (Optional) Remove the Docker image
docker rmi timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18

If you created a named volume with the manual Docker command, you can remove it with docker volume rm <volume_name>.