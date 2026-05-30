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Analyze NYC taxi data

Get started with TimescaleDB using New York City taxi trip data, with location-based analytics and time-series aggregations

Get started with TimescaleDB using New York City taxi trip data. This example demonstrates how to handle high-volume transportation data with location-based analytics and time-series aggregations.

If you would rather visualize a taxi-style dataset on a live dashboard, see Visualize transport and geospatial data with Grafana.

What you learn

Section titled “What you learn”
  • How to model high-volume transportation data with latitude and longitude coordinates.
  • Time-series aggregations with time_bucket().
  • Optimal segmentation strategies for compression.
  • Revenue and usage pattern analysis.
  • Loading data with direct to columnstore for instant performance.

Prerequisites for this tutorial

To follow these steps, you'll need:

  • Docker installed
  • The psql PostgreSQL client

Set up and query the data

Section titled “Set up and query the data”
  1. Start TimescaleDB

    Start TimescaleDB using one of these options.

    The easiest way to get started:

    Important

    This script is intended for local development and testing only. Do not use it for production deployments. For production-ready installation options, see the TimescaleDB installation guide.

    On Linux or Mac:

    Terminal window
    curl -sL https://tsdb.co/start-local | sh

    This command:

    • Downloads and starts TimescaleDB, if not already downloaded.
    • Exposes PostgreSQL on port 6543, a non-standard port that avoids conflicts with other PostgreSQL instances on port 5432.
    • Automatically tunes settings for your environment using timescaledb-tune.
    • Sets up a persistent data volume.

    Wait about 1 to 2 minutes for TimescaleDB to download and initialize.

  2. Connect to TimescaleDB

    Connect using psql:

    Terminal window
    psql -h localhost -p 6543 -U postgres
    # When prompted, enter password: password

    You should see the PostgreSQL prompt. Verify TimescaleDB is installed:

    SELECT extname, extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb';

    Expected output:

       extname   | extversion
    -------------+------------
     timescaledb | 2.x.x
    Tips

    Prefer a GUI? If you would rather use a graphical tool instead of the command line, you can download pgAdmin and connect to TimescaleDB using the same connection details (host: localhost, port: 6543, user: postgres, password: password).

  3. Create the schema

    Create the optimized hypertable by running this SQL in your psql session:

    -- Create the hypertable with optimal settings for NYC Taxi data
    -- This automatically enables columnstore for fast analytical queries
    CREATE TABLE trips (
        vendor_id TEXT,
        pickup_boroname VARCHAR,
        pickup_datetime TIMESTAMP WITHOUT TIME ZONE NOT NULL,
        dropoff_datetime TIMESTAMP WITHOUT TIME ZONE NOT NULL,
        passenger_count NUMERIC,
        trip_distance NUMERIC,
        pickup_longitude NUMERIC,
        pickup_latitude NUMERIC,
        rate_code INTEGER,
        dropoff_longitude NUMERIC,
        dropoff_latitude NUMERIC,
        payment_type VARCHAR,
        fare_amount NUMERIC,
        extra NUMERIC,
        mta_tax NUMERIC,
        tip_amount NUMERIC,
        tolls_amount NUMERIC,
        improvement_surcharge NUMERIC,
        total_amount NUMERIC
    ) WITH (
        tsdb.hypertable,
        tsdb.partition_column='pickup_datetime',
        tsdb.enable_columnstore=true,
        tsdb.segmentby='pickup_boroname',
        tsdb.orderby='pickup_datetime DESC'
    );
    

    -- Create indexes
    CREATE INDEX idx_trips_pickup_time ON trips (pickup_datetime DESC);
    CREATE INDEX idx_trips_borough_time ON trips (pickup_boroname, pickup_datetime DESC);

    This creates a trips table with:

    • Automatic time-based partitioning on pickup_datetime.
    • Columnstore enabled for fast analytical queries.
    • Segmentation by pickup_boroname for optimal compression (6 boroughs).
    • Full trip details including fares, distances, and coordinates.

    You can also download the schema, with column comments, as a runnable script: nyc-taxi-schema.sql.

  4. Load the sample data

    First, download and decompress the sample data:

    Terminal window
    # Download the sample data
    wget https://assets.timescale.com/timescaledb-datasets/nyc_taxi_sample_nov_dec_2015.csv.gz
    

    # Decompress the CSV file
    gunzip nyc_taxi_sample_nov_dec_2015.csv.gz
    

    # This will create nyc_taxi_sample_nov_dec_2015.csv ready for loading

    Load the data using one of these approaches.

    This approach writes data directly to the columnstore, bypassing the rowstore entirely. You get instant analytical performance.

    From the command line:

    Terminal window
    psql -h localhost -p 6543 -U postgres \
      -v ON_ERROR_STOP=1 \
      -c "SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on;
          COPY trips FROM STDIN WITH (FORMAT csv, HEADER true);" \
      < nyc_taxi_sample_nov_dec_2015.csv

    This command reads the CSV file from your local filesystem and pipes it to PostgreSQL, which loads it directly into the columnstore.

    Verify the data loaded:

    SELECT COUNT(*) FROM trips;
  5. Run sample queries

    Now explore the data with some analytical queries. Run these in your psql session.

    Query 1: overall statistics.

    \timing on
    

    SELECT
        COUNT(*) as total_trips,
        ROUND(SUM(fare_amount)::numeric, 2) as total_revenue,
        ROUND(AVG(fare_amount)::numeric, 2) as avg_fare,
        ROUND(AVG(trip_distance)::numeric, 2) as avg_distance
    FROM trips;

    Query 2: breakdown by vendor.

    SELECT
        vendor_id,
        COUNT(*) as trips,
        ROUND(AVG(fare_amount)::numeric, 2) as avg_fare,
        ROUND(AVG(tip_amount)::numeric, 2) as avg_tip,
        ROUND(AVG(passenger_count)::numeric, 2) as avg_passengers
    FROM trips
    GROUP BY vendor_id
    ORDER BY trips DESC;

    Query 3: hourly patterns using time_bucket.

    SELECT
        time_bucket('1 hour', pickup_datetime) AS hour,
        COUNT(*) as trips,
        ROUND(AVG(fare_amount)::numeric, 2) as avg_fare,
        ROUND(SUM(tip_amount)::numeric, 2) as total_tips
    FROM trips
    GROUP BY hour
    ORDER BY hour DESC
    LIMIT 24;

    Query 4: payment type analysis.

    SELECT
        payment_type,
        COUNT(*) as trip_count,
        ROUND(SUM(fare_amount)::numeric, 2) as total_revenue,
        ROUND(AVG(trip_distance)::numeric, 2) as avg_distance,
        ROUND(AVG(tip_amount)::numeric, 2) as avg_tip
    FROM trips
    GROUP BY payment_type
    ORDER BY total_revenue DESC;

    Query 5: daily statistics by borough.

    SELECT
        time_bucket('1 day', pickup_datetime) AS day,
        pickup_boroname,
        COUNT(*) as trips,
        ROUND(AVG(fare_amount)::numeric, 2) as avg_fare,
        ROUND(MAX(fare_amount)::numeric, 2) as max_fare
    FROM trips
    GROUP BY day, pickup_boroname
    ORDER BY day DESC, pickup_boroname
    LIMIT 20;

    Query 6: trips by distance category.

    SELECT
        CASE
            WHEN trip_distance < 1 THEN 'Short (< 1 mile)'
            WHEN trip_distance < 5 THEN 'Medium (1-5 miles)'
            WHEN trip_distance < 10 THEN 'Long (5-10 miles)'
            ELSE 'Very Long (> 10 miles)'
        END as distance_category,
        COUNT(*) as trips,
        ROUND(AVG(fare_amount)::numeric, 2) as avg_fare,
        ROUND(AVG(tip_amount)::numeric, 2) as avg_tip
    FROM trips
    GROUP BY distance_category
    ORDER BY trips DESC;

Sample queries explained

Section titled “Sample queries explained”

You can download the complete set of queries as a runnable script: nyc-taxi-queries.sql. Run it with psql -f nyc-taxi-queries.sql. Each query demonstrates:

  1. Total trips and revenue: simple aggregations across all data.
  2. Breakdown by vendor: segmentation analysis by taxi vendor.
  3. Hourly patterns: using time_bucket() for time-based aggregation.
  4. Payment type analysis: analyzing payment methods.
  5. Daily statistics: multi-dimensional aggregation (time and borough).
  6. Distance categories: CASE statement with aggregations.

What's happening behind the scenes?

Section titled “What's happening behind the scenes?”

Hypertables

Section titled “Hypertables”

When you create a table with tsdb.hypertable, TimescaleDB automatically:

  • Partitions your data into time-based chunks (default: 7 days per chunk).
  • Manages chunk lifecycle automatically.
  • Optimizes queries to scan only relevant chunks.

Columnstore compression

Section titled “Columnstore compression”

With tsdb.enable_columnstore=true:

  • Data is stored in a hybrid row-columnar format.
  • Analytical queries only scan the columns they need, for a large speedup.
  • Typical compression ratios: 90% or more for time-series data.
  • Compression happens transparently, with no changes to your queries.

Direct to columnstore

Section titled “Direct to columnstore”

When you use SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on:

  • Data loads directly into compressed columnstore format.
  • Bypasses the rowstore entirely.
  • Provides instant analytical performance, with no waiting for background compression.
  • Works well for bulk data loads and migrations.

Segmentation

Section titled “Segmentation”

The tsdb.segmentby='pickup_boroname' setting:

  • Groups data by pickup borough within each chunk (6 unique values: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island, EWR).
  • Improves compression ratios by keeping similar data together.
  • Speeds up queries that filter by pickup_boroname.
  • Provides better cardinality than vendor_id (6 values versus 2) for optimal compression.
  • Is automatically optimized without manual tuning.

time_bucket() function

Section titled “time_bucket() function”

The time_bucket() function is like PostgreSQL's date_trunc() but more powerful:

  • Works with any interval: 5 minutes, 1 hour, 1 day, and so on.
  • Is optimized for time-series queries.
  • Integrates seamlessly with continuous aggregates.
  • Is essential for time-series analytics.

Schema design choices

Section titled “Schema design choices”

Why these settings?

partition_column='pickup_datetime'

  • Time is the natural partition key for time-series data.
  • Enables automatic chunk pruning for time-range queries.
  • The default chunk interval (7 days) works well for taxi data.

segmentby='pickup_boroname'

  • Optimal cardinality with 6 borough values (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island, EWR).
  • Frequently used in WHERE clauses and GROUP BY for location-based analytics.
  • Improves compression by grouping geographically similar trips.
  • Better than vendor_id (only 2 values) for compression efficiency.

orderby='pickup_datetime DESC'

  • Most queries want recent data first.
  • Optimizes for latest-trips queries.
  • Improves query performance for time-range scans.

Continuous aggregates (Advanced)

Section titled “Continuous aggregates (Advanced)”

For real-time dashboards, you can create continuous aggregates that automatically update:

-- Create a continuous aggregate for hourly statistics by borough
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW trips_hourly
WITH (timescaledb.continuous) AS
SELECT
    time_bucket('1 hour', pickup_datetime) AS hour,
    pickup_boroname,
    COUNT(*) as trip_count,
    AVG(fare_amount) as avg_fare,
    SUM(fare_amount) as total_revenue,
    AVG(trip_distance) as avg_distance
FROM trips
GROUP BY hour, pickup_boroname;


-- Add a refresh policy to keep it updated
SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy('trips_hourly',
    start_offset => INTERVAL '2 hours',
    end_offset => INTERVAL '1 hour',
    schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour');

Now you can query trips_hourly for instant results on pre-aggregated data.

Troubleshooting

Section titled “Troubleshooting”

Data didn't load

Section titled “Data didn't load”
  • Check the CSV file path is correct.
  • Ensure the CSV header matches the schema columns.
  • Try loading a few rows first to test: LIMIT 10 in your data file.

Direct to columnstore not working

Section titled “Direct to columnstore not working”
  • Verify TimescaleDB version 2.24 or later: SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb';.
  • Ensure you ran SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on; in the same session.
  • Check for error messages in the output.

Queries seem slow

Section titled “Queries seem slow”
  • Verify the columnstore is enabled: SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.hypertables WHERE hypertable_name = 'trips';.
  • Check if data is compressed: SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunks WHERE hypertable_name = 'trips';.
  • Ensure you're querying with time ranges, which enables chunk exclusion.

Out of memory during load

Section titled “Out of memory during load”
  • Reduce batch size in the COPY command.
  • Increase Docker memory allocation.
  • Consider loading data in smaller time-range batches.

Use cases

Section titled “Use cases”

This NYC Taxi example demonstrates patterns applicable to:

  • Ride-sharing platforms: track trips, drivers, and pricing.
  • Fleet management: vehicle tracking and route optimization.
  • Delivery services: order tracking, delivery times, and driver analytics.
  • Public transportation: route analysis, passenger counts, and schedule optimization.
  • Urban planning: traffic patterns, popular routes, and demand forecasting.
  • Logistics: shipment tracking, route efficiency, and cost analysis.

Clean up

Section titled “Clean up”

When you're done experimenting, remove the container and data.

If you used the one-line install:

Terminal window
# Stop the container
docker stop timescaledb-ha-pg18-quickstart


# Remove the container
docker rm timescaledb-ha-pg18-quickstart


# Remove the persistent data volume
docker volume rm timescaledb_data


# (Optional) Remove the Docker image
docker rmi timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18

If you used the manual Docker command:

Terminal window
# Stop the container
docker stop timescaledb


# Remove the container
docker rm timescaledb


# (Optional) Remove the Docker image
docker rmi timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18

If you created a named volume with the manual Docker command, you can remove it with docker volume rm <volume_name>.