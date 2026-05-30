Analyze NYC taxi data
Get started with TimescaleDB using New York City taxi trip data, with location-based analytics and time-series aggregations
Get started with TimescaleDB using New York City taxi trip data. This example demonstrates how to handle high-volume transportation data with location-based analytics and time-series aggregations.
If you would rather visualize a taxi-style dataset on a live dashboard, see Visualize transport and geospatial data with Grafana.
What you learnSection titled “What you learn”
- How to model high-volume transportation data with latitude and longitude coordinates.
- Time-series aggregations with
time_bucket().
- Optimal segmentation strategies for compression.
- Revenue and usage pattern analysis.
- Loading data with direct to columnstore for instant performance.
Prerequisites for this tutorial
To follow these steps, you'll need:
- Docker installed
- The
psqlPostgreSQL client
Set up and query the dataSection titled “Set up and query the data”
- Start TimescaleDB
Start TimescaleDB using one of these options.
The easiest way to get started:Important
This script is intended for local development and testing only. Do not use it for production deployments. For production-ready installation options, see the TimescaleDB installation guide.
On Linux or Mac:
This command:
- Downloads and starts TimescaleDB, if not already downloaded.
- Exposes PostgreSQL on port
6543, a non-standard port that avoids conflicts with other PostgreSQL instances on port 5432.
- Automatically tunes settings for your environment using timescaledb-tune.
- Sets up a persistent data volume.
Run TimescaleDB directly with Docker. This option also works on Windows:
This example uses port
6543, mapped to container port 5432, to avoid conflicts if you have other PostgreSQL instances running on the standard port 5432.
Wait about 1 to 2 minutes for TimescaleDB to download and initialize.
- Connect to TimescaleDB
Connect using
psql:
You should see the PostgreSQL prompt. Verify TimescaleDB is installed:
Expected output:Tips
Prefer a GUI? If you would rather use a graphical tool instead of the command line, you can download pgAdmin and connect to TimescaleDB using the same connection details (host:
localhost, port:
6543, user:
postgres, password:
password).
- Create the schema
Create the optimized hypertable by running this SQL in your
psqlsession:
This creates a
tripstable with:
- Automatic time-based partitioning on
pickup_datetime.
- Columnstore enabled for fast analytical queries.
- Segmentation by
pickup_boronamefor optimal compression (6 boroughs).
- Full trip details including fares, distances, and coordinates.
You can also download the schema, with column comments, as a runnable script:
nyc-taxi-schema.sql.
- Automatic time-based partitioning on
- Load the sample data
First, download and decompress the sample data:
Load the data using one of these approaches.
This approach writes data directly to the columnstore, bypassing the rowstore entirely. You get instant analytical performance.
From the command line:
This command reads the CSV file from your local filesystem and pipes it to PostgreSQL, which loads it directly into the columnstore.
Verify the data loaded:
This approach loads data into the rowstore first. Data is converted to the columnstore by a background policy (12 to 24 hours) for faster querying.
From the command line:
Verify the data loaded:
If you loaded data using standard copy, a background process converts your rowstore data to the columnstore in 12 to 24 hours. To get the best query performance immediately, you can convert it manually:
- Run sample queries
Now explore the data with some analytical queries. Run these in your
psqlsession.
Query 1: overall statistics.
Query 2: breakdown by vendor.
Query 3: hourly patterns using
time_bucket.
Query 4: payment type analysis.
Query 5: daily statistics by borough.
Query 6: trips by distance category.
Sample queries explainedSection titled “Sample queries explained”
You can download the complete set of queries as a runnable script:
nyc-taxi-queries.sql. Run it with
psql -f nyc-taxi-queries.sql. Each query demonstrates:
- Total trips and revenue: simple aggregations across all data.
- Breakdown by vendor: segmentation analysis by taxi vendor.
- Hourly patterns: using
time_bucket()for time-based aggregation.
- Payment type analysis: analyzing payment methods.
- Daily statistics: multi-dimensional aggregation (time and borough).
- Distance categories:
CASEstatement with aggregations.
What's happening behind the scenes?Section titled “What's happening behind the scenes?”
HypertablesSection titled “Hypertables”
When you create a table with
tsdb.hypertable, TimescaleDB automatically:
- Partitions your data into time-based chunks (default: 7 days per chunk).
- Manages chunk lifecycle automatically.
- Optimizes queries to scan only relevant chunks.
Columnstore compressionSection titled “Columnstore compression”
With
tsdb.enable_columnstore=true:
- Data is stored in a hybrid row-columnar format.
- Analytical queries only scan the columns they need, for a large speedup.
- Typical compression ratios: 90% or more for time-series data.
- Compression happens transparently, with no changes to your queries.
Direct to columnstoreSection titled “Direct to columnstore”
When you use
SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on:
- Data loads directly into compressed columnstore format.
- Bypasses the rowstore entirely.
- Provides instant analytical performance, with no waiting for background compression.
- Works well for bulk data loads and migrations.
SegmentationSection titled “Segmentation”
The
tsdb.segmentby='pickup_boroname' setting:
- Groups data by pickup borough within each chunk (6 unique values: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island, EWR).
- Improves compression ratios by keeping similar data together.
- Speeds up queries that filter by
pickup_boroname.
- Provides better cardinality than
vendor_id(6 values versus 2) for optimal compression.
- Is automatically optimized without manual tuning.
time_bucket() functionSection titled “time_bucket() function”
The
time_bucket() function is like PostgreSQL's
date_trunc() but more powerful:
- Works with any interval:
5 minutes,
1 hour,
1 day, and so on.
- Is optimized for time-series queries.
- Integrates seamlessly with continuous aggregates.
- Is essential for time-series analytics.
Schema design choicesSection titled “Schema design choices”
Why these settings?
partition_column='pickup_datetime'
- Time is the natural partition key for time-series data.
- Enables automatic chunk pruning for time-range queries.
- The default chunk interval (7 days) works well for taxi data.
segmentby='pickup_boroname'
- Optimal cardinality with 6 borough values (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island, EWR).
- Frequently used in
WHEREclauses and
GROUP BYfor location-based analytics.
- Improves compression by grouping geographically similar trips.
- Better than
vendor_id(only 2 values) for compression efficiency.
orderby='pickup_datetime DESC'
- Most queries want recent data first.
- Optimizes for latest-trips queries.
- Improves query performance for time-range scans.
Continuous aggregates (Advanced)Section titled “Continuous aggregates (Advanced)”
For real-time dashboards, you can create continuous aggregates that automatically update:
Now you can query
trips_hourly for instant results on pre-aggregated data.
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
Data didn't loadSection titled “Data didn't load”
- Check the CSV file path is correct.
- Ensure the CSV header matches the schema columns.
- Try loading a few rows first to test:
LIMIT 10in your data file.
Direct to columnstore not workingSection titled “Direct to columnstore not working”
- Verify TimescaleDB version 2.24 or later:
SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb';.
- Ensure you ran
SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on;in the same session.
- Check for error messages in the output.
Queries seem slowSection titled “Queries seem slow”
- Verify the columnstore is enabled:
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.hypertables WHERE hypertable_name = 'trips';.
- Check if data is compressed:
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunks WHERE hypertable_name = 'trips';.
- Ensure you're querying with time ranges, which enables chunk exclusion.
Out of memory during loadSection titled “Out of memory during load”
- Reduce batch size in the
COPYcommand.
- Increase Docker memory allocation.
- Consider loading data in smaller time-range batches.
Use casesSection titled “Use cases”
This NYC Taxi example demonstrates patterns applicable to:
- Ride-sharing platforms: track trips, drivers, and pricing.
- Fleet management: vehicle tracking and route optimization.
- Delivery services: order tracking, delivery times, and driver analytics.
- Public transportation: route analysis, passenger counts, and schedule optimization.
- Urban planning: traffic patterns, popular routes, and demand forecasting.
- Logistics: shipment tracking, route efficiency, and cost analysis.
Clean upSection titled “Clean up”
When you're done experimenting, remove the container and data.
If you used the one-line install:
If you used the manual Docker command:
If you created a named volume with the manual Docker command, you can remove it with
docker volume rm <volume_name>.