Analyze NYC taxi data

Get started with TimescaleDB using New York City taxi trip data. This example demonstrates how to handle high-volume transportation data with location-based analytics and time-series aggregations.

If you would rather visualize a taxi-style dataset on a live dashboard, see Visualize transport and geospatial data with Grafana.

What you learn Section titled “What you learn”

How to model high-volume transportation data with latitude and longitude coordinates.

Time-series aggregations with time_bucket() .

. Optimal segmentation strategies for compression.

Revenue and usage pattern analysis.

Loading data with direct to columnstore for instant performance.

Prerequisites for this tutorial To follow these steps, you'll need: Docker installed

The psql PostgreSQL client

Set up and query the data Section titled “Set up and query the data”

Start TimescaleDB Start TimescaleDB using one of these options. One-line install (recommended)

Manual Docker command The easiest way to get started: Important This script is intended for local development and testing only. Do not use it for production deployments. For production-ready installation options, see the TimescaleDB installation guide. On Linux or Mac: Terminal window curl -sL https://tsdb.co/start-local | sh This command: Downloads and starts TimescaleDB, if not already downloaded.

Exposes PostgreSQL on port 6543 , a non-standard port that avoids conflicts with other PostgreSQL instances on port 5432.

, a non-standard port that avoids conflicts with other PostgreSQL instances on port 5432. Automatically tunes settings for your environment using timescaledb-tune.

Sets up a persistent data volume. Run TimescaleDB directly with Docker. This option also works on Windows: Terminal window docker run -d --name timescaledb \ -p 6543:5432 \ -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password \ timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18 This example uses port 6543 , mapped to container port 5432, to avoid conflicts if you have other PostgreSQL instances running on the standard port 5432. Wait about 1 to 2 minutes for TimescaleDB to download and initialize. Connect to TimescaleDB Connect using psql : Terminal window psql -h localhost -p 6543 -U postgres # When prompted, enter password: password You should see the PostgreSQL prompt. Verify TimescaleDB is installed: SELECT extname, extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb' ; Expected output: extname | extversion -------------+------------ timescaledb | 2.x.x Tips Prefer a GUI? If you would rather use a graphical tool instead of the command line, you can download pgAdmin and connect to TimescaleDB using the same connection details (host: localhost , port: 6543 , user: postgres , password: password ). Create the schema Create the optimized hypertable by running this SQL in your psql session: -- Create the hypertable with optimal settings for NYC Taxi data -- This automatically enables columnstore for fast analytical queries CREATE TABLE trips ( vendor_id TEXT , pickup_boroname VARCHAR , pickup_datetime TIMESTAMP WITHOUT TIME ZONE NOT NULL , dropoff_datetime TIMESTAMP WITHOUT TIME ZONE NOT NULL , passenger_count NUMERIC , trip_distance NUMERIC , pickup_longitude NUMERIC , pickup_latitude NUMERIC , rate_code INTEGER , dropoff_longitude NUMERIC , dropoff_latitude NUMERIC , payment_type VARCHAR , fare_amount NUMERIC , extra NUMERIC , mta_tax NUMERIC , tip_amount NUMERIC , tolls_amount NUMERIC , improvement_surcharge NUMERIC , total_amount NUMERIC ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable , tsdb . partition_column = 'pickup_datetime' , tsdb . enable_columnstore = true, tsdb . segmentby = 'pickup_boroname' , tsdb . orderby = 'pickup_datetime DESC' ); -- Create indexes CREATE INDEX idx_trips_pickup_time ON trips (pickup_datetime DESC ); CREATE INDEX idx_trips_borough_time ON trips (pickup_boroname, pickup_datetime DESC ); This creates a trips table with: Automatic time-based partitioning on pickup_datetime .

. Columnstore enabled for fast analytical queries.

Segmentation by pickup_boroname for optimal compression (6 boroughs).

for optimal compression (6 boroughs). Full trip details including fares, distances, and coordinates. You can also download the schema, with column comments, as a runnable script: nyc-taxi-schema.sql . Load the sample data First, download and decompress the sample data: Terminal window # Download the sample data wget https://assets.timescale.com/timescaledb-datasets/nyc_taxi_sample_nov_dec_2015.csv.gz # Decompress the CSV file gunzip nyc_taxi_sample_nov_dec_2015.csv.gz # This will create nyc_taxi_sample_nov_dec_2015.csv ready for loading Load the data using one of these approaches. Direct to columnstore (recommended)

Standard COPY (fallback) This approach writes data directly to the columnstore, bypassing the rowstore entirely. You get instant analytical performance. From the command line: Terminal window psql -h localhost -p 6543 -U postgres \ -v ON_ERROR_STOP= 1 \ -c "SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on; COPY trips FROM STDIN WITH (FORMAT csv, HEADER true);" \ < nyc_taxi_sample_nov_dec_2015.csv This command reads the CSV file from your local filesystem and pipes it to PostgreSQL, which loads it directly into the columnstore. Verify the data loaded: SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM trips; This approach loads data into the rowstore first. Data is converted to the columnstore by a background policy (12 to 24 hours) for faster querying. From the command line: Terminal window psql -h localhost -p 6543 -U postgres \ -v ON_ERROR_STOP= 1 \ -c "COPY trips FROM STDIN WITH (FORMAT csv, HEADER true);" \ < nyc_taxi_sample_nov_dec_2015.csv Verify the data loaded: SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM trips; If you loaded data using standard copy, a background process converts your rowstore data to the columnstore in 12 to 24 hours. To get the best query performance immediately, you can convert it manually: DO $$ DECLARE ch TEXT ; BEGIN FOR ch IN SELECT show_chunks( 'trips' ) LOOP CALL convert_to_columnstore(ch); END LOOP ; END $$; Run sample queries Now explore the data with some analytical queries. Run these in your psql session. Query 1: overall statistics. \timing on SELECT COUNT ( * ) as total_trips, ROUND ( SUM (fare_amount):: numeric , 2 ) as total_revenue, ROUND ( AVG (fare_amount):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_fare, ROUND ( AVG (trip_distance):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_distance FROM trips; Query 2: breakdown by vendor. SELECT vendor_id, COUNT ( * ) as trips, ROUND ( AVG (fare_amount):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_fare, ROUND ( AVG (tip_amount):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_tip, ROUND ( AVG (passenger_count):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_passengers FROM trips GROUP BY vendor_id ORDER BY trips DESC ; Query 3: hourly patterns using time_bucket . SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' , pickup_datetime) AS hour , COUNT ( * ) as trips, ROUND ( AVG (fare_amount):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_fare, ROUND ( SUM (tip_amount):: numeric , 2 ) as total_tips FROM trips GROUP BY hour ORDER BY hour DESC LIMIT 24 ; Query 4: payment type analysis. SELECT payment_type, COUNT ( * ) as trip_count, ROUND ( SUM (fare_amount):: numeric , 2 ) as total_revenue, ROUND ( AVG (trip_distance):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_distance, ROUND ( AVG (tip_amount):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_tip FROM trips GROUP BY payment_type ORDER BY total_revenue DESC ; Query 5: daily statistics by borough. SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' , pickup_datetime) AS day , pickup_boroname, COUNT ( * ) as trips, ROUND ( AVG (fare_amount):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_fare, ROUND ( MAX (fare_amount):: numeric , 2 ) as max_fare FROM trips GROUP BY day , pickup_boroname ORDER BY day DESC , pickup_boroname LIMIT 20 ; Query 6: trips by distance category. SELECT CASE WHEN trip_distance < 1 THEN 'Short (< 1 mile)' WHEN trip_distance < 5 THEN 'Medium (1-5 miles)' WHEN trip_distance < 10 THEN 'Long (5-10 miles)' ELSE 'Very Long (> 10 miles)' END as distance_category, COUNT ( * ) as trips, ROUND ( AVG (fare_amount):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_fare, ROUND ( AVG (tip_amount):: numeric , 2 ) as avg_tip FROM trips GROUP BY distance_category ORDER BY trips DESC ;

Sample queries explained Section titled “Sample queries explained”

You can download the complete set of queries as a runnable script: nyc-taxi-queries.sql . Run it with psql -f nyc-taxi-queries.sql . Each query demonstrates:

Total trips and revenue: simple aggregations across all data. Breakdown by vendor: segmentation analysis by taxi vendor. Hourly patterns: using time_bucket() for time-based aggregation. Payment type analysis: analyzing payment methods. Daily statistics: multi-dimensional aggregation (time and borough). Distance categories: CASE statement with aggregations.

What's happening behind the scenes? Section titled “What's happening behind the scenes?”

When you create a table with tsdb.hypertable , TimescaleDB automatically:

Partitions your data into time-based chunks (default: 7 days per chunk).

Manages chunk lifecycle automatically.

Optimizes queries to scan only relevant chunks.

With tsdb.enable_columnstore=true :

Data is stored in a hybrid row-columnar format.

Analytical queries only scan the columns they need, for a large speedup.

Typical compression ratios: 90% or more for time-series data.

Compression happens transparently, with no changes to your queries.

Direct to columnstore Section titled “Direct to columnstore”

When you use SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on :

Data loads directly into compressed columnstore format.

Bypasses the rowstore entirely.

Provides instant analytical performance, with no waiting for background compression.

Works well for bulk data loads and migrations.

The tsdb.segmentby='pickup_boroname' setting:

Groups data by pickup borough within each chunk (6 unique values: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island, EWR).

Improves compression ratios by keeping similar data together.

Speeds up queries that filter by pickup_boroname .

. Provides better cardinality than vendor_id (6 values versus 2) for optimal compression.

(6 values versus 2) for optimal compression. Is automatically optimized without manual tuning.

The time_bucket() function is like PostgreSQL's date_trunc() but more powerful:

Works with any interval: 5 minutes , 1 hour , 1 day , and so on.

, , , and so on. Is optimized for time-series queries.

Integrates seamlessly with continuous aggregates.

Is essential for time-series analytics.

Schema design choices Section titled “Schema design choices”

Why these settings?

partition_column='pickup_datetime'

Time is the natural partition key for time-series data.

Enables automatic chunk pruning for time-range queries.

The default chunk interval (7 days) works well for taxi data.

segmentby='pickup_boroname'

Optimal cardinality with 6 borough values (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island, EWR).

Frequently used in WHERE clauses and GROUP BY for location-based analytics.

clauses and for location-based analytics. Improves compression by grouping geographically similar trips.

Better than vendor_id (only 2 values) for compression efficiency.

orderby='pickup_datetime DESC'

Most queries want recent data first.

Optimizes for latest-trips queries.

Improves query performance for time-range scans.

For real-time dashboards, you can create continuous aggregates that automatically update:

-- Create a continuous aggregate for hourly statistics by borough CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW trips_hourly WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' , pickup_datetime) AS hour , pickup_boroname, COUNT ( * ) as trip_count, AVG (fare_amount) as avg_fare, SUM (fare_amount) as total_revenue, AVG (trip_distance) as avg_distance FROM trips GROUP BY hour , pickup_boroname; -- Add a refresh policy to keep it updated SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy( 'trips_hourly' , start_offset => INTERVAL '2 hours' , end_offset => INTERVAL '1 hour' , schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour' );

Now you can query trips_hourly for instant results on pre-aggregated data.

Check the CSV file path is correct.

Ensure the CSV header matches the schema columns.

Try loading a few rows first to test: LIMIT 10 in your data file.

Direct to columnstore not working Section titled “Direct to columnstore not working”

Verify TimescaleDB version 2.24 or later: SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb'; .

. Ensure you ran SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on; in the same session.

in the same session. Check for error messages in the output.

Queries seem slow Section titled “Queries seem slow”

Verify the columnstore is enabled: SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.hypertables WHERE hypertable_name = 'trips'; .

. Check if data is compressed: SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunks WHERE hypertable_name = 'trips'; .

. Ensure you're querying with time ranges, which enables chunk exclusion.

Out of memory during load Section titled “Out of memory during load”

Reduce batch size in the COPY command.

command. Increase Docker memory allocation.

Consider loading data in smaller time-range batches.

This NYC Taxi example demonstrates patterns applicable to:

Ride-sharing platforms : track trips, drivers, and pricing.

: track trips, drivers, and pricing. Fleet management : vehicle tracking and route optimization.

: vehicle tracking and route optimization. Delivery services : order tracking, delivery times, and driver analytics.

: order tracking, delivery times, and driver analytics. Public transportation : route analysis, passenger counts, and schedule optimization.

: route analysis, passenger counts, and schedule optimization. Urban planning : traffic patterns, popular routes, and demand forecasting.

: traffic patterns, popular routes, and demand forecasting. Logistics: shipment tracking, route efficiency, and cost analysis.

When you're done experimenting, remove the container and data.

If you used the one-line install:

Terminal window # Stop the container docker stop timescaledb-ha-pg18-quickstart # Remove the container docker rm timescaledb-ha-pg18-quickstart # Remove the persistent data volume docker volume rm timescaledb_data # (Optional) Remove the Docker image docker rmi timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18

If you used the manual Docker command:

Terminal window # Stop the container docker stop timescaledb # Remove the container docker rm timescaledb # (Optional) Remove the Docker image docker rmi timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18