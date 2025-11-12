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Analyze stock market data

Analyze financial tick and candlestick data with TimescaleDB using S&P 500 stock prices

This example demonstrates financial tick and candlestick data analysis with TimescaleDB. The dataset corresponds to the stocks listed in the S&P 500 index, with fictional prices and movements. The tick cadence is per second, over three business days, containing approximately 35 million records in total and 503 tickers.

If you would rather build candlestick charts on a live dashboard, see Visualize financial tick data with Grafana, which uses a crypto dataset.

Use cases

Section titled “Use cases”

Trading platforms, market data analysis, portfolio analytics, algorithmic trading.

What you learn

Section titled “What you learn”
  • OHLCV (open, high, low, close, volume) data modeling.
  • Candlestick aggregations at multiple intervals.
  • continuous aggregates for different timeframes (1 minute, 5 minutes, 1 hour).
  • Real-time market analysis queries.

Dataset preview

Section titled “Dataset preview”

The dataset contains the following columns:

  • timestamp
  • ticker
  • price
  • price delta
  • change percentage
  • volume
2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00,NVDA,38.25,0.25,0.65359,5095712
2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00,AAPL,152.03,0.03,0.01973,6466554
2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00,MSFT,129.23,0.23,0.17798,4417848
2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00,GOOG,174.93,-0.07,-0.04002,19602229
2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00,GOOGL,71.21,0.21,0.2949,3149482
2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00,AMZN,95.95,-0.05,-0.05211,12150474
2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00,AVGO,196.15,0.15,0.07647,6166047
2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00,META,133.22,0.22,0.16514,12230004
2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00,TSLA,82.0,0.0,0.0,10298937
2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00,BRK.B,56.84,-0.16,-0.28149,10980047

Prerequisites for this tutorial

To follow these steps, you'll need:

  • Docker installed
  • The psql PostgreSQL client

Set up and query the data

Section titled “Set up and query the data”

First, download the dataset:

Terminal window
curl -L https://assets.timescale.com/timescaledb-datasets/sp500_stock_prices_3d_1s.tar.gz | tar -xzf -
  1. Start TimescaleDB

    Start TimescaleDB using one of these options.

    The easiest way to get started:

    Important

    This script is intended for local development and testing only. Do not use it for production deployments. For production-ready installation options, see the TimescaleDB installation guide.

    On Linux or Mac:

    Terminal window
    curl -sL https://tsdb.co/start-local | sh

    This command:

    • Downloads and starts TimescaleDB, if not already downloaded.
    • Exposes PostgreSQL on port 6543, a non-standard port that avoids conflicts with other PostgreSQL instances on port 5432.
    • Automatically tunes settings for your environment using timescaledb-tune.
    • Sets up a persistent data volume.

    Wait about 1 to 2 minutes for TimescaleDB to download and initialize.

  2. Connect to TimescaleDB

    Connect using psql:

    Terminal window
    psql "postgres://postgres:password@localhost:6543/postgres"

    You should see the PostgreSQL prompt. Verify TimescaleDB is installed:

    SELECT extname, extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb';

    Expected output:

       extname   | extversion
    -------------+------------
     timescaledb | 2.x.x
    Tips

    Prefer a GUI? If you would rather use a graphical tool instead of the command line, you can download pgAdmin and connect to TimescaleDB using the same connection details (host: localhost, port: 6543, user: postgres, password: password).

  3. Create the schema

    Create the optimized hypertable by running this SQL in your psql session:

    -- Create the stock_prices table with the column ts as partitioning
    -- Note: for optimized query performance grouping on ticker, we select this column to segment by
    CREATE TABLE stock_prices (
      ts                TIMESTAMPTZ         NOT NULL,
      ticker            TEXT                NOT NULL,
      price             DOUBLE PRECISION    NOT NULL,
      change_delta      DOUBLE PRECISION    NOT NULL,
      change_percentage DOUBLE PRECISION    NOT NULL,
      volume            BIGINT NOT NULL CHECK (volume >= 0)
    )
    WITH (
      timescaledb.hypertable,
      timescaledb.segmentby='ticker'
    );

    This creates a stock_prices table with:

    • Partitioning by timestamp on column ts.
    • Segmentation by ticker for optimal compression and query performance.
  4. Load the sample data

    This approach writes data directly to the columnstore, bypassing the rowstore entirely. You get instant analytical performance.

    From psql:

    -- Enable direct to columnstore for this session
    SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on;
    

    -- Load data directly into columnstore
    \COPY stock_prices FROM 'sp500_stock_prices_3d_1s.csv' WITH (FORMAT csv, HEADER true);
    

    -- Verify data loaded
    SELECT COUNT(*) FROM stock_prices;
  5. Run sample queries

    Now explore the data with some analytical queries. Run these in your psql session.

    Activate time measuring:

    \timing on

    Query 1: OHLCV per hour of AAPL.

    Aggregate raw 1-second tick data into hourly candlesticks (open, high, low, close, volume) of the ticker AAPL.

    SELECT
        time_bucket('1 hour', ts) AS hour_bucket,
        ticker,
        FIRST(price, ts) AS open_price,
        MAX(price) AS high_price,
        MIN(price) AS low_price,
        LAST(price, ts) AS close_price,
        AVG(price) AS avg_price,
        SUM(volume) AS sum_volume
    FROM
        stock_prices
    WHERE
        ticker = 'AAPL'
    GROUP BY
        hour_bucket,
        ticker
    ORDER BY
        hour_bucket DESC;

    Query 2: trend analysis with a simple moving average (SMA) of MSFT.

    Calculate a smoothing line to see trends over noise for the ticker MSFT over 4 hours.

    WITH candles AS (
      SELECT
        time_bucket('1 hour', ts) AS bucket,
        ticker,
        LAST(price, ts) AS close_price
      FROM stock_prices
      WHERE ticker = 'MSFT'
      GROUP BY bucket, ticker
    )
    SELECT
      bucket,
      ticker,
      close_price,
      AVG(close_price) OVER (
        PARTITION BY ticker
        ORDER BY bucket
        ROWS BETWEEN 3 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW
      ) AS sma_4hours
    FROM candles
    ORDER BY bucket DESC;

    Query 3: hour-over-hour return.

    Compare the current price to the price exactly one hour ago to calculate percentage growth.

    WITH hourly_close AS (
      SELECT
        time_bucket('1 hour', ts) AS bucket,
        ticker,
        LAST(price, ts) AS closing_price
      FROM stock_prices
      GROUP BY bucket, ticker
    )
    SELECT
      bucket,
      ticker,
      closing_price,
      LAG(closing_price, 1) OVER (PARTITION BY ticker ORDER BY bucket) AS prev_close,
      ((closing_price - LAG(closing_price, 1) OVER (PARTITION BY ticker ORDER BY bucket))
       / LAG(closing_price, 1) OVER (PARTITION BY ticker ORDER BY bucket)) * 100 AS hourly_return_pct
    FROM hourly_close;

    Query 4: price volatility.

    SELECT
      ticker,
      AVG(price) AS avg_price,
      STDDEV(price) AS price_volatility,
      MAX(price) - MIN(price) AS price_spread
    FROM stock_prices
    WHERE ts > NOW() - INTERVAL '7 days'
    GROUP BY ticker
    HAVING count(*) > 10
    ORDER BY price_volatility DESC;

What's happening behind the scenes?

Section titled “What's happening behind the scenes?”

Columnstore compression

Section titled “Columnstore compression”

With tsdb.enable_columnstore=true:

  • Data is stored in a hybrid row-columnar format.
  • Analytical queries only scan the columns they need, for a large speedup.
  • Typical compression ratios: 90% or more for time-series data.
  • Compression happens transparently, with no changes to your queries.

Direct to columnstore

Section titled “Direct to columnstore”

When you use SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on:

  • Data loads directly into compressed columnstore format.
  • Bypasses the rowstore entirely.
  • Provides instant analytical performance, with no waiting for background compression.

Segmentation

Section titled “Segmentation”

The tsdb.segmentby='ticker' setting:

  • Groups data by ticker within each chunk.
  • Improves compression ratios by keeping similar data together.
  • Speeds up queries that filter by ticker.
  • Is better for ticker-based analytics.

Continuous aggregates (Advanced)

Section titled “Continuous aggregates (Advanced)”

For real-time dashboards, you can create continuous aggregates that automatically update:

-- Create a continuous aggregate for hourly candlesticks
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW candlesticks_hourly
WITH (timescaledb.continuous) AS
SELECT
    time_bucket('1 hour', ts) AS hour,
    ticker,
    FIRST(price, ts) AS open_price,
    MAX(price) AS high_price,
    MIN(price) AS low_price,
    LAST(price, ts) AS close_price,
    AVG(price) AS avg_price,
    SUM(volume) AS sum_volume
FROM stock_prices
GROUP BY hour, ticker
ORDER BY hour DESC, ticker ASC;


-- Add a refresh policy to keep it updated
SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy('candlesticks_hourly',
    start_offset => INTERVAL '2 hours',
    end_offset => INTERVAL '1 hour',
    schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour');

Now you can query candlesticks_hourly for instant results on pre-aggregated data:

SELECT * from candlesticks_hourly WHERE ticker = 'NFLX';