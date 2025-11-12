Analyze stock market data

This example demonstrates financial tick and candlestick data analysis with TimescaleDB. The dataset corresponds to the stocks listed in the S&P 500 index, with fictional prices and movements. The tick cadence is per second, over three business days, containing approximately 35 million records in total and 503 tickers.

If you would rather build candlestick charts on a live dashboard, see Visualize financial tick data with Grafana, which uses a crypto dataset.

Trading platforms, market data analysis, portfolio analytics, algorithmic trading.

What you learn Section titled “What you learn”

OHLCV (open, high, low, close, volume) data modeling.

Candlestick aggregations at multiple intervals.

continuous aggregates for different timeframes (1 minute, 5 minutes, 1 hour).

Real-time market analysis queries.

The dataset contains the following columns:

timestamp

ticker

price

price delta

change percentage

volume

2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00, NVDA, 38.25, 0.25, 0.65359, 5095712 2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00, AAPL, 152.03, 0.03, 0.01973, 6466554 2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00, MSFT, 129.23, 0.23, 0.17798, 4417848 2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00, GOOG, 174.93, -0.07, -0.04002, 19602229 2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00, GOOGL, 71.21, 0.21, 0.2949, 3149482 2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00, AMZN, 95.95, -0.05, -0.05211, 12150474 2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00, AVGO, 196.15, 0.15, 0.07647, 6166047 2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00, META, 133.22, 0.22, 0.16514, 12230004 2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00, TSLA, 82.0, 0.0, 0.0, 10298937 2025-11-12 14:30:00+00:00, BRK.B, 56.84, -0.16, -0.28149, 10980047

Prerequisites for this tutorial To follow these steps, you'll need: Docker installed

The psql PostgreSQL client

Set up and query the data Section titled “Set up and query the data”

First, download the dataset:

Terminal window curl -L https://assets.timescale.com/timescaledb-datasets/sp500_stock_prices_3d_1s.tar.gz | tar -xzf -

Start TimescaleDB Start TimescaleDB using one of these options. One-line install (recommended)

Manual Docker command The easiest way to get started: Important This script is intended for local development and testing only. Do not use it for production deployments. For production-ready installation options, see the TimescaleDB installation guide. On Linux or Mac: Terminal window curl -sL https://tsdb.co/start-local | sh This command: Downloads and starts TimescaleDB, if not already downloaded.

Exposes PostgreSQL on port 6543 , a non-standard port that avoids conflicts with other PostgreSQL instances on port 5432.

, a non-standard port that avoids conflicts with other PostgreSQL instances on port 5432. Automatically tunes settings for your environment using timescaledb-tune.

Sets up a persistent data volume. Run TimescaleDB directly with Docker. This option also works on Windows: Terminal window docker run -d --name timescaledb \ -p 6543:5432 \ -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password \ timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18 This example uses port 6543 , mapped to container port 5432, to avoid conflicts if you have other PostgreSQL instances running on the standard port 5432. Wait about 1 to 2 minutes for TimescaleDB to download and initialize. Connect to TimescaleDB Connect using psql : Terminal window psql "postgres://postgres:password@localhost:6543/postgres" You should see the PostgreSQL prompt. Verify TimescaleDB is installed: SELECT extname, extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb' ; Expected output: extname | extversion -------------+------------ timescaledb | 2.x.x Tips Prefer a GUI? If you would rather use a graphical tool instead of the command line, you can download pgAdmin and connect to TimescaleDB using the same connection details (host: localhost , port: 6543 , user: postgres , password: password ). Create the schema Create the optimized hypertable by running this SQL in your psql session: -- Create the stock_prices table with the column ts as partitioning -- Note: for optimized query performance grouping on ticker, we select this column to segment by CREATE TABLE stock_prices ( ts TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , ticker TEXT NOT NULL , price DOUBLE PRECISION NOT NULL , change_delta DOUBLE PRECISION NOT NULL , change_percentage DOUBLE PRECISION NOT NULL , volume BIGINT NOT NULL CHECK (volume >= 0 ) ) WITH ( timescaledb . hypertable , timescaledb . segmentby = 'ticker' ); This creates a stock_prices table with: Partitioning by timestamp on column ts .

. Segmentation by ticker for optimal compression and query performance. Load the sample data This approach writes data directly to the columnstore, bypassing the rowstore entirely. You get instant analytical performance. From psql : -- Enable direct to columnstore for this session SET timescaledb . enable_direct_compress_copy = on ; -- Load data directly into columnstore \ COPY stock_prices FROM 'sp500_stock_prices_3d_1s.csv' WITH (FORMAT csv, HEADER true); -- Verify data loaded SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM stock_prices; Run sample queries Now explore the data with some analytical queries. Run these in your psql session. Activate time measuring: \timing on Query 1: OHLCV per hour of AAPL. Aggregate raw 1-second tick data into hourly candlesticks (open, high, low, close, volume) of the ticker AAPL . SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' , ts) AS hour_bucket, ticker, FIRST (price, ts) AS open_price, MAX (price) AS high_price, MIN (price) AS low_price, LAST (price, ts) AS close_price, AVG (price) AS avg_price, SUM (volume) AS sum_volume FROM stock_prices WHERE ticker = 'AAPL' GROUP BY hour_bucket, ticker ORDER BY hour_bucket DESC ; Query 2: trend analysis with a simple moving average (SMA) of MSFT. Calculate a smoothing line to see trends over noise for the ticker MSFT over 4 hours. WITH candles AS ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' , ts) AS bucket, ticker, LAST (price, ts) AS close_price FROM stock_prices WHERE ticker = 'MSFT' GROUP BY bucket, ticker ) SELECT bucket, ticker, close_price, AVG (close_price) OVER ( PARTITION BY ticker ORDER BY bucket ROWS BETWEEN 3 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS sma_4hours FROM candles ORDER BY bucket DESC ; Query 3: hour-over-hour return. Compare the current price to the price exactly one hour ago to calculate percentage growth. WITH hourly_close AS ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' , ts) AS bucket, ticker, LAST (price, ts) AS closing_price FROM stock_prices GROUP BY bucket, ticker ) SELECT bucket, ticker, closing_price, LAG (closing_price, 1 ) OVER ( PARTITION BY ticker ORDER BY bucket) AS prev_close, ((closing_price - LAG (closing_price, 1 ) OVER ( PARTITION BY ticker ORDER BY bucket)) / LAG (closing_price, 1 ) OVER ( PARTITION BY ticker ORDER BY bucket)) * 100 AS hourly_return_pct FROM hourly_close; Query 4: price volatility. SELECT ticker, AVG (price) AS avg_price, STDDEV(price) AS price_volatility, MAX (price) - MIN (price) AS price_spread FROM stock_prices WHERE ts > NOW () - INTERVAL '7 days' GROUP BY ticker HAVING count ( * ) > 10 ORDER BY price_volatility DESC ;

What's happening behind the scenes? Section titled “What's happening behind the scenes?”

With tsdb.enable_columnstore=true :

Data is stored in a hybrid row-columnar format.

Analytical queries only scan the columns they need, for a large speedup.

Typical compression ratios: 90% or more for time-series data.

Compression happens transparently, with no changes to your queries.

Direct to columnstore Section titled “Direct to columnstore”

When you use SET timescaledb.enable_direct_compress_copy = on :

Data loads directly into compressed columnstore format.

Bypasses the rowstore entirely.

Provides instant analytical performance, with no waiting for background compression.

The tsdb.segmentby='ticker' setting:

Groups data by ticker within each chunk.

Improves compression ratios by keeping similar data together.

Speeds up queries that filter by ticker.

Is better for ticker-based analytics.

For real-time dashboards, you can create continuous aggregates that automatically update:

-- Create a continuous aggregate for hourly candlesticks CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW candlesticks_hourly WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' , ts) AS hour , ticker, FIRST (price, ts) AS open_price, MAX (price) AS high_price, MIN (price) AS low_price, LAST (price, ts) AS close_price, AVG (price) AS avg_price, SUM (volume) AS sum_volume FROM stock_prices GROUP BY hour , ticker ORDER BY hour DESC , ticker ASC ; -- Add a refresh policy to keep it updated SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy( 'candlesticks_hourly' , start_offset => INTERVAL '2 hours' , end_offset => INTERVAL '1 hour' , schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour' );

Now you can query candlesticks_hourly for instant results on pre-aggregated data: