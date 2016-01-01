Analyze transport and geospatial data
Simulate and analyze a transport dataset in Tiger Cloud
This walkthrough uses NYC taxi-style geospatial time series in Tiger Cloud service, then layers Grafana on top so you can see movement and hotspots as they change instead of after the fact.
This page shows you how to integrate Grafana with a Tiger Cloud service and make insights based on visualization of data optimized for size and speed in the columnstore.
Prerequisites for this tutorial
To follow the procedure on this page you need to:
-
Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Install and run self-managed Grafana, or sign up for Grafana Cloud.
Optimize time-series data in hypertables
Hypertables are PostgreSQL tables in TimescaleDB that automatically partition your time-series data by time. Time-series data represents the way a system, process, or behavior changes over time. Hypertables enable TimescaleDB to work efficiently with time-series data. Each hypertable is made up of child tables called chunks. Each chunk is assigned a range of time, and only contains data from that range. When you run a query, TimescaleDB identifies the correct chunk and runs the query on it, instead of going through the entire table.
Hypercore is the hybrid row-columnar storage engine in TimescaleDB used by hypertables. Traditional databases force a trade-off between fast inserts (row-based storage) and efficient analytics (columnar storage). Hypercore eliminates this trade-off, allowing real-time analytics without sacrificing transactional capabilities.
Hypercore dynamically stores data in the most efficient format for its lifecycle:
- Row-based storage for recent data: the most recent chunk (and possibly more) is always stored in the rowstore, ensuring fast inserts, updates, and low-latency single record queries. Additionally, row-based storage is used as a writethrough for inserts and updates to columnar storage.
- Columnar storage for analytical performance: chunks are automatically compressed into the columnstore, optimizing storage efficiency and accelerating analytical queries.
Unlike traditional columnar databases, hypercore allows data to be inserted or modified at any stage, making it a flexible solution for both high-ingest transactional workloads and real-time analytics, within a single database.
Because TimescaleDB is 100% PostgreSQL, you can use all the standard PostgreSQL tables, indexes, stored procedures, and other objects alongside your hypertables. This makes creating and working with hypertables similar to standard PostgreSQL.
- Import time-series data into a hypertable
Unzip nyc_data.tar.gz to a
<local folder>.
This test dataset contains historical data from New York’s yellow taxi network.
To import up to 100GB of data directly from your current PostgreSQL-based database, migrate with downtime using native PostgreSQL tooling. To seamlessly import 100GB-10TB+ of data, use the live migration tooling supplied by Tiger Data. To add data from non-PostgreSQL data sources, see Import and ingest data.
In Terminal, navigate to
<local folder>and update the following string with your connection details to connect to your service.
Create an optimized hypertable for your time-series data:
Create a hypertable with hypercore enabled by default for your time-series data using CREATE TABLE. For efficient queries on data in the columnstore, remember to
segmentbythe column you will use most often to filter your data.
In your SQL client, run the following command:
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE … WITH …, the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
afterin the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
Add another dimension to partition your hypertable more efficiently:
Create an index to support efficient queries by vendor, rate code, and passenger count:
Create PostgreSQL tables for relational data:
Add a table to store the payment types data:
Add a table to store the rates data:
Upload the dataset to your service:
- Have a quick look at your data
You query hypertables in exactly the same way as you would a relational PostgreSQL table. Use one of the following SQL editors to run a query and see the data you uploaded:
- Data view: write queries, visualize data, and share your results in Tiger Console for all your Tiger Cloud services.
- SQL editor: write, fix, and organize SQL faster and more accurately in Tiger Console for a Tiger Cloud service.
- psql: easily run queries on your Tiger Cloud services or self-hosted TimescaleDB deployment from Terminal.
For example:
-
Display the number of rides for each fare type:
This simple query runs in 3 seconds. You see something like:
rate_code num_trips 1 2266401 2 54832 3 4126 4 967 5 7193 6 17 99 42
-
To select all rides taken in the first week of January 2016, and return the total number of trips taken for each rate code:
On this large amount of data, this analytical query on data in the rowstore takes about 59 seconds. You see something like:
description num_trips group ride 17 JFK 54832 Nassau or Westchester 967 negotiated fare 7193 Newark 4126 standard rate 2266401
Connect Grafana to Tiger Cloud
To visualize the results of your queries, enable Grafana to read the data in your service:
- Log in to Grafana
In your browser, log in to either:
- Self-hosted Grafana: at
http://localhost:3000/. The default credentials are
admin,
admin.
- Grafana Cloud: use the URL and credentials you set when you created your account.
- Self-hosted Grafana: at
- Add your service as a data source
- Open
Connections>
Data sources, then click
Add new data source.
- Select
{C.PG}from the list.
Configure the connection:
Host URL,
Database name,
Username, and
Password, configure using your connection details.
Host URLis in the format
<host>:<port>.
TLS/SSL Mode: select
require.
{C.PG} options: enable
TimescaleDB.
- Leave the default setting for all other fields.
-
Click
Save & test.
Grafana checks that your details are set correctly.
- Open
Monitor performance over timeSection titled “Monitor performance over time”
A Grafana dashboard represents a view into the performance of a system, and each dashboard consists of one or more panels, which represent information about a specific metric related to that system.
To visually monitor the volume of taxi rides over time:
- Create the dashboard
- On the
Dashboardspage, click
Newand select
New dashboard.
- Click
Add visualization.
Select the data source that connects to your Tiger Cloud service. The
Time seriesvisualization is chosen by default.
- In the
Queriessection, select
Code, then select
Time seriesin
Format.
Select the data range for your visualization: the data set is from 2016. Click the date range above the panel and set:
- From:
2016-01-01 01:00:00
- To:
2016-01-30 01:00:00
- From:
- On the
- Combine TimescaleDB and Grafana functionality to analyze your data
Combine a TimescaleDB time_bucket, with the Grafana
$__timefilter()function to set the
pickup_datetimecolumn as the filtering range for your visualizations.
This query groups the results by day and orders them by time.
- Click
Save dashboard
Optimize revenue potentialSection titled “Optimize revenue potential”
Having all this data is great but how do you use it? Monitoring data is useful to check what has happened, but how can you analyse this information to your advantage? This section explains how to create a visualization that shows how you can maximize potential revenue.
Set up your data for geospatial queries
To add geospatial analysis to your ride count visualization, you need geospatial data to work out which trips originated where. As TimescaleDB is compatible with all PostgreSQL extensions, use PostGIS to slice data by time and location.
- Connect to your Tiger Cloud service and add the PostGIS extension:
- Add geometry columns for pick up and drop off locations:
- Convert the latitude and longitude points into geometry coordinates that work with PostGIS:
This updates 10,906,860 rows of data on both columns, it takes a while. Coffee is your friend.
You might run into this error while the update happens
Error: tuple decompression limit exceeded by operation Error Code: 53400 Details: current limit: 100000, tuples decompressed: 10906860 Hint: Consider increasing timescaledb.max_tuples_decompressed_per_dml_transaction or set to 0 (unlimited).
To fix this, use
Visualize the area where you can make the most money
In this section you visualize a query that returns rides longer than 5 miles for
trips taken within 2 km of Times Square. The data includes the distance travelled and
is
GROUP BY
trip_distance and location so that Grafana can plot the data properly.
This enables you to see where a taxi driver is most likely to pick up a passenger who wants a longer ride, and make more money.
- Create a geolocalization dashboard
- In Grafana, create a new dashboard that is connected to your Tiger Cloud service data source with a Geomap visualization.
In the
Queriessection, select
Code, then select the Time series
Format.
To find rides longer than 5 miles in Manhattan, paste the following query:
You see a world map with a dot on New York.
- Zoom into your map to see the visualization clearly.
- Customize the visualization
In the Geomap options, under
Map Layers, click
+ Add layerand select
Heatmap. You now see the areas where a taxi driver is most likely to pick up a passenger who wants a longer ride, and make more money.
You have integrated Grafana with a Tiger Cloud service and made insights based on visualization of your data.