Create Tiger Cloud services with the Terraform provider

In this tutorial, you learn how to use the Tiger Data Terraform provider to create and manage Tiger Cloud services using infrastructure as code (IaC). This tutorial is for developers and DevOps engineers who want to automate their Tiger Cloud deployments. It assumes you have basic knowledge of:

Terraform concepts (providers, resources, outputs)

Command-line interfaces

Tiger Cloud services

By the end, you’ll be able to:

Configure the Tiger Data Terraform provider with credentials

Deploy a Tiger Cloud service using a Terraform configuration

Retrieve service connection details, including the password, using Terraform outputs

Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code tool that lets you declaratively configure cloud resources. Your cloud infrastructure becomes a one-to-one representation of your configuration files, which improves security, auditability, and accountability. One of the biggest practical benefits is deployment speed, instead of manually clicking through a console, you can deploy, reuse, and recycle configurations in seconds.

Terraform’s idempotent nature also makes recovery straightforward. If something goes wrong during a deployment, re-running terraform apply brings your infrastructure back to the desired state without manual intervention.

The Tiger Data Terraform provider brings these benefits to Tiger Cloud, letting you create, configure, and destroy services entirely from code, no UI required.

Tips As of the Terraform provider v1.2.0, you can also create read replicas with Terraform. This means you can automatically provision or remove read replicas, for example, to spin up a replica for a business analyst to run BI queries against.

What is the tech stack we’re working with? Section titled “What is the tech stack we’re working with?”

Terraform: An open-source infrastructure-as-code tool by HashiCorp that lets you define and provision cloud infrastructure using declarative configuration files. Terraform’s idempotent nature means you can re-run deployments safely: if something goes wrong, re-running terraform apply brings your infrastructure back to the desired state.

Tiger Data Terraform provider: The official provider in the Terraform Registry ( timescale/timescale ) that lets you manage Tiger Cloud services, VPC connections, and read replicas.

Prerequisites for this tutorial To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need: A Tiger Cloud account

Terraform installed on your local machine

Your Tiger Cloud project ID and client credentials Store your credentials securely. Never commit them to version control. For production use, consider HashiCorp Vault, Terraform environment variables, or a cloud KMS solution.

Configure the Terraform provider Section titled “Configure the Terraform provider”

Set up the Tiger Data Terraform provider and authenticate with your Tiger Cloud project.

Declare the provider Create a main.tf file and add the provider declaration. Set the source to timescale/timescale to use the official provider from the Terraform Registry: terraform { required_providers { timescale = { source = "timescale/timescale" version = "~> 1.0" } } } Using the ~> operator pins to the latest compatible minor version. You can also omit the version argument entirely to always use the latest release. Configure provider credentials Add the provider configuration block to main.tf : provider "timescale" { project_id = var . ts_project_id access_key = var . ts_access_key secret_key = var . ts_secret_key } Define the credential variables Create a variables.tf file to declare the input variables: variable "ts_project_id" { type = string description = "Tiger Cloud project ID" } variable "ts_access_key" { type = string description = "Tiger Cloud access key" } variable "ts_secret_key" { type = string sensitive = true description = "Tiger Cloud secret key" } Then create a terraform.tfvars file or export environment variables to supply the values: Terminal window export TF_VAR_ts_project_id = "<your-project-id>" export TF_VAR_ts_access_key = "<your-access-key>" export TF_VAR_ts_secret_key = "<your-secret-key>" Warning Never share your secret key with anyone. It grants full ability to create and delete Tiger Cloud services in your project until the credentials are revoked.

Create a service Section titled “Create a service”

Define and deploy a Tiger Cloud service using your Terraform configuration.

Add the service resource Add a timescale_service resource to your main.tf file. Configuring a service through Terraform is similar to the advanced configuration menu in Tiger Console: resource "timescale_service" "my_service" { name = "my-service" milli_cpu = 1000 memory_gb = 4 region_code = "us-east-1" lifecycle { prevent_destroy = true } } Here’s what each field does: name : The display name for your service. This doesn’t need to match the Terraform resource name ( my_service in this example).

: The display name for your service. This doesn’t need to match the Terraform resource name ( in this example). milli_cpu and memory_gb : CPU and memory allocation. This example uses 1 CPU (1000 milli-CPU) and 4 GB of memory. Only specific combinations are supported: consult the provider documentation for valid options.

and : CPU and memory allocation. This example uses 1 CPU (1000 milli-CPU) and 4 GB of memory. Only specific combinations are supported: consult the provider documentation for valid options. region_code : The cloud region for your service. This example uses us-east-1 , but you can choose any supported region. Tiger Cloud automatically allocates and charges only for the storage you use, so you don’t need to pre-provision a specific storage size. Warning The prevent_destroy lifecycle rule is highly recommended. If a Tiger Cloud service is destroyed, the data it stores is destroyed too. Remove or comment out the lifecycle block only when you intentionally want to delete the service and its data. Initialize and deploy Run the following commands in order: Terminal window terraform init terraform plan terraform apply Terraform shows you the planned changes, including the resource attributes that will be created. Enter yes when prompted to confirm: Terraform will perform the following actions: # timescale_service.my_service will be created + resource "timescale_service" "my_service" { + enable_ha_replica = false + hostname = (known after apply) + id = (known after apply) + memory_gb = 4 + milli_cpu = 1000 + name = "my-service" + password = (sensitive value) + port = (known after apply) + region_code = "us-east-1" + username = (known after apply) } Plan: 1 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy. Do you want to perform these actions? Terraform will perform the actions described above. Only 'yes' will be accepted to approve. Enter a value: yes timescale_service.my_service: Creating... timescale_service.my_service: Creation complete after 38s Apply complete! Resources: 1 added, 0 changed, 0 destroyed. Notice that values like hostname , port , username , and password are marked as (known after apply) , these are only available after the service is created. You retrieve them using Terraform outputs in the next section.

Retrieve service connection details Section titled “Retrieve service connection details”

After deploying the service, your first instinct might be to go to Tiger Console and copy the connection string. However, the Tiger Console connection string doesn’t include the password. The only way to retrieve the password for a Terraform-managed service is through Terraform outputs.

Define the outputs Create an outputs.tf file: output "service_hostname" { value = timescale_service . my_service . hostname } output "service_port" { value = timescale_service . my_service . port } output "service_username" { value = timescale_service . my_service . username } output "service_password" { value = timescale_service . my_service . password sensitive = true } Apply and retrieve the outputs Re-apply and then view the outputs: Terminal window terraform apply terraform output Terraform shows the hostname, port, and username in plain text, but keeps the password hidden: service_hostname = "abc123.tsdb.cloud.tigerdata.com" service_password = <sensitive> service_port = "30211" service_username = "tsdbadmin" This is because the password is marked sensitive , Terraform avoids printing it to the terminal since you never know where your logs might end up. To retrieve the password, use the -json flag to output all values in JSON format: Terminal window terraform output -json This prints all outputs including sensitive values. To extract just the password, pipe the output through jq : Terminal window terraform output -json | jq -r ".service_password.value" (Optional) Synthesize a full connection string You can compose the full connection string as a Terraform output. This is useful when other Terraform resources need to connect to your Tiger Cloud service: output "service_url" { value = format ( "postgres://%s:%s@%s:%s/tsdb?sslmode=require" , timescale_service . my_service . username, timescale_service . my_service . password, timescale_service . my_service . hostname, timescale_service . my_service . port ) sensitive = true }

In this tutorial, you learned how to: