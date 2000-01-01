Create Tiger Cloud services with the Terraform provider
Use the Tiger Data Terraform provider to deploy, manage, and destroy Tiger Cloud services using infrastructure as code.
In this tutorial, you learn how to use the Tiger Data Terraform provider to create and manage Tiger Cloud services using infrastructure as code (IaC). This tutorial is for developers and DevOps engineers who want to automate their Tiger Cloud deployments. It assumes you have basic knowledge of:
- Terraform concepts (providers, resources, outputs)
- Command-line interfaces
- Tiger Cloud services
By the end, you’ll be able to:
- Configure the Tiger Data Terraform provider with credentials
- Deploy a Tiger Cloud service using a Terraform configuration
- Retrieve service connection details, including the password, using Terraform outputs
BackgroundSection titled “Background”
Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code tool that lets you declaratively configure cloud resources. Your cloud infrastructure becomes a one-to-one representation of your configuration files, which improves security, auditability, and accountability. One of the biggest practical benefits is deployment speed, instead of manually clicking through a console, you can deploy, reuse, and recycle configurations in seconds.
Terraform’s idempotent nature also makes recovery straightforward. If something goes wrong during a deployment, re-running
terraform apply brings your infrastructure back to the desired state without manual intervention.
The Tiger Data Terraform provider brings these benefits to Tiger Cloud, letting you create, configure, and destroy services entirely from code, no UI required.
As of the Terraform provider v1.2.0, you can also create read replicas with Terraform. This means you can automatically provision or remove read replicas, for example, to spin up a replica for a business analyst to run BI queries against.
What is the tech stack we’re working with?Section titled “What is the tech stack we’re working with?”
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Terraform: An open-source infrastructure-as-code tool by HashiCorp that lets you define and provision cloud infrastructure using declarative configuration files. Terraform’s idempotent nature means you can re-run deployments safely: if something goes wrong, re-running
terraform applybrings your infrastructure back to the desired state.
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Tiger Data Terraform provider: The official provider in the Terraform Registry (
timescale/timescale) that lets you manage Tiger Cloud services, VPC connections, and read replicas.
Prerequisites for this tutorial
To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need:
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Terraform installed on your local machine
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Your Tiger Cloud project ID and client credentials
Store your credentials securely. Never commit them to version control. For production use, consider HashiCorp Vault, Terraform environment variables, or a cloud KMS solution.
Configure the Terraform providerSection titled “Configure the Terraform provider”
Set up the Tiger Data Terraform provider and authenticate with your Tiger Cloud project.
- Declare the provider
Create a
main.tffile and add the provider declaration. Set the source to
timescale/timescaleto use the official provider from the Terraform Registry:
Using the
~>operator pins to the latest compatible minor version. You can also omit the
versionargument entirely to always use the latest release.
- Configure provider credentials
Add the provider configuration block to
main.tf:
- Define the credential variables
Create a
variables.tffile to declare the input variables:
Then create a
terraform.tfvarsfile or export environment variables to supply the values:Warning
Never share your secret key with anyone. It grants full ability to create and delete Tiger Cloud services in your project until the credentials are revoked.
Create a serviceSection titled “Create a service”
Define and deploy a Tiger Cloud service using your Terraform configuration.
- Add the service resource
Add a
timescale_serviceresource to your
main.tffile. Configuring a service through Terraform is similar to the advanced configuration menu in Tiger Console:
Here’s what each field does:
name: The display name for your service. This doesn’t need to match the Terraform resource name (
my_servicein this example).
milli_cpuand
memory_gb: CPU and memory allocation. This example uses 1 CPU (1000 milli-CPU) and 4 GB of memory. Only specific combinations are supported: consult the provider documentation for valid options.
region_code: The cloud region for your service. This example uses
us-east-1, but you can choose any supported region.
Tiger Cloud automatically allocates and charges only for the storage you use, so you don’t need to pre-provision a specific storage size.Warning
The
prevent_destroylifecycle rule is highly recommended. If a Tiger Cloud service is destroyed, the data it stores is destroyed too. Remove or comment out the lifecycle block only when you intentionally want to delete the service and its data.
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- Initialize and deploy
Run the following commands in order:
Terraform shows you the planned changes, including the resource attributes that will be created. Enter
yeswhen prompted to confirm:
Notice that values like
hostname,
port,
username, and
passwordare marked as
(known after apply), these are only available after the service is created. You retrieve them using Terraform outputs in the next section.
Retrieve service connection detailsSection titled “Retrieve service connection details”
After deploying the service, your first instinct might be to go to Tiger Console and copy the connection string. However, the Tiger Console connection string doesn’t include the password. The only way to retrieve the password for a Terraform-managed service is through Terraform outputs.
- Define the outputs
Create an
outputs.tffile:
- Apply and retrieve the outputs
Re-apply and then view the outputs:
Terraform shows the hostname, port, and username in plain text, but keeps the password hidden:
This is because the password is marked
sensitive, Terraform avoids printing it to the terminal since you never know where your logs might end up. To retrieve the password, use the
-jsonflag to output all values in JSON format:
This prints all outputs including sensitive values. To extract just the password, pipe the output through
jq:
- (Optional) Synthesize a full connection string
You can compose the full connection string as a Terraform output. This is useful when other Terraform resources need to connect to your Tiger Cloud service:
SummarySection titled “Summary”
In this tutorial, you learned how to:
- Configure the Tiger Data Terraform provider with project credentials
- Deploy a Tiger Cloud service with CPU, memory, and region settings
- Use
prevent_destroyto protect against accidental data loss
- Retrieve connection details and passwords using Terraform outputs