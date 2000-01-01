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Create Tiger Cloud services with the Terraform provider

Use the Tiger Data Terraform provider to deploy, manage, and destroy Tiger Cloud services using infrastructure as code.

Mathis Van Eetvelde

Software Engineer

GitHub

In this tutorial, you learn how to use the Tiger Data Terraform provider to create and manage Tiger Cloud services using infrastructure as code (IaC). This tutorial is for developers and DevOps engineers who want to automate their Tiger Cloud deployments. It assumes you have basic knowledge of:

  • Terraform concepts (providers, resources, outputs)
  • Command-line interfaces
  • Tiger Cloud services

By the end, you’ll be able to:

  • Configure the Tiger Data Terraform provider with credentials
  • Deploy a Tiger Cloud service using a Terraform configuration
  • Retrieve service connection details, including the password, using Terraform outputs

Background

Section titled “Background”

Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code tool that lets you declaratively configure cloud resources. Your cloud infrastructure becomes a one-to-one representation of your configuration files, which improves security, auditability, and accountability. One of the biggest practical benefits is deployment speed, instead of manually clicking through a console, you can deploy, reuse, and recycle configurations in seconds.

Terraform’s idempotent nature also makes recovery straightforward. If something goes wrong during a deployment, re-running terraform apply brings your infrastructure back to the desired state without manual intervention.

The Tiger Data Terraform provider brings these benefits to Tiger Cloud, letting you create, configure, and destroy services entirely from code, no UI required.

Tips

As of the Terraform provider v1.2.0, you can also create read replicas with Terraform. This means you can automatically provision or remove read replicas, for example, to spin up a replica for a business analyst to run BI queries against.

What is the tech stack we’re working with?

Section titled “What is the tech stack we’re working with?”

  • Terraform: An open-source infrastructure-as-code tool by HashiCorp that lets you define and provision cloud infrastructure using declarative configuration files. Terraform’s idempotent nature means you can re-run deployments safely: if something goes wrong, re-running terraform apply brings your infrastructure back to the desired state.

  • Tiger Data Terraform provider: The official provider in the Terraform Registry (timescale/timescale) that lets you manage Tiger Cloud services, VPC connections, and read replicas.

Prerequisites for this tutorial

To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need:

Configure the Terraform provider

Section titled “Configure the Terraform provider”

Set up the Tiger Data Terraform provider and authenticate with your Tiger Cloud project.

  1. Declare the provider

    Create a main.tf file and add the provider declaration. Set the source to timescale/timescale to use the official provider from the Terraform Registry:

    terraform {
      required_providers {
        timescale = {
          source  = "timescale/timescale"
          version = "~> 1.0"
        }
      }
    }

    Using the ~> operator pins to the latest compatible minor version. You can also omit the version argument entirely to always use the latest release.

  2. Configure provider credentials

    Add the provider configuration block to main.tf:

    provider "timescale" {
      project_id = var.ts_project_id
      access_key = var.ts_access_key
      secret_key = var.ts_secret_key
    }
  3. Define the credential variables

    Create a variables.tf file to declare the input variables:

    variable "ts_project_id" {
      type        = string
      description = "Tiger Cloud project ID"
    }
    

    variable "ts_access_key" {
      type        = string
      description = "Tiger Cloud access key"
    }
    

    variable "ts_secret_key" {
      type        = string
      sensitive   = true
      description = "Tiger Cloud secret key"
    }

    Then create a terraform.tfvars file or export environment variables to supply the values:

    Terminal window
    export TF_VAR_ts_project_id="<your-project-id>"
    export TF_VAR_ts_access_key="<your-access-key>"
    export TF_VAR_ts_secret_key="<your-secret-key>"
    Warning

    Never share your secret key with anyone. It grants full ability to create and delete Tiger Cloud services in your project until the credentials are revoked.

Create a service

Section titled “Create a service”

Define and deploy a Tiger Cloud service using your Terraform configuration.

  1. Add the service resource

    Add a timescale_service resource to your main.tf file. Configuring a service through Terraform is similar to the advanced configuration menu in Tiger Console:

    resource "timescale_service" "my_service" {
      name        = "my-service"
      milli_cpu   = 1000
      memory_gb   = 4
      region_code = "us-east-1"
    

      lifecycle {
        prevent_destroy = true
      }
    }

    Here’s what each field does:

    • name: The display name for your service. This doesn’t need to match the Terraform resource name (my_service in this example).
    • milli_cpu and memory_gb: CPU and memory allocation. This example uses 1 CPU (1000 milli-CPU) and 4 GB of memory. Only specific combinations are supported: consult the provider documentation for valid options.
    • region_code: The cloud region for your service. This example uses us-east-1, but you can choose any supported region.

    Tiger Cloud automatically allocates and charges only for the storage you use, so you don’t need to pre-provision a specific storage size.

    Warning

    The prevent_destroy lifecycle rule is highly recommended. If a Tiger Cloud service is destroyed, the data it stores is destroyed too. Remove or comment out the lifecycle block only when you intentionally want to delete the service and its data.

  2. Initialize and deploy

    Run the following commands in order:

    Terminal window
    terraform init
    terraform plan
    terraform apply

    Terraform shows you the planned changes, including the resource attributes that will be created. Enter yes when prompted to confirm:

    Terraform will perform the following actions:
    

      # timescale_service.my_service will be created
      + resource "timescale_service" "my_service" {
          + enable_ha_replica = false
          + hostname          = (known after apply)
          + id                = (known after apply)
          + memory_gb         = 4
          + milli_cpu         = 1000
          + name              = "my-service"
          + password          = (sensitive value)
          + port              = (known after apply)
          + region_code       = "us-east-1"
          + username          = (known after apply)
        }
    

    Plan: 1 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy.
    

    Do you want to perform these actions?
      Terraform will perform the actions described above.
      Only 'yes' will be accepted to approve.
    

      Enter a value: yes
    

    timescale_service.my_service: Creating...
    timescale_service.my_service: Creation complete after 38s
    

    Apply complete! Resources: 1 added, 0 changed, 0 destroyed.

    Notice that values like hostname, port, username, and password are marked as (known after apply), these are only available after the service is created. You retrieve them using Terraform outputs in the next section.

Retrieve service connection details

Section titled “Retrieve service connection details”

After deploying the service, your first instinct might be to go to Tiger Console and copy the connection string. However, the Tiger Console connection string doesn’t include the password. The only way to retrieve the password for a Terraform-managed service is through Terraform outputs.

  1. Define the outputs

    Create an outputs.tf file:

    output "service_hostname" {
      value = timescale_service.my_service.hostname
    }
    

    output "service_port" {
      value = timescale_service.my_service.port
    }
    

    output "service_username" {
      value = timescale_service.my_service.username
    }
    

    output "service_password" {
      value     = timescale_service.my_service.password
      sensitive = true
    }
  2. Apply and retrieve the outputs

    Re-apply and then view the outputs:

    Terminal window
    terraform apply
    terraform output

    Terraform shows the hostname, port, and username in plain text, but keeps the password hidden:

    service_hostname = "abc123.tsdb.cloud.tigerdata.com"
    service_password = <sensitive>
    service_port = "30211"
    service_username = "tsdbadmin"

    This is because the password is marked sensitive, Terraform avoids printing it to the terminal since you never know where your logs might end up. To retrieve the password, use the -json flag to output all values in JSON format:

    Terminal window
    terraform output -json

    This prints all outputs including sensitive values. To extract just the password, pipe the output through jq:

    Terminal window
    terraform output -json | jq -r ".service_password.value"
  3. (Optional) Synthesize a full connection string

    You can compose the full connection string as a Terraform output. This is useful when other Terraform resources need to connect to your Tiger Cloud service:

    output "service_url" {
      value = format(
        "postgres://%s:%s@%s:%s/tsdb?sslmode=require",
        timescale_service.my_service.username,
        timescale_service.my_service.password,
        timescale_service.my_service.hostname,
        timescale_service.my_service.port
      )
      sensitive = true
    }

Summary

Section titled “Summary”

In this tutorial, you learned how to:

  • Configure the Tiger Data Terraform provider with project credentials
  • Deploy a Tiger Cloud service with CPU, memory, and region settings
  • Use prevent_destroy to protect against accidental data loss
  • Retrieve connection details and passwords using Terraform outputs

Next steps

Section titled “Next steps”

Learn more

Section titled “Learn more”
Integrate Terraform with Tiger Cloud

Full reference for configuring Terraform with Tiger Cloud and self-hosted deployments.

Create a Tiger Cloud service

Create your first service using Tiger Console.

Other examples

Section titled “Other examples”
Simulate an IoT sensor dataset

Generate sample IoT time-series data for testing and development.

Ingest real-time financial data

Stream live cryptocurrency data into Tiger Cloud.