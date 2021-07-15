Build hybrid search with BM25 and vector similarity
Combine keyword search and semantic vector search in PostgreSQL using pg_textsearch and pgvectorscale, fused with Reciprocal Rank Fusion.
Ever searched for something and thought “I know it’s in here somewhere, but the search bar just isn’t getting it”? That’s because most search systems only do one thing well. Hybrid search fixes that by combining the best of both worlds:
- Full-text search (BM25) excels at exact keyword matching and linguistic features like stemming and ranking. It’s the reliable friend who finds exactly what you asked for.
- Vector similarity search captures semantic meaning, finding results that are conceptually related even without keyword overlap. It’s the clever friend who knows what you meant.
In this tutorial, you combine both approaches in PostgreSQL using
pg_textsearch and
pgvectorscale, then fuse the results with
Reciprocal Rank Fusion (RRF). The result? Search that’s both precise and smart.
By the end of this tutorial, you’ll be able to:
- Create a PostgreSQL table with both text and vector embedding columns
- Generate embeddings using OpenAI’s API
- Run BM25 keyword search with
pg_textsearch
- Run vector similarity search with
pgvectorscale’s StreamingDiskANN index
- Combine both methods into a single ranked list using Reciprocal Rank Fusion
Prerequisites for this tutorial
To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need:
- A Tiger Cloud service running PostgreSQL 17+,
or a self-hosted PostgreSQL instance
with
pg_textsearchand
pgvectorscaleinstalled
- Docker installed and running, if you plan to use the Docker setup option. Install Docker Desktop (macOS, Windows, Linux GUI) or Docker Engine (Linux server)
- Python 3.9+ with a package manager (uv, pip, or conda)
- An OpenAI API key for generating embeddings
- A SQL client such as
psql, pgAdmin, or the Tiger Cloud SQL editor
The complete source code, setup scripts, and sample data for this tutorial are available in the cookbook-search repository on GitHub. You can clone the repository to get started quickly, or follow this tutorial step by step to build everything from scratch.
Step 1: Set up your databaseSection titled “Step 1: Set up your database”
First things first: you need a PostgreSQL database with
pg_textsearch and
pgvectorscale installed. Pick your adventure:
Option 1: Use Tiger Cloud (recommended for beginners)
This is the fastest way to get started, no installation required. Tiger Cloud
services running PostgreSQL 17+ already have
pg_textsearch and
pgvectorscale
installed and ready to use.
You can manage your Tiger Cloud service through the web console, the Tiger CLI, or the Tiger MCP from your AI assistant. The steps below cover all three options.
- Install the Tiger CLI (optional but recommended)
The Tiger CLI lets you manage Tiger Cloud resources from your terminal. Install it with the following command:
After installing, authenticate with your Tiger Cloud account:
This opens a browser window for you to log in. Once authorized, verify the connection by listing your services:
For the full setup guide, see Get started with the command line.
- Set up Tiger MCP for your AI assistant (optional)
Tiger MCP gives your AI assistant (Claude Code, Cursor, Windsurf, and others) direct access to Tiger Cloud so you can manage services and run queries using natural language. It’s bundled with the Tiger CLI you just installed.
Run the following in your terminal:
Choose your AI assistant from the list (for example,
claude-code,
cursor,
windsurf) and press Enter. After installation, start your AI assistant and ask: “Is the Tiger MCP server active?” to confirm it’s connected.
For the full setup guide, see Integrate Tiger Cloud with your AI assistant.
- Create or select a Tiger Cloud service
Sign up or log in at the Tiger Cloud console and create a new service, or use an existing one running PostgreSQL 17+.
Alternatively, if you installed the Tiger CLI, create a service from your terminal:
- Connect to your database
Run queries directly in the Tiger Cloud SQL editor, or connect with
psqlusing your service credentials. If you’re using the Tiger CLI, you can also connect directly:
Replace
<service-id>with the ID shown in
tiger service list.
Option 2: Use Docker (recommended for local development)
Run everything locally with the
timescaledb-docker-ha image. It
ships with PostgreSQL, TimescaleDB, pgvector,
pgvectorscale, and
pg_textsearch
pre-installed.
- Pull and run the container
Run the following command in your terminal to download the Docker image and start a PostgreSQL 17 container with the extensions pre-installed:
This creates a container named
hybrid-search, maps port 5432 on your machine to the database inside the container, and sets the
postgresuser password to
password.Note
The image supports
arm64, so it runs natively on Apple Silicon Macs. No Rosetta needed.
- Connect to your database
In your terminal, use
psqlto connect to the PostgreSQL instance running inside the container:
Enter the password you set in the previous step (
password) when prompted.
- Create the extensions
Once connected to
psql, run the following two SQL statements to enable
pg_textsearchfor keyword search and
pgvectorscalefor vector search:
You should see
CREATE EXTENSIONprinted after each command. The
CASCADEkeyword in the second statement automatically installs pgvector as a dependency.Tips
shared_preload_librariesis already configured in the Docker image, so there’s no need to edit
postgresql.confor restart the server.
Option 3: Manual install
If you prefer to run PostgreSQL locally without Docker, install the extensions yourself.
- Download the extensions
Download the pre-built packages from GitHub:
pg_textsearch: GitHub releases
pgvectorscale: GitHub releases
Follow the installation instructions included with each release for your operating system.
-
- Update your PostgreSQL configuration
pg_textsearchneeds to be loaded when PostgreSQL starts up. First, find the location of your
postgresql.conffile by running this query in your SQL client:
Open the
postgresql.conffile in a text editor and find the
shared_preload_librariesline. Update it to include
pg_textsearch:
If other extensions are already listed, add
pg_textsearchto the comma-separated list.
After saving the file, restart PostgreSQL from your terminal. A config reload is not sufficient; a full restart is required:
- Create the extensions
Connect to your database using
psqlor any SQL client and run the following two statements to enable
pg_textsearchand
pgvectorscale:
The
CASCADEkeyword automatically installs pgvector as a dependency.
To confirm everything is installed correctly, run this verification query in the same SQL session:
You should see three rows:
Your version numbers may differ, and that’s fine as long as all three appear.
For more details on configuring
pg_textsearch, see the
pg_textsearch deploy guide.
Step 2: Create a table with text and embeddingsSection titled “Step 2: Create a table with text and embeddings”
Now for the fun part: let’s give your database something to search through.
Quick start: To skip the manual steps in Steps 2–4 and run all the setup at once
(extensions, table, data, and indexes), run the following command in your terminal. It
executes the
setup.sql
file from the repository against your database:
If you use this shortcut, skip ahead to Step 3: Generate embeddings to create the embedding vectors.
This tutorial uses episode data from Conduit, a productivity podcast by Jay Miller and Kathy Campbell on Relay FM. Transcripts are from the conduit-transcripts repository (MIT License, Jay Miller).
- Create the episodes table
Run the following SQL in your SQL client (the Tiger Cloud SQL editor,
psql, or pgAdmin) to create a table that stores podcast episode metadata alongside a vector embedding column:
The
embeddingcolumn uses the
vectortype from pgvector to store 1536-dimensional vectors. This column starts empty, and you populate it with embeddings in the next step.
- Insert sample data
Run this
INSERTstatement in the same SQL session to load 12 sample episodes into the table. Each row includes a title, description, publication date, and URL:
Step 3: Generate embeddingsSection titled “Step 3: Generate embeddings”
Here’s where things get interesting. An embedding is a list of numbers (a vector) that represents the meaning of a piece of text. Texts about similar topics end up with similar vectors. Think of it as teaching your database to understand vibes, not just vocabulary.
The
embedding column is currently empty. You use a Python script to generate embeddings
for each episode using OpenAI’s
text-embedding-3-small model and write them back to
the database.
Already cloned the cookbook repository? Skip ahead to run the script
If you cloned the cookbook-search repository earlier, you already have all the files you need. Run the following commands in your terminal to set up and run the embedding script:
Open the
.env file, add your
OPENAI_API_KEY and any database connection variables,
then skip to Run the embedding script below.
Follow the steps below to create the embedding script and its dependencies from scratch.
- Install uv (if you don't have it)
Run the appropriate command in your terminal to install
uv, a fast Python package manager:Note
Using a different package manager? Substitute the
uvcommands below:
- pip:
pip install -r requirements.txt
- conda:
conda install openai psycopg2-binary python-dotenv
- pip:
- Create your project directory
Run the following in your terminal to create a working directory and navigate into it:
- Create the requirements file
Create a file named
requirements.txtin your project directory with the Python dependencies. These three packages handle the OpenAI API calls, database connections, and environment variable loading:
- Install dependencies
Run the following commands in your terminal to create a virtual environment and install the packages listed in
requirements.txt:
- Create the embedding script
Create a file named
embed.pyin the same directory with the following Python code. This script connects to your database, fetches episodes that don’t have embeddings yet, generates embeddings using OpenAI’s API, and writes the vectors back to the
embeddingcolumn:
- Configure your environment variables
Create a
.envfile in the same directory as
embed.py. This file stores your secrets and database connection details. The embedding script reads these at runtime.Warning
The
.envfile contains secrets like API keys and database passwords. Add
.envto your
.gitignorefile so it is never committed to version control.
At minimum, add your OpenAI API key. The embedding script reads this variable to authenticate with the OpenAI API:
If you are connecting to a Tiger Cloud service or a non-default PostgreSQL instance, also add the following database connection variables to the same
.envfile. The embedding script uses these to connect to your database and write the generated vectors:
Run the embedding scriptSection titled “Run the embedding script”
From your project directory in your terminal, run the Python script. It reads each
episode’s title and description from the database, sends them to OpenAI’s
text-embedding-3-small model, and writes the resulting 1536-dimensional vectors back to
the
embedding column:
You should see output like:
The script is idempotent: it only embeds episodes where
embedding IS NULL, so you can
safely re-run it if you add more data later.
Verify the embeddingsSection titled “Verify the embeddings”
Switch back to your SQL client and run the following query to confirm the embeddings were written. It selects the first 3 episodes and truncates the embedding vector to 40 characters for readability:
You should see a truncated vector (a string of numbers starting with
[) for each row
instead of
NULL.
Step 4: Create indexesSection titled “Step 4: Create indexes”
You’ve got data and embeddings, but without indexes, every query scans every row. That’s fine for 12 episodes, but it won’t scale. Let’s teach PostgreSQL to search smarter, not harder.
- Create a BM25 index for keyword search
Run the following SQL in your SQL client to create a BM25 index on the
descriptioncolumn. This powers the keyword search queries in later steps:
The
text_config = 'english'setting enables English stemming (so “productivity” also matches “productive”) and removes common stopwords like “the” and “is.”
For more on BM25 index configuration, see Understand pg_textsearch and BM25 search.
- Create a StreamingDiskANN index for vector search
Run the following SQL in the same session to create a vector similarity index on the
embeddingcolumn. This powers the semantic search queries in later steps:
This creates a
pgvectorscaleStreamingDiskANN index using cosine distance. Unlike pgvector’s built-in HNSW index, DiskANN stores the graph on disk rather than requiring the entire index to fit in RAM, which is a big advantage for large embedding sets.
For more on StreamingDiskANN index types and tuning, see the
pgvectorscalereference.
Step 5: Try keyword search (BM25)Section titled “Step 5: Try keyword search (BM25)”
Time to take your new indexes for a spin. Start with keyword search to see how BM25 works
on its own.
pg_textsearch uses the
<@> operator to score how well a row matches your search terms. Scores are negative so
that PostgreSQL‘s default ascending
ORDER BY puts the most relevant results first (a score
of -15.3 is more relevant than -8.2).
Basic keyword search: run the following query in your SQL client to find episodes
that match “burnout productivity.” The
<@> operator scores each row against the search
terms, and
ORDER BY sorts the results by relevance:
You should see episodes like “The Conduit Burnout Candle” and “Happiness First, Productivity Second” near the top because they contain the words you searched for.
Keyword search with a date filter: run this query in your SQL client to search only
episodes from 2023 onward. PostgreSQL detects the
<@> operator and uses the BM25 index
automatically, so you can freely combine it with
WHERE clauses:
What BM25 is good at: finding exact keyword matches. If someone searches for “imposter syndrome,” BM25 finds it.
Where it falls short: if someone searches for “feeling like a fraud at work,” BM25 won’t match the imposter syndrome episode because none of those exact words appear in its description. That’s where vector search comes in.
Step 6: Try vector search (semantic similarity)Section titled “Step 6: Try vector search (semantic similarity)”
Now let’s see the other side of the coin. Vector search uses the embeddings you generated earlier to find episodes by meaning rather than keywords. Two pieces of text about the same topic have similar embeddings, even if they use completely different words.
The
<=> operator computes cosine distance between two vectors. Lower values mean more
similar (0 = identical, 1 = completely unrelated).
Semantic search: run the following query in your SQL client to find episodes closest
in meaning to a query vector. Replace
$1 with an embedding generated from your search
text (see the note below). The
<=> operator computes cosine distance, and
ORDER BY
sorts by closest match:
To get a query vector, generate an embedding for your search text the same way you
embedded the episodes, by calling the OpenAI embeddings API. The
embed.py
script shows how. In a real application, your app generates the query embedding at
search time and passes it as a parameter.
What vector search is good at: finding semantically related content. A search for “feeling like a fraud at work” surfaces the imposter syndrome episode, even though those exact words don’t appear anywhere in its description.
Where it falls short: it can miss results that match on specific terms. If someone searches for “episode 100,” BM25 finds it instantly, but vector search might rank it lower because “episode 100” doesn’t carry strong semantic meaning.
Each method has blind spots, which is exactly why you combine them in the next step.
Step 7: Combine results with hybrid search (RRF)Section titled “Step 7: Combine results with hybrid search (RRF)”
This is the grand finale. Instead of trying to compare raw scores across different systems (which use different scales), Reciprocal Rank Fusion only looks at rank position. An episode ranked #1 by either method gets a high score. An episode ranked #1 by both methods gets an even higher score.
The formula for each result is
1 / (k + rank), where
k is a smoothing constant
(typically 60). You sum this across all the search methods and sort by the total.
Hybrid search query: run the following query in your SQL client. It executes both
BM25 keyword search and vector similarity search as Common Table Expressions (CTEs), then
joins and scores the results using the RRF formula. Replace
$1 with your query
embedding vector:
How it works:
bm25_resultsruns a keyword search for “mental health boundaries” and assigns each result a rank (1 = best match)
vector_resultsruns a vector search using the query embedding and assigns ranks the same way
- The final
SELECTjoins both result sets by episode ID and computes an RRF score for each. The
COALESCE(..., 0)ensures that episodes found by only one method still get a score. The
60is the standard smoothing constant that prevents top-ranked results from dominating too heavily.
An example to make it concrete: imagine a user searches for “how do I deal with feeling like a fraud at work?”
- BM25 finds: “Eating the Devil’s Spaghetti: Combating Imposter Syndrome” because it matches on “imposter” after stemming
- Vector search finds: episodes about burnout, boundaries, and mental health - semantically related even though the words are different
- RRF fuses both: the imposter syndrome episode ranks highest (found by both methods), while related episodes about self-doubt and mental health also surface higher than they would with either method alone
That’s hybrid search: the precision of keywords and the recall of semantic similarity in a single ranked list. Not bad for a SQL query, right?
Going furtherSection titled “Going further”
You’ve got a working hybrid search system, congrats! If you’re the kind of person who reads the bonus chapters, here are tips and techniques for taking it into production.
Search across multiple columnsSection titled “Search across multiple columns”
Each BM25 index covers a single text column. To search across both title and description, run the following two SQL statements in your SQL client. The first adds a generated column that automatically concatenates the title and description. The second creates a BM25 index on that combined column:
Now queries against
search_text match words in either the title or description.
Highlight matched terms in resultsSection titled “Highlight matched terms in results”
Use PostgreSQL‘s built-in
ts_headline() to show which words matched, with surrounding
context. This is useful for building search result snippets in a UI. Run this query in
your SQL client to see highlighted results for the term “productivity”:
The
ts_headline() function returns the description with matching terms wrapped in
<b>
tags (configurable), while the
<@> operator handles the BM25 ranking.
Phrase search workaroundSection titled “Phrase search workaround”
pg_textsearch 1.0 doesn’t support native phrase queries (matching exact multi-word
sequences). Work around this by over-fetching from the BM25 index and post-filtering with
ILIKE. Run this query in your SQL client. The inner query uses BM25 to find the top
100 candidates, and the outer query filters down to rows containing the exact phrase:
Tune vector search accuracySection titled “Tune vector search accuracy”
pgvectorscale’s StreamingDiskANN index uses smart defaults. If you need higher
accuracy at the cost of slightly slower queries, run the following in your SQL client to
increase the rescore parameter for the current transaction, then execute your vector
search query:
Higher
query_rescore values mean more candidates are re-scored for accuracy. The
SET LOCAL scope means this setting only applies to the current transaction.
Speed up index builds for large tablesSection titled “Speed up index builds for large tables”
For tables with millions of rows, run the following session-level settings in your SQL client before creating indexes. These tell PostgreSQL to use 4 parallel workers and allocate 256 MB of memory for the index build, significantly reducing build time:
Replace
large_table and
content/
embedding with your actual table and column names.
Compact the BM25 index after bulk insertsSection titled “Compact the BM25 index after bulk inserts”
If you bulk-insert a lot of data, the BM25 index may have multiple segments from repeated writes. Run the following in your SQL client to merge them into a single segment for faster query performance:
Replace
'episodes_bm25_idx' with your actual index name. This is a one-time
operation. Run it after large bulk loads, not after every insert.
Current limitationsSection titled “Current limitations”
No tool is perfect (yet). Here’s what to be aware of in
pg_textsearch 1.0:
- No phrase queries: the index stores term frequencies but not positions. Use the over-fetch + post-filter pattern shown above
- OR-only query semantics: all query terms are implicitly OR’d. AND/OR/NOT operators are planned for a post-1.0 release
- No highlighting from the index: use PostgreSQL‘s built-in
ts_headline()on the result set
- Single column per index: use a generated column to combine multiple fields
- PL/pgSQL requires explicit index names: use
to_bm25query('query', 'index_name')inside PL/pgSQL, DO blocks, or stored procedures