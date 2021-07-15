Build hybrid search with BM25 and vector similarity

Ever searched for something and thought “I know it’s in here somewhere, but the search bar just isn’t getting it”? That’s because most search systems only do one thing well. Hybrid search fixes that by combining the best of both worlds:

Full-text search (BM25) excels at exact keyword matching and linguistic features like stemming and ranking. It’s the reliable friend who finds exactly what you asked for.

(BM25) excels at exact keyword matching and linguistic features like stemming and ranking. It’s the reliable friend who finds exactly what you asked for. Vector similarity search captures semantic meaning, finding results that are conceptually related even without keyword overlap. It’s the clever friend who knows what you meant.

In this tutorial, you combine both approaches in PostgreSQL using pg_textsearch and pgvectorscale , then fuse the results with Reciprocal Rank Fusion (RRF). The result? Search that’s both precise and smart.

By the end of this tutorial, you’ll be able to:

Create a PostgreSQL table with both text and vector embedding columns

Generate embeddings using OpenAI’s API

Run BM25 keyword search with pg_textsearch

Run vector similarity search with pgvectorscale ’s StreamingDiskANN index

’s StreamingDiskANN index Combine both methods into a single ranked list using Reciprocal Rank Fusion

Tips The complete source code, setup scripts, and sample data for this tutorial are available in the cookbook-search repository on GitHub. You can clone the repository to get started quickly, or follow this tutorial step by step to build everything from scratch.

Step 1: Set up your database Section titled “Step 1: Set up your database”

First things first: you need a PostgreSQL database with pg_textsearch and pgvectorscale installed. Pick your adventure:

Option 1: Use Tiger Cloud (recommended for beginners) This is the fastest way to get started, no installation required. Tiger Cloud services running PostgreSQL 17+ already have pg_textsearch and pgvectorscale installed and ready to use. You can manage your Tiger Cloud service through the web console, the Tiger CLI, or the Tiger MCP from your AI assistant. The steps below cover all three options. Install the Tiger CLI (optional but recommended) The Tiger CLI lets you manage Tiger Cloud resources from your terminal. Install it with the following command: Terminal window # macOS brew install timescale/tap/tiger # Linux / WSL curl -sL https://assets.tigerdata.com/releases/install-tiger-cli.sh | sh After installing, authenticate with your Tiger Cloud account: Terminal window tiger auth login This opens a browser window for you to log in. Once authorized, verify the connection by listing your services: Terminal window tiger service list For the full setup guide, see Get started with the command line. Set up Tiger MCP for your AI assistant (optional) Tiger MCP gives your AI assistant (Claude Code, Cursor, Windsurf, and others) direct access to Tiger Cloud so you can manage services and run queries using natural language. It’s bundled with the Tiger CLI you just installed. Run the following in your terminal: Terminal window tiger mcp install Choose your AI assistant from the list (for example, claude-code , cursor , windsurf ) and press Enter. After installation, start your AI assistant and ask: “Is the Tiger MCP server active?” to confirm it’s connected. For the full setup guide, see Integrate Tiger Cloud with your AI assistant. Create or select a Tiger Cloud service Sign up or log in at the Tiger Cloud console and create a new service, or use an existing one running PostgreSQL 17+. Alternatively, if you installed the Tiger CLI, create a service from your terminal: Terminal window tiger service create Connect to your database Run queries directly in the Tiger Cloud SQL editor, or connect with psql using your service credentials. If you’re using the Tiger CLI, you can also connect directly: Terminal window tiger service connect <service-id> Replace <service-id> with the ID shown in tiger service list .

Option 2: Use Docker (recommended for local development) Run everything locally with the timescaledb-docker-ha image. It ships with PostgreSQL, TimescaleDB, pgvector, pgvectorscale , and pg_textsearch pre-installed. Pull and run the container Run the following command in your terminal to download the Docker image and start a PostgreSQL 17 container with the extensions pre-installed: Terminal window docker run -d --name hybrid-search \ -p 5432:5432 \ -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password \ timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg17 This creates a container named hybrid-search , maps port 5432 on your machine to the database inside the container, and sets the postgres user password to password . Note The image supports arm64 , so it runs natively on Apple Silicon Macs. No Rosetta needed. Connect to your database In your terminal, use psql to connect to the PostgreSQL instance running inside the container: Terminal window psql -h localhost -U postgres Enter the password you set in the previous step ( password ) when prompted. Create the extensions Once connected to psql , run the following two SQL statements to enable pg_textsearch for keyword search and pgvectorscale for vector search: CREATE EXTENSION pg_textsearch; CREATE EXTENSION vectorscale CASCADE; You should see CREATE EXTENSION printed after each command. The CASCADE keyword in the second statement automatically installs pgvector as a dependency. Tips shared_preload_libraries is already configured in the Docker image, so there’s no need to edit postgresql.conf or restart the server.

Option 3: Manual install If you prefer to run PostgreSQL locally without Docker, install the extensions yourself. Download the extensions Download the pre-built packages from GitHub: pg_textsearch : GitHub releases

: GitHub releases pgvectorscale : GitHub releases Follow the installation instructions included with each release for your operating system. Update your PostgreSQL configuration pg_textsearch needs to be loaded when PostgreSQL starts up. First, find the location of your postgresql.conf file by running this query in your SQL client: SHOW config_file; Open the postgresql.conf file in a text editor and find the shared_preload_libraries line. Update it to include pg_textsearch : shared_preload_libraries = 'pg_textsearch' If other extensions are already listed, add pg_textsearch to the comma-separated list. After saving the file, restart PostgreSQL from your terminal. A config reload is not sufficient; a full restart is required: Terminal window # Linux (systemd) sudo systemctl restart postgresql # macOS (Homebrew) brew services restart postgresql@17 Create the extensions Connect to your database using psql or any SQL client and run the following two statements to enable pg_textsearch and pgvectorscale : CREATE EXTENSION pg_textsearch; CREATE EXTENSION vectorscale CASCADE; The CASCADE keyword automatically installs pgvector as a dependency. To confirm everything is installed correctly, run this verification query in the same SQL session: SELECT extname, extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname IN ( 'pg_textsearch' , 'vectorscale' , 'vector' ); You should see three rows: extname | extversion ---------------+------------ vector | 0.8.0 pg_textsearch | 1.0.0 vectorscale | 0.7.0 Your version numbers may differ, and that’s fine as long as all three appear.

For more details on configuring pg_textsearch , see the pg_textsearch deploy guide.

Step 2: Create a table with text and embeddings Section titled “Step 2: Create a table with text and embeddings”

Now for the fun part: let’s give your database something to search through.

Tips Quick start: To skip the manual steps in Steps 2–4 and run all the setup at once (extensions, table, data, and indexes), run the following command in your terminal. It executes the setup.sql file from the repository against your database: Terminal window psql -h localhost -U postgres -f setup.sql If you use this shortcut, skip ahead to Step 3: Generate embeddings to create the embedding vectors.

This tutorial uses episode data from Conduit, a productivity podcast by Jay Miller and Kathy Campbell on Relay FM. Transcripts are from the conduit-transcripts repository (MIT License, Jay Miller).

Create the episodes table Run the following SQL in your SQL client (the Tiger Cloud SQL editor, psql , or pgAdmin) to create a table that stores podcast episode metadata alongside a vector embedding column: CREATE TABLE episodes ( id bigserial PRIMARY KEY , title text , description text , pub_date date , url text , embedding vector ( 1536 ) -- OpenAI text-embedding-3-small dimensions ); The embedding column uses the vector type from pgvector to store 1536-dimensional vectors. This column starts empty, and you populate it with embeddings in the next step. Insert sample data Run this INSERT statement in the same SQL session to load 12 sample episodes into the table. Each row includes a title, description, publication date, and URL: INSERT INTO episodes (title, description , pub_date, url ) VALUES ( '1: Our Systems: The Unicorn & Silk Sonic Methods' , 'For most people, productivity starts with their system. Jay and Kathy talk about their own brand of productivity and what their personal systems look like.' , '2021-07-15' , 'https://www.relay.fm/conduit/1' ), ( '5: Sustained Progress: Over Being Overwhelmed' , 'Millennial Falcon wants to know how to make SUSTAINED progress on projects that feel more like a marathon, not a sprint. Kathy just made a big move and gives us some of the tips that she used to make this challenge a bit more manageable.' , '2021-09-09' , 'https://www.relay.fm/conduit/5' ), ( '13: Happiness First, Productivity Second' , 'Kathy has lots to be thankful for, Jay is unfortunately unwell, but Rosemary was on standby! Time to review the end of the year and how you finish things or let them go, before getting started on the next new adventure.' , '2021-12-30' , 'https://www.relay.fm/conduit/13' ), ( '19: Eating the Devil''s Spaghetti: Combating Imposter Syndrome' , 'How do we learn to shut up and take the compliment? How about with a fresh bowl of imp-pasta!' , '2022-03-24' , 'https://www.relay.fm/conduit/19' ), ( '48: Long Projects: Remove the Concept of Time' , 'We''ve got a longer than usual period between our next live recording so we''re taking the time to think about some longer connections. Tune in to hear how we''re going about it and longer projects in general.' , '2023-05-04' , 'https://www.relay.fm/conduit/48' ), ( '57: I Need Help to Get the Help' , 'Kathy and Jay need help to meet the demands of those around them. They need help getting help!' , '2023-09-07' , 'https://www.relay.fm/conduit/57' ), ( '61: The Conduit Burnout Candle' , 'Kathy and Jay are feeling the burn(out) well maybe the steps before the burnout. We''ve taken blowtorches to our candles and now we''re telling you the warning signs we see that this next season might be a little tough.' , '2023-11-02' , 'https://www.relay.fm/conduit/61' ), ( '81: Brett''s Mental Health (and Tech) Corner' , 'Kathy is still on a secret mission so Jay is joined by Brett Terpstra the Internet''s mad scientist to talk mental health''s link to productivity.' , '2024-08-08' , 'https://www.relay.fm/conduit/81' ), ( '100: It''s Episode 100!!' , 'Grab your tissues, it''s our most guest filled episode ever. We also discuss what Conduit is, what it means to us, and how it has affected our lives.' , '2025-05-01' , 'https://www.relay.fm/conduit/100' ), ( '107: Bored as a Benefit' , 'Jay and Kathy explore the idea that boredom isn''t the enemy of productivity - it might actually be the secret ingredient.' , '2025-08-07' , 'https://www.relay.fm/conduit/107' ), ( '115: Productivity Inside Systems You Don''t Control' , 'Kathy is joined by the Nameless of the Show, Nameless, to talk about how to be productive when the system is one you don''t control.' , '2025-11-21' , 'https://www.relay.fm/conduit/115' ), ( '117: The Year to be Selfish' , 'Kathy and Jay discuss end-of-year planning. Kathy''s 2026 theme: "The Year to Be Selfish." Jay commits to boundaries and self-preservation. They cover nonprofit transitions and preparing for the annual systems check.' , '2025-12-18' , 'https://www.relay.fm/conduit/117' );

Here’s where things get interesting. An embedding is a list of numbers (a vector) that represents the meaning of a piece of text. Texts about similar topics end up with similar vectors. Think of it as teaching your database to understand vibes, not just vocabulary.

The embedding column is currently empty. You use a Python script to generate embeddings for each episode using OpenAI’s text-embedding-3-small model and write them back to the database.

Already cloned the cookbook repository? Skip ahead to run the script If you cloned the cookbook-search repository earlier, you already have all the files you need. Run the following commands in your terminal to set up and run the embedding script: Terminal window cd cookbook-search/Hybrid-search uv venv source .venv/bin/activate # On Windows: .venv\Scripts\activate uv pip install -r requirements.txt cd .. cp .env.example .env cd Hybrid-search Open the .env file, add your OPENAI_API_KEY and any database connection variables, then skip to Run the embedding script below.

Follow the steps below to create the embedding script and its dependencies from scratch.

Install uv (if you don't have it) Run the appropriate command in your terminal to install uv , a fast Python package manager: Terminal window # macOS / Linux curl -LsSf https://astral.sh/uv/install.sh | sh # Windows powershell -ExecutionPolicy ByPass -c "irm https://astral.sh/uv/install.ps1 | iex" Note Using a different package manager? Substitute the uv commands below: pip: pip install -r requirements.txt

conda: conda install openai psycopg2-binary python-dotenv Create your project directory Run the following in your terminal to create a working directory and navigate into it: Terminal window mkdir hybrid-search-tutorial cd hybrid-search-tutorial Create the requirements file Create a file named requirements.txt in your project directory with the Python dependencies. These three packages handle the OpenAI API calls, database connections, and environment variable loading: openai>=1.0.0 psycopg2-binary>=2.9.0 python-dotenv>=1.0.0 Install dependencies Run the following commands in your terminal to create a virtual environment and install the packages listed in requirements.txt : Terminal window uv venv source .venv/bin/activate # On Windows: .venv\Scripts\activate uv pip install -r requirements.txt Create the embedding script Create a file named embed.py in the same directory with the following Python code. This script connects to your database, fetches episodes that don’t have embeddings yet, generates embeddings using OpenAI’s API, and writes the vectors back to the embedding column: import os from pathlib import Path from dotenv import load_dotenv import psycopg2 from openai import OpenAI load_dotenv(Path( __file__ ).resolve().parent / ".env" ) EMBEDDING_MODEL = "text-embedding-3-small" # 1536 dimensions DB_CONFIG = { "host" : os.getenv( "PGHOST" , "localhost" ), "port" : os.getenv( "PGPORT" , "5432" ), "user" : os.getenv( "PGUSER" , "postgres" ), "password" : os.getenv( "PGPASSWORD" , "password" ), "dbname" : os.getenv( "PGDATABASE" , "postgres" ), } def get_episodes_without_embeddings (conn): """Fetch episodes that don't have embeddings yet.""" with conn.cursor() as cur: cur.execute( "SELECT id, title, description FROM episodes WHERE embedding IS NULL" ) return cur.fetchall() def generate_embeddings (texts): """Call OpenAI to generate embeddings for a list of texts.""" client = OpenAI() response = client.embeddings.create( model = EMBEDDING_MODEL , input = texts) return [item.embedding for item in response.data] def update_embeddings (conn, episode_ids, embeddings): """Write embeddings back to the database.""" with conn.cursor() as cur: for episode_id, embedding in zip (episode_ids, embeddings): cur.execute( "UPDATE episodes SET embedding = %s WHERE id = %s " , ( str (embedding), episode_id), ) conn.commit() def main (): if not os.getenv( "OPENAI_API_KEY" ): print ( "Error: OPENAI_API_KEY is not set." ) print ( "Create a .env file and add your key:" ) print ( " OPENAI_API_KEY=your-key-here" ) raise SystemExit ( 1 ) conn = psycopg2.connect( ** DB_CONFIG ) try : episodes = get_episodes_without_embeddings(conn) if not episodes: print ( "All episodes already have embeddings. Nothing to do." ) return print ( f "Found {len (episodes) } episodes without embeddings." ) ids = [row[ 0 ] for row in episodes] texts = [ f " { row[ 1 ] } : { row[ 2 ] } " for row in episodes] print ( f "Generating embeddings with {EMBEDDING_MODEL} ..." ) embeddings = generate_embeddings(texts) print ( "Updating database..." ) update_embeddings(conn, ids, embeddings) print ( f "Done! Embedded {len (embeddings) } episodes." ) finally : conn.close() if __name__ == "__main__" : main() Configure your environment variables Create a .env file in the same directory as embed.py . This file stores your secrets and database connection details. The embedding script reads these at runtime. Warning The .env file contains secrets like API keys and database passwords. Add .env to your .gitignore file so it is never committed to version control. At minimum, add your OpenAI API key. The embedding script reads this variable to authenticate with the OpenAI API: OPENAI_API_KEY =your-key-here If you are connecting to a Tiger Cloud service or a non-default PostgreSQL instance, also add the following database connection variables to the same .env file. The embedding script uses these to connect to your database and write the generated vectors: PGHOST =your-host PGPORT =5432 PGUSER =tsdbadmin PGPASSWORD =your-password PGDATABASE =tsdb

Run the embedding script Section titled “Run the embedding script”

From your project directory in your terminal, run the Python script. It reads each episode’s title and description from the database, sends them to OpenAI’s text-embedding-3-small model, and writes the resulting 1536-dimensional vectors back to the embedding column:

Terminal window python embed.py

You should see output like:

Found 12 episodes without embeddings. Generating embeddings with text-embedding-3-small... Updating database... Done! Embedded 12 episodes.

The script is idempotent: it only embeds episodes where embedding IS NULL , so you can safely re-run it if you add more data later.

Verify the embeddings Section titled “Verify the embeddings”

Switch back to your SQL client and run the following query to confirm the embeddings were written. It selects the first 3 episodes and truncates the embedding vector to 40 characters for readability:

SELECT id, title, left (embedding:: text , 40 ) AS embedding_preview FROM episodes LIMIT 3 ;

You should see a truncated vector (a string of numbers starting with [ ) for each row instead of NULL .

You’ve got data and embeddings, but without indexes, every query scans every row. That’s fine for 12 episodes, but it won’t scale. Let’s teach PostgreSQL to search smarter, not harder.

Create a BM25 index for keyword search Run the following SQL in your SQL client to create a BM25 index on the description column. This powers the keyword search queries in later steps: CREATE INDEX episodes_bm25_idx ON episodes USING bm25( description ) WITH (text_config = 'english' ); The text_config = 'english' setting enables English stemming (so “productivity” also matches “productive”) and removes common stopwords like “the” and “is.” For more on BM25 index configuration, see Understand pg_textsearch and BM25 search. Create a StreamingDiskANN index for vector search Run the following SQL in the same session to create a vector similarity index on the embedding column. This powers the semantic search queries in later steps: CREATE INDEX episodes_embedding_idx ON episodes USING diskann (embedding vector_cosine_ops); This creates a pgvectorscale StreamingDiskANN index using cosine distance. Unlike pgvector’s built-in HNSW index, DiskANN stores the graph on disk rather than requiring the entire index to fit in RAM, which is a big advantage for large embedding sets. For more on StreamingDiskANN index types and tuning, see the pgvectorscale reference.

Step 5: Try keyword search (BM25) Section titled “Step 5: Try keyword search (BM25)”

Time to take your new indexes for a spin. Start with keyword search to see how BM25 works on its own. pg_textsearch uses the <@> operator to score how well a row matches your search terms. Scores are negative so that PostgreSQL‘s default ascending ORDER BY puts the most relevant results first (a score of -15.3 is more relevant than -8.2).

Basic keyword search: run the following query in your SQL client to find episodes that match “burnout productivity.” The <@> operator scores each row against the search terms, and ORDER BY sorts the results by relevance:

SELECT title, description < @ > 'burnout productivity' AS score FROM episodes ORDER BY description < @ > 'burnout productivity' LIMIT 10 ;

You should see episodes like “The Conduit Burnout Candle” and “Happiness First, Productivity Second” near the top because they contain the words you searched for.

Keyword search with a date filter: run this query in your SQL client to search only episodes from 2023 onward. PostgreSQL detects the <@> operator and uses the BM25 index automatically, so you can freely combine it with WHERE clauses:

SELECT title, description < @ > 'help' AS score FROM episodes WHERE pub_date >= '2023-01-01' ORDER BY description < @ > 'help' LIMIT 10 ;

What BM25 is good at: finding exact keyword matches. If someone searches for “imposter syndrome,” BM25 finds it.

Where it falls short: if someone searches for “feeling like a fraud at work,” BM25 won’t match the imposter syndrome episode because none of those exact words appear in its description. That’s where vector search comes in.

Now let’s see the other side of the coin. Vector search uses the embeddings you generated earlier to find episodes by meaning rather than keywords. Two pieces of text about the same topic have similar embeddings, even if they use completely different words.

The <=> operator computes cosine distance between two vectors. Lower values mean more similar (0 = identical, 1 = completely unrelated).

Semantic search: run the following query in your SQL client to find episodes closest in meaning to a query vector. Replace $1 with an embedding generated from your search text (see the note below). The <=> operator computes cosine distance, and ORDER BY sorts by closest match:

SELECT title, embedding <=> $ 1 AS distance FROM episodes ORDER BY embedding <=> $ 1 LIMIT 10 ;

Note To get a query vector, generate an embedding for your search text the same way you embedded the episodes, by calling the OpenAI embeddings API. The embed.py script shows how. In a real application, your app generates the query embedding at search time and passes it as a parameter.

What vector search is good at: finding semantically related content. A search for “feeling like a fraud at work” surfaces the imposter syndrome episode, even though those exact words don’t appear anywhere in its description.

Where it falls short: it can miss results that match on specific terms. If someone searches for “episode 100,” BM25 finds it instantly, but vector search might rank it lower because “episode 100” doesn’t carry strong semantic meaning.

Each method has blind spots, which is exactly why you combine them in the next step.

Step 7: Combine results with hybrid search (RRF) Section titled “Step 7: Combine results with hybrid search (RRF)”

This is the grand finale. Instead of trying to compare raw scores across different systems (which use different scales), Reciprocal Rank Fusion only looks at rank position. An episode ranked #1 by either method gets a high score. An episode ranked #1 by both methods gets an even higher score.

The formula for each result is 1 / (k + rank) , where k is a smoothing constant (typically 60). You sum this across all the search methods and sort by the total.

Hybrid search query: run the following query in your SQL client. It executes both BM25 keyword search and vector similarity search as Common Table Expressions (CTEs), then joins and scores the results using the RRF formula. Replace $1 with your query embedding vector:

-- Get the top 20 BM25 keyword matches WITH bm25_results AS ( SELECT id, ROW_NUMBER () OVER ( ORDER BY description < @ > 'mental health boundaries' ) AS rank FROM episodes ORDER BY description < @ > 'mental health boundaries' LIMIT 20 ), -- Get the top 20 vector similarity matches vector_results AS ( SELECT id, ROW_NUMBER () OVER ( ORDER BY embedding <=> $ 1 -- $1 is the query embedding vector ) AS rank FROM episodes ORDER BY embedding <=> $ 1 LIMIT 20 ) -- Fuse the two ranked lists using RRF SELECT d . id , d . title , COALESCE ( 1 . 0 / ( 60 + b . rank ), 0 ) + COALESCE ( 1 . 0 / ( 60 + v . rank ), 0 ) AS rrf_score FROM episodes d LEFT JOIN bm25_results b ON d . id = b . id LEFT JOIN vector_results v ON d . id = v . id WHERE b . id IS NOT NULL OR v . id IS NOT NULL ORDER BY rrf_score DESC LIMIT 10 ;

How it works:

bm25_results runs a keyword search for “mental health boundaries” and assigns each result a rank (1 = best match) vector_results runs a vector search using the query embedding and assigns ranks the same way The final SELECT joins both result sets by episode ID and computes an RRF score for each. The COALESCE(..., 0) ensures that episodes found by only one method still get a score. The 60 is the standard smoothing constant that prevents top-ranked results from dominating too heavily.

An example to make it concrete: imagine a user searches for “how do I deal with feeling like a fraud at work?”

BM25 finds: “Eating the Devil’s Spaghetti: Combating Imposter Syndrome” because it matches on “imposter” after stemming

“Eating the Devil’s Spaghetti: Combating Imposter Syndrome” because it matches on “imposter” after stemming Vector search finds: episodes about burnout, boundaries, and mental health - semantically related even though the words are different

episodes about burnout, boundaries, and mental health - semantically related even though the words are different RRF fuses both: the imposter syndrome episode ranks highest (found by both methods), while related episodes about self-doubt and mental health also surface higher than they would with either method alone

That’s hybrid search: the precision of keywords and the recall of semantic similarity in a single ranked list. Not bad for a SQL query, right?

You’ve got a working hybrid search system, congrats! If you’re the kind of person who reads the bonus chapters, here are tips and techniques for taking it into production.

Search across multiple columns Section titled “Search across multiple columns”

Each BM25 index covers a single text column. To search across both title and description, run the following two SQL statements in your SQL client. The first adds a generated column that automatically concatenates the title and description. The second creates a BM25 index on that combined column:

ALTER TABLE episodes ADD COLUMN search_text text GENERATED ALWAYS AS (title || ' ' || description ) STORED; CREATE INDEX ON episodes USING bm25(search_text) WITH (text_config = 'english' );

Now queries against search_text match words in either the title or description.

Highlight matched terms in results Section titled “Highlight matched terms in results”

Use PostgreSQL‘s built-in ts_headline() to show which words matched, with surrounding context. This is useful for building search result snippets in a UI. Run this query in your SQL client to see highlighted results for the term “productivity”:

SELECT title, ts_headline( 'english' , description , to_tsquery( 'english' , 'productivity' )), description < @ > 'productivity' AS score FROM episodes ORDER BY description < @ > 'productivity' LIMIT 10 ;

The ts_headline() function returns the description with matching terms wrapped in <b> tags (configurable), while the <@> operator handles the BM25 ranking.

Phrase search workaround Section titled “Phrase search workaround”

pg_textsearch 1.0 doesn’t support native phrase queries (matching exact multi-word sequences). Work around this by over-fetching from the BM25 index and post-filtering with ILIKE . Run this query in your SQL client. The inner query uses BM25 to find the top 100 candidates, and the outer query filters down to rows containing the exact phrase:

SELECT * FROM ( SELECT * FROM episodes ORDER BY description < @ > 'year end planning' LIMIT 100 -- over-fetch to compensate for the post-filter ) sub WHERE description ILIKE '%end-of-year%' LIMIT 10 ;

Tune vector search accuracy Section titled “Tune vector search accuracy”

pgvectorscale ’s StreamingDiskANN index uses smart defaults. If you need higher accuracy at the cost of slightly slower queries, run the following in your SQL client to increase the rescore parameter for the current transaction, then execute your vector search query:

SET LOCAL diskann . query_rescore = 150 ; SELECT * FROM episodes ORDER BY embedding <=> $ 1 LIMIT 10 ;

Higher query_rescore values mean more candidates are re-scored for accuracy. The SET LOCAL scope means this setting only applies to the current transaction.

Speed up index builds for large tables Section titled “Speed up index builds for large tables”

For tables with millions of rows, run the following session-level settings in your SQL client before creating indexes. These tell PostgreSQL to use 4 parallel workers and allocate 256 MB of memory for the index build, significantly reducing build time:

SET max_parallel_maintenance_workers = 4 ; SET maintenance_work_mem = '256MB' ; CREATE INDEX ON large_table USING bm25(content) WITH (text_config = 'english' ); CREATE INDEX ON large_table USING diskann (embedding vector_cosine_ops);

Replace large_table and content / embedding with your actual table and column names.

Compact the BM25 index after bulk inserts Section titled “Compact the BM25 index after bulk inserts”

If you bulk-insert a lot of data, the BM25 index may have multiple segments from repeated writes. Run the following in your SQL client to merge them into a single segment for faster query performance:

SELECT bm25_force_merge( 'episodes_bm25_idx' );

Replace 'episodes_bm25_idx' with your actual index name. This is a one-time operation. Run it after large bulk loads, not after every insert.

No tool is perfect (yet). Here’s what to be aware of in pg_textsearch 1.0: