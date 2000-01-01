Basic compression with hypercore
Compress data into the columnstore for up to 98% storage savings and faster analytical queries
Hypercore is TimescaleDB‘s hybrid row-columnar storage engine. It automatically compresses chunks from the rowstore into the columnstore, typically reducing storage by 90–98% while making analytical queries significantly faster.
How it worksSection titled “How it works”
When you create a hypertable with
segmentby and
orderby options, TimescaleDB automatically creates a columnstore policy that converts older chunks into columnar format. Recent data stays in the rowstore for fast inserts, while older data is compressed in the columnstore for efficient scans.
Enable hypercoreSection titled “Enable hypercore”
Prerequisites for this tutorial
To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need:
- A Tiger Cloud service with Real-time analytics or a running instance of self-hosted TimescaleDB
- Your connection details
- Any client that can run SQL (Tiger Console,
psql, or your app’s SQL driver)
Create a hypertable with hypercore enabled using
CREATE TABLE:
This automatically:
- Creates a hypertable partitioned by
time
- Sets
deviceas the segment column for efficient filtering
- Orders data by
time DESCfor optimal compression and scan performance
- Creates a columnstore policy that compresses chunks after one chunk interval
Choose
segmentby based on how you filter data (for example, by device, location, or user). Choose
orderby based on your most common sort order (usually time descending). Lower cardinality
segmentby columns give better compression.
Check compression resultsSection titled “Check compression results”
After the columnstore policy runs, check how much space you’ve saved:
For detailed per-chunk information:
BenefitsSection titled “Benefits”
- Storage savings: 90–98% compression ratios are common.
- Query performance: Analytical queries run faster on columnar data thanks to vectorized execution.
- Cost reduction: Less storage means lower cloud costs.
- Transparent: Queries work the same on both rowstore and columnstore data.
Next stepsSection titled “Next steps”
- Understand hypercore: How the hybrid storage engine works.
- Set up hypercore: Optimize
segmentby,
orderby, and policies.
- Compression methods in hypercore: Algorithms used for each data type.