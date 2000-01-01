Performance optimization
Diagnose and optimize query performance
Optimize your hypertables and queries with indexes, constraints, schema tuning, and TimescaleDB-specific features like chunk skipping and columnstore ordering.
Schema fundamentalsSection titled “Schema fundamentals”
Schema managementSection titled “Schema management”
Hypertable and query optimizationSection titled “Hypertable and query optimization”
- Enforce constraints with unique indexes
- Improve query and upsert performance
- Improve hypertable performance