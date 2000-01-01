Alter and update table schemas
Modify the schema of an existing hypertable with the ALTER TABLE command in PostgreSQL
Schema changes on a hypertable use normal PostgreSQL
ALTER TABLE syntax, and TimescaleDB propagates those changes to every underlying chunk.
While you can change the schema of an existing hypertable, you cannot change the schema of a continuous aggregate. For continuous aggregates, the only permissible changes are renaming a view, setting a schema, changing the owner, and adjusting other parameters.
For example, to add a new column called
address to a table called
distributors:
This creates the new column, with all existing entries recording
NULL for the
new column.
Changing the schema can, in some cases, consume a lot of resources. This is
especially true if it requires underlying data to be rewritten. If you want to
check your schema change before you apply it, you can use a
CHECK constraint,
like this:
This scans the table to verify that existing rows meet the constraint, but does not require a table rewrite.
Altering hypertables with columnstore enabledSection titled “Altering hypertables with columnstore enabled”
Most common schema modifications work on hypertables with columnstore enabled, including adding columns, renaming columns, dropping columns, adding constraints, setting NOT NULL, and changing defaults. However, some operations are blocked, the most common of them being:
- Changing column data type (
ALTER COLUMN ... TYPE)
- Changing column storage (
ALTER COLUMN ... SET STORAGE)
- Dropping orderby or segmentby columns
- Row-level security operations (
ENABLE/DISABLE ROW SECURITY)
When you attempt a blocked operation, you receive an error:
If you encounter this error, you need to:
- Stop any columnstore policy
- Convert the affected chunks back into rowstore
- Disable columnstore
- Perform the schema change
- Re-enable columnstore and restart the policy
Example: change the column type on a hypertable with columnstore enabledSection titled “Example: change the column type on a hypertable with columnstore enabled”
This example shows how to change a column’s data type on a hypertable with columnstore enabled, which requires conversion to rowstore:
- Check if you have a columnstore policy and note its settings
Query the jobs catalog to find the
job_idand configuration for any existing columnstore policy:
- Pause the columnstore policy
If a policy exists, pause it so it does not convert chunks while you are modifying the schema:
- Convert all chunks back to rowstore
Use
convert_to_rowstoreto move each chunk out of the columnstore:
- Disable columnstore
Some operations, such as changing a column type, require columnstore to be fully disabled:
- Perform the schema modification
- Re-enable columnstore with original settings
- Restart the columnstore policy
- Optionally, convert chunks to columnstore immediately
Without this step, chunks are converted by the policy on its next scheduled run. To convert them now, use
convert_to_columnstore:
For more information about PostgreSQL
ALTER TABLE operations, see the
PostgreSQL
ALTER TABLE documentation.