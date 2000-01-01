Automate tasks with triggers

TimescaleDB supports the full range of PostgreSQL triggers. Creating, altering, or dropping a trigger on a hypertable applies the same change across all underlying chunks.

Create a trigger Section titled “Create a trigger”

This example creates a new table called error_conditions with the same schema as conditions , but that only stores records which are considered errors. An error, in this case, is when an application sends a temperature or humidity reading with a value that is greater than or equal to 1000.

Create a function that inserts erroneous data into the error_conditions table CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION record_error () RETURNS trigger AS $record_error$ BEGIN IF NEW . temperature >= 1000 OR NEW . humidity >= 1000 THEN INSERT INTO error_conditions VALUES ( NEW . time , NEW . location , NEW . temperature , NEW . humidity ); END IF ; RETURN NEW; END ; $record_error$ LANGUAGE plpgsql; Create a trigger that calls this function whenever a new row is inserted into the hypertable CREATE TRIGGER record_error BEFORE INSERT ON conditions FOR EACH ROW EXECUTE FUNCTION record_error(); Verify that error rows are captured All data is inserted into the conditions table, but rows that contain errors are also added to the error_conditions table.