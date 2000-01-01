Automate tasks with triggers
Use PostgreSQL triggers to automatically execute functions when data changes occur in TimescaleDB hypertables
TimescaleDB supports the full range of PostgreSQL triggers. Creating, altering, or dropping a trigger on a hypertable applies the same change across all underlying chunks.
Create a triggerSection titled “Create a trigger”
This example creates a new table called
error_conditions with the same schema
as
conditions, but that only stores records which are considered errors. An
error, in this case, is when an application sends a
temperature or
humidity
reading with a value that is greater than or equal to 1000.
- Create a function that inserts erroneous data into the
error_conditionstable
- Create a trigger that calls this function whenever a new row is inserted into the hypertable
- Verify that error rows are captured
All data is inserted into the
conditionstable, but rows that contain errors are also added to the
error_conditionstable.
TimescaleDB supports the full range of triggers, including
BEFORE INSERT,
AFTER INSERT,
BEFORE UPDATE,
AFTER UPDATE,
BEFORE DELETE, and
AFTER DELETE. For more information, see the
PostgreSQL docs.