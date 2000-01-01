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Automate tasks with triggers

Use PostgreSQL triggers to automatically execute functions when data changes occur in TimescaleDB hypertables

TimescaleDB supports the full range of PostgreSQL triggers. Creating, altering, or dropping a trigger on a hypertable applies the same change across all underlying chunks.

Create a trigger

Section titled “Create a trigger”

This example creates a new table called error_conditions with the same schema as conditions, but that only stores records which are considered errors. An error, in this case, is when an application sends a temperature or humidity reading with a value that is greater than or equal to 1000.

  1. Create a function that inserts erroneous data into the error_conditions table
    CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION record_error()
      RETURNS trigger AS $record_error$
    BEGIN
     IF NEW.temperature >= 1000 OR NEW.humidity >= 1000 THEN
       INSERT INTO error_conditions
         VALUES(NEW.time, NEW.location, NEW.temperature, NEW.humidity);
     END IF;
     RETURN NEW;
    END;
    $record_error$ LANGUAGE plpgsql;
  2. Create a trigger that calls this function whenever a new row is inserted into the hypertable
    CREATE TRIGGER record_error
      BEFORE INSERT ON conditions
      FOR EACH ROW
      EXECUTE FUNCTION record_error();
  3. Verify that error rows are captured

    All data is inserted into the conditions table, but rows that contain errors are also added to the error_conditions table.

TimescaleDB supports the full range of triggers, including BEFORE INSERT, AFTER INSERT, BEFORE UPDATE, AFTER UPDATE, BEFORE DELETE, and AFTER DELETE. For more information, see the PostgreSQL docs.