Automatically route queries to continuous aggregates
Have TimescaleDB transparently route matching queries to a continuous aggregate instead of the raw hypertable
Experimental features could have bugs. They might not be backwards compatible, and could be removed in future releases. Use these features at your own risk, and do not use any experimental features in production.
When you enable
timescaledb.enable_cagg_rewrites, TimescaleDB can transparently rewrite a query against a hypertable to read from a matching continuous aggregate instead. If a continuous aggregate aggregates exactly the columns and time buckets the query asks for, TimescaleDB replaces the hypertable scan with a continuous aggregate scan, which is much faster on large datasets.
How continuous aggregate query rewrites workSection titled “How continuous aggregate query rewrites work”
When you query a hypertable with
SELECT … GROUP BY time_bucket(…), TimescaleDB looks for a continuous aggregate on that hypertable whose definition matches the query’s grouping columns,
time_bucket width, and aggregates. If one matches, the planner replaces the hypertable scan with a scan of the continuous aggregate‘s materialization — the rewrite is invisible to the application.
The match must be exact. TimescaleDB does not reaggregate (for example, it does not roll up 1-hour continuous aggregate buckets into 2-hour query buckets).
Use continuous aggregate query rewritesSection titled “Use continuous aggregate query rewrites”
Turn the rewriting on:
A second setting controls diagnostics:
With
cagg_rewrites_debug_info on, TimescaleDB prints whether each query is eligible for rewriting and, if not, why. Set this on while
enable_cagg_rewrites is off to inspect which queries would be rewritten without changing plans.
LimitationsSection titled “Limitations”
- Exact match required. The query must aggregate the same columns with the same
time_bucketwidth as the target continuous aggregate. TimescaleDB does not roll up smaller buckets into larger ones to match a query.
- Real-time continuous aggregates only. A continuous aggregate with the default
timescaledb.materialized_only = trueis not eligible. Set
materialized_only = falseon the continuous aggregate you want the rewriter to use.
- PostgreSQL 16 or later. Rewrites are not supported on PostgreSQL 15.