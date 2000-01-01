Improve storage performance using tablespaces

Tablespaces pin tables and indexes to specific disk paths so you can put hot data on fast volumes and colder data on cheaper ones.

A hypertable stores each chunk in a tablespace you choose, so one logical table can span many disks. New chunks pick a tablespace according to your configuration.

You can attach and detach tablespaces on a hypertable. When a disk runs out of space, you can detach the full tablespace from the hypertable, and then attach a tablespace associated with a new disk. To see the tablespaces for your hypertable, use the show_tablespaces command.

How hypertable chunks are assigned tablespaces Section titled “How hypertable chunks are assigned tablespaces”

A hypertable can be partitioned in multiple dimensions, but only one of the dimensions is used to determine the tablespace assigned to a particular hypertable chunk. If a hypertable has one or more hash-partitioned, or space, dimensions, it uses the first hash-partitioned dimension. Otherwise, it uses the first time dimension.

This strategy ensures that hash-partitioned hypertables have chunks co-located according to hash partition, as long as the list of tablespaces attached to the hypertable remains the same. Modulo calculation is used to pick a tablespace, so there can be more partitions than tablespaces. For example, if there are two tablespaces, partition number three uses the first tablespace.

Hypertables that are only time-partitioned add new partitions continuously, and therefore have chunks assigned to tablespaces in a way similar to round-robin.