Retrofit chunk intervals on a production hypertable

Selecting the optimal chunk_interval before your system reaches production scale is a hard architectural decision. As a rule of thumb, it is safer to provision larger chunks than smaller ones: larger chunks compress better in the columnstore and reduce planner overhead.

If you find yourself operating a hypertable with an undersized interval, this page provides a production-ready methodology for retrofitting the chunk_interval in hindsight, without blocking ongoing ingestion.

Warning This is a generalized approach. It does not account for every schema — particularly the full lifecycle of constraints. Apply your own technical diligence to adapt these steps safely and test in a staging environment first.

Identify the symptoms of undersized chunks Section titled “Identify the symptoms of undersized chunks”

When a hypertable is fragmented into too many tiny chunks, the PostgreSQL planner works exponentially harder. You typically see:

Degrading query performance : maintaining over 1,000 chunks per hypertable is an anti-pattern. Beyond that threshold, scanning catalog tables adds significant planning overhead.

: maintaining over 1,000 chunks per hypertable is an anti-pattern. Beyond that threshold, scanning catalog tables adds significant planning overhead. Increased OOM errors: out-of-memory errors occur more frequently due to the volume of chunk metadata the database must hold in memory during wide time-series scans.

For background on why chunk sizing matters, see Size hypertable chunks.

Warning The table-swap methodology is unsafe for hypertables that enforce unique constraints. Because the new table’s index starts empty, incoming live data is not checked against historical tuples in the temporary table, causing fatal duplicate-key violations during backfill. To maintain data integrity, pause all ingestion until the historical migration is complete.

Consider a system storing temperatures from 100 distinct sensors, configured with a chunk_interval of 15 minutes:

CREATE TABLE temperature_readings ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , sensor_id INTEGER NOT NULL , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION NULL ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable , tsdb . segmentby = 'sensor_id' , tsdb . chunk_interval = '15 minutes' );

Each sensor emits a reading every 5 minutes, creating tiny chunks holding merely 300 tuples each. Three months in, the hypertable has accumulated nearly 3,000 chunks, causing noticeable performance degradation:

SELECT show_chunks( 'temperature_readings' ); -- 2,977 chunks

To resolve this, drastically reduce the chunk count by increasing the chunk_interval . The rest of this page walks through a “table swap” strategy: create a new hypertable, swap the underlying relations, and backfill historical data.

Retrofit the chunk interval Section titled “Retrofit the chunk interval”

Provision the target hypertable Create a structurally identical table, appending a _new suffix to the name. Define this table with your newly optimized chunk_interval — in this case, 1 day: CREATE TABLE temperature_readings_new ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , sensor_id INTEGER NOT NULL , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION NULL ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable , tsdb . segmentby = 'sensor_id' , tsdb . chunk_interval = '1 day' ); To preserve referential integrity, transfer all constraints — foreign keys, primary keys, unique, check, and exclusion — from temperature_readings to the new hypertable: DO $$ DECLARE constraint_record RECORD; drop_stmt TEXT ; add_stmt TEXT ; -- Define your tables here source_table TEXT : = 'temperature_readings' ; target_table TEXT : = 'temperature_readings_new' ; BEGIN -- Loop through ALL constraints on the source table FOR constraint_record IN SELECT conname AS constraint_name, pg_get_constraintdef( oid ) AS constraint_definition FROM pg_constraint WHERE conrelid = source_table::regclass -- No contype filter: captures 'p', 'u', 'c', 'f', and 'x' constraint types LOOP drop_stmt : = format ( 'ALTER TABLE %I DROP CONSTRAINT %I;' , source_table, constraint_record . constraint_name ); EXECUTE drop_stmt; RAISE NOTICE 'Dropped: %' , drop_stmt; add_stmt : = format ( 'ALTER TABLE %I ADD CONSTRAINT %I %s;' , target_table, constraint_record . constraint_name , constraint_record . constraint_definition ); EXECUTE add_stmt; RAISE NOTICE 'Added: %' , add_stmt; END LOOP ; END $$; Swap the tables To avoid blocking ingestion, swap the table names inside a single transaction. This guarantees that any new incoming data is immediately routed to the optimized hypertable: BEGIN ; ALTER TABLE temperature_readings RENAME TO temperature_readings_temp; ALTER TABLE temperature_readings_new RENAME TO temperature_readings; COMMIT ; Note The moment this transaction commits, the active temperature_readings table is empty. Live ingestion continues uninterrupted, but historical queries return no data until the backfill completes. If downstream dependencies rely on strict historical read consistency, run this during a scheduled maintenance window. Backfill the historical data Migrate historical data from the temporary table into the new hypertable. To avoid overwhelming memory or the transaction log, use a PL/pgSQL block to move data in manageable 1-day batches: DO $$ DECLARE start_time timestamptz ; end_time timestamptz ; batch_interval interval : = INTERVAL '1 day' ; -- Adjust batch size as needed min_time timestamptz ; max_time timestamptz ; BEGIN -- Find the total time range of your historical data SELECT min ( time ), max ( time ) INTO min_time, max_time FROM temperature_readings_temp; start_time : = min_time; WHILE start_time <= max_time LOOP end_time : = start_time + batch_interval; RAISE NOTICE 'Moving data from % to %' , start_time, end_time; INSERT INTO temperature_readings SELECT * FROM temperature_readings_temp WHERE time >= start_time AND time < end_time ORDER BY time ASC ; -- Commit the current batch to the database immediately COMMIT ; start_time : = end_time; END LOOP ; END $$; Verify the new chunk count Once the backfill completes, verify the new chunk count. The hypertable should now reflect a significantly healthier architecture — for example, dropping from ~3,000 chunks to roughly 32: SELECT show_chunks( 'temperature_readings' ); Optionally, force compression of newly generated chunks into the columnstore rather than waiting for the next scheduled run of your compression policy: SELECT compress_chunk(i) FROM show_chunks( 'temperature_readings' , older_than => INTERVAL '1 day' ) i; See show_chunks() and compress_chunk() for details. Clean up the legacy table Once you have verified that all data is present and the application is functioning as expected, drop the legacy temporary table to reclaim disk space: DROP TABLE temperature_readings_temp;

To rehearse this migration in a staging environment, use the following scripts to generate a mock dataset.

Generate 3 months of historical data Section titled “Generate 3 months of historical data”

INSERT INTO temperature_readings ( time , sensor_id, temperature) SELECT t . time , s . sensor_id , -- Generates a random temperature between 10.0 and 40.0 random() * 30 + 10 AS temperature FROM -- Generate a timestamp every 5 minutes for the last 3 months generate_series ( NOW () - INTERVAL '3 month' , NOW (), INTERVAL '5 minutes' ) AS t( time ) CROSS JOIN -- Generate sensor IDs from 1 to 100 generate_series ( 1 , 100 ) AS s(sensor_id); -- Run the compression policy, compress everything older than one day SELECT compress_chunk(i) FROM show_chunks( 'temperature_readings' , older_than => INTERVAL '1 day' ) i;

Simulate continuous ingestion Section titled “Simulate continuous ingestion”

Use this bash script to continuously trickle live data into the database while you rehearse the migration:

#!/bin/bash CONN_STR = "<connection string>" # Change to your connection string SENSOR_ID = 1 echo "Starting data generation... (Press Ctrl+C to stop)" while true ; do TEMP = $( awk -v min= 10 -v max= 40 'BEGIN{srand(); print min+rand()*(max-min)}' ) psql $CONN_STR -c "INSERT INTO temperature_readings (time, sensor_id, temperature) VALUES (NOW(), $SENSOR_ID , $TEMP );" > /dev/null 2>&1 echo "Inserted: Sensor $SENSOR_ID | Temp $TEMP °C" SENSOR_ID = $(( ( SENSOR_ID % 100 ) + 1 )) sleep 5 done