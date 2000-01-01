Retrofit chunk intervals on a production hypertable
Increase the chunk_interval of an existing hypertable without blocking ingestion, using a table-swap migration and batched backfill.
Selecting the optimal
chunk_interval before your system reaches production scale is a hard
architectural decision. As a rule of thumb, it is safer to provision larger chunks than
smaller ones: larger chunks compress better in the columnstore and reduce planner
overhead.
If you find yourself operating a hypertable with an undersized interval, this page provides
a production-ready methodology for retrofitting the
chunk_interval in hindsight, without
blocking ongoing ingestion.
This is a generalized approach. It does not account for every schema — particularly the full lifecycle of constraints. Apply your own technical diligence to adapt these steps safely and test in a staging environment first.
Identify the symptoms of undersized chunksSection titled “Identify the symptoms of undersized chunks”
When a hypertable is fragmented into too many tiny chunks, the PostgreSQL planner works exponentially harder. You typically see:
- Degrading query performance: maintaining over 1,000 chunks per hypertable is an anti-pattern. Beyond that threshold, scanning catalog tables adds significant planning overhead.
- Increased OOM errors: out-of-memory errors occur more frequently due to the volume of chunk metadata the database must hold in memory during wide time-series scans.
For background on why chunk sizing matters, see Size hypertable chunks.
The table-swap methodology is unsafe for hypertables that enforce unique constraints. Because the new table’s index starts empty, incoming live data is not checked against historical tuples in the temporary table, causing fatal duplicate-key violations during backfill. To maintain data integrity, pause all ingestion until the historical migration is complete.
The scenarioSection titled “The scenario”
Consider a system storing temperatures from 100 distinct sensors, configured with a
chunk_interval of 15 minutes:
Each sensor emits a reading every 5 minutes, creating tiny chunks holding merely 300 tuples each. Three months in, the hypertable has accumulated nearly 3,000 chunks, causing noticeable performance degradation:
To resolve this, drastically reduce the chunk count by increasing the
chunk_interval.
The rest of this page walks through a “table swap” strategy: create a new hypertable,
swap the underlying relations, and backfill historical data.
Retrofit the chunk intervalSection titled “Retrofit the chunk interval”
- Provision the target hypertable
Create a structurally identical table, appending a
_newsuffix to the name. Define this table with your newly optimized
chunk_interval— in this case, 1 day:
To preserve referential integrity, transfer all constraints — foreign keys, primary keys, unique, check, and exclusion — from
temperature_readingsto the new hypertable:
- Swap the tables
To avoid blocking ingestion, swap the table names inside a single transaction. This guarantees that any new incoming data is immediately routed to the optimized hypertable:Note
The moment this transaction commits, the active
temperature_readingstable is empty. Live ingestion continues uninterrupted, but historical queries return no data until the backfill completes. If downstream dependencies rely on strict historical read consistency, run this during a scheduled maintenance window.
- Backfill the historical data
Migrate historical data from the temporary table into the new hypertable. To avoid overwhelming memory or the transaction log, use a
PL/pgSQLblock to move data in manageable 1-day batches:
- Verify the new chunk count
Once the backfill completes, verify the new chunk count. The hypertable should now reflect a significantly healthier architecture — for example, dropping from ~3,000 chunks to roughly 32:
Optionally, force compression of newly generated chunks into the columnstore rather than waiting for the next scheduled run of your compression policy:
See
show_chunks()and
compress_chunk()for details.
- Clean up the legacy table
Once you have verified that all data is present and the application is functioning as expected, drop the legacy temporary table to reclaim disk space:
Testing resourcesSection titled “Testing resources”
To rehearse this migration in a staging environment, use the following scripts to generate a mock dataset.
Generate 3 months of historical dataSection titled “Generate 3 months of historical data”
Simulate continuous ingestionSection titled “Simulate continuous ingestion”
Use this
bash script to continuously trickle live data into the database while you rehearse
the migration:
Learn moreSection titled “Learn more”
- Size hypertable chunks: conceptual background on why chunk sizing matters.
- Improve hypertable and query performance: tune chunk intervals on new chunks and enable chunk skipping.
set_chunk_time_interval(): change the chunk interval for newly created chunks.
show_chunks(): inspect existing chunks and their ranges.