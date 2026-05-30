Tiger CLI and MCP cookbook
Copy-paste prompts for Tiger MCP that design a schema, analyze your data, compare performance, test safely with forks, and tune a service
Each recipe below is a prompt you copy into your AI agent. The agent uses Tiger MCP's tools and built-in skills to carry it out: creating and querying services, and reasoning about your schema and query plans. For single-command tasks like creating or forking a service, see common tasks instead; this page is for longer, multi-step workflows.
Prerequisites for this page
To follow these steps, you'll need:
- Tiger CLI installed and your AI agent connected through Tiger MCP. See Integrate Tiger Cloud with your AI agent.
Each prompt assumes a service already exists unless it says otherwise. For guardrails, read best practices first, especially if you plan to point an agent at a production service.
Design a schema and load your dataSection titled “Design a schema and load your data”
Safety: creates a new service; doesn't touch any existing one.
The agent designs the
CREATE TABLE ... WITH (tsdb.hypertable, ...) statement, picks an index strategy, loads the data with
\copy, and creates the continuous aggregate with
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW ... WITH (timescaledb.continuous). The rest of this page's recipes assume a hypertable named
sensor_data and a continuous aggregate named
sensor_data_hourly; substitute your own names if you use different ones.
Full recipe on GitHub: see Create Database and Schema.
Analyze your dataSection titled “Analyze your data”
Safety: read-only.
The agent runs the equivalent of:
For more patterns like this, see Query data.
Full recipe on GitHub: see Data Analysis.
Compare performance with and without a continuous aggregateSection titled “Compare performance with and without a continuous aggregate”
Safety: read-only.
This surfaces the difference between querying pre-aggregated data and scanning raw rows, for example:
Full recipe on GitHub: see Performance Analysis.
Test a change safely on a forkSection titled “Test a change safely on a fork”
Safety: destructive steps run only on an isolated fork; the source service is never modified.
A fork is an independent, writable copy of a service. Nothing you do on it reaches the source. See Manage your services for the fork command and its strategies (
--now,
--last-snapshot,
--to-timestamp). This same fork-first pattern applies to any risky change: schema migrations, configuration tuning, or bulk deletes.
Full recipe on GitHub: see Safe Experimentation with Forks.
Optimize a hypertable's configurationSection titled “Optimize a hypertable's configuration”
Safety: two-step. Step 1 only analyzes and writes a file; nothing changes until you review it and run step 2.
The agent inspects
timescaledb_information.hypertables,
timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings, and
timescaledb_information.chunks, and its recommendations typically look like:
segmentby can be added to an existing hypertable without recreating it. See Set up hypercore for the full conversion workflow.
Full recipe on GitHub: see Database Optimization.
Find and fix slow queriesSection titled “Find and fix slow queries”
Safety: two-step, same analyze-then-apply pattern as above. Step 1 uses
EXPLAIN (not
EXPLAIN ANALYZE) so it doesn't re-run slow queries.
A sequential scan in the
EXPLAIN output on a large hypertable is the most common finding, usually fixed with an index on the filtered or joined column. See Improve hypertable performance for more on interpreting query plans.
Full recipe on GitHub: see Advanced Performance Analysis.
Next stepsSection titled “Next steps”
- Common tasks with Tiger CLI and Tiger MCP: The single-command version of service management and everyday SQL.
- Best practices for AI agents: Read-only mode, forks, and guardrails for safe agent use.
- Tiger MCP reference: Every MCP tool and its parameters.