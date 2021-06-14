Troubleshoot continuous aggregates
Troubleshoot common problems with continuous aggregates
Continuous aggregate watermark is in the future
Continuous aggregates use a watermark to indicate which time buckets have already been materialized. When you query a continuous aggregate, your query returns materialized data from before the watermark. It returns real-time, non-materialized data from after the watermark.
In certain cases, the watermark might be in the future. If this happens, all buckets, including the most recent bucket, are materialized and below the watermark. No real-time data is returned.
This might happen if you refresh your continuous aggregate over the time window
<START_TIME>, NULL, which materializes all recent data. It might also happen
if you create a continuous aggregate using the
WITH DATA option. This also
implicitly refreshes your continuous aggregate with a window of
NULL, NULL.
To fix this, create a new continuous aggregate using the
WITH NO DATA option.
Then use a policy to refresh this continuous aggregate over an explicit time
window.
Creating a new continuous aggregate with an explicit refresh window
- Create the continuous aggregate with WITH NO DATA
- Add a refresh policy with an explicit
end_offset
- Check the watermark
Get the ID for the materialization hypertable that contains the actual continuous aggregate data:
- Query for the watermark timestamp
Use the returned ID to query for the watermark’s timestamp:
For TimescaleDB >= 2.12:
For TimescaleDB < 2.12:
If you choose to delete your old continuous aggregate after creating a new one, beware of historical data loss. If your old continuous aggregate contained data that you dropped from your original hypertable, for example through a data retention policy, the dropped data is not included in your new continuous aggregate.
Hierarchical continuous aggregate fails with incompatible bucket width
If you attempt to create a hierarchical continuous aggregate, you must use compatible time buckets. You can’t create a continuous aggregate with a fixed-width time bucket on top of a continuous aggregate with a variable-width time bucket. For more information, see the restrictions section in hierarchical continuous aggregates.
Hypertable retention policy isn’t applying to continuous aggregates
A retention policy set on a hypertable does not apply to any continuous aggregates made from the hypertable. This allows you to set different retention periods for raw and summarized data. To apply a retention policy to a continuous aggregate, set the policy on the continuous aggregate itself.
Continuous aggregate doesn’t refresh with newly inserted historical data
Materialized views are generally used with ordered data. If you insert historic data, or data that is not related to the current time, you need to refresh policies and reevaluate the values that are dragging from past to present.
You can set up an after insert rule for your hypertable or upsert to trigger something that can validate what needs to be refreshed as the data is merged.
Let’s say you inserted ordered timeframes named A, B, D, and F, and you already have a continuous aggregation looking for this data. If you now insert E, you need to refresh E and F. However, if you insert C you need to refresh C, D, E and F.
For example:
- A, B, D, and F are already materialized in a view with all data.
- To insert C, split the data into
ABand
DEFsubsets.
ABare consistent and the materialized data is too; you only need to reuse it.
- Insert C,
DEF, and refresh policies after C.
This can use a lot of resources to process, especially if you have any important data in the past that also needs to be brought to the present.
Consider an example where you have 300 columns on a single hypertable and use, for example, five of them in a continuous aggregation. In this case, it could be hard to refresh and would make more sense to isolate these columns in another hypertable. Alternatively, you might create one hypertable per metric and refresh them independently.
Permissions error when migrating a continuous aggregateSection titled “Permissions error when migrating a continuous aggregate”
You might get a permissions error when migrating a continuous aggregate from old
to new format using
cagg_migrate. The user performing the migration must have
the following permissions:
- Select, insert, and update permissions on the tables
_timescale_catalog.continuous_agg_migrate_planand
_timescale_catalog.continuous_agg_migrate_plan_step
- Usage permissions on the sequence
_timescaledb_catalog.continuous_agg_migrate_plan_step_step_id_seq
To solve the problem, change to a user capable of granting permissions, and grant the following permissions to the user performing the migration:
Queries fail when defining continuous aggregates but work on regular tables
Continuous aggregates do not work on all queries. For example, TimescaleDB does not support window functions on continuous aggregates. If you use an unsupported function, you see the following error:
The following table summarizes the aggregate functions supported in continuous aggregates:
|Function, clause, or feature
|TimescaleDB 2.6 and earlier
|TimescaleDB 2.7, 2.8, and 2.9
|TimescaleDB 2.10 and later
|Parallelizable aggregate functions
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Non-parallelizable SQL aggregates
|❌
|✅
|✅
ORDER BY
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Ordered-set aggregates
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Hypothetical-set aggregates
|❌
|✅
|✅
DISTINCT in aggregate functions
|❌
|✅
|✅
FILTER in aggregate functions
|❌
|✅
|✅
FROM clause supports
JOINS
|❌
|❌
|✅
DISTINCT works in aggregate functions, not in the query definition. For example, for the table:
- The following works:
- This does not:
Updates to previously materialized regions aren’t shown in real-time aggregates
Real-time aggregates automatically add the most recent data when you query your continuous aggregate. In other words, they include data more recent than your last materialized bucket.
If you add new historical data to an already-materialized bucket, it won’t be
reflected in a real-time aggregate. You should wait for the next scheduled
refresh, or manually refresh by calling
refresh_continuous_aggregate. You can
think of real-time aggregates as being eventually consistent for historical
data.
The following example shows how this works:
- Create the hypertable
For TimescaleDB v2.23.0 and higher, the table is automatically partitioned on the first column in the table with a timestamp data type. If multiple columns are suitable candidates as a partitioning column, TimescaleDB throws an error and asks for an explicit definition. For earlier versions, set
partition_columnto a time column.
If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.20.0 to v2.22.1, to convert your data to the columnstore after a specific time interval, you have to call add_columnstore_policy after you call CREATE TABLE
If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.19.3 and below, create a PostgreSQL relational table, then convert it using create_hypertable. You then enable hypercore with a call to ALTER TABLE.
- Add data
- Create a continuous aggregate with no materialized data
Create the continuous aggregate:
Check your data:
The query fetches data directly from the hypertable:
city bucket min max Moscow 2021-06-14 22 30 Moscow 2021-06-21 31 34
- Materialize the data
Refresh the continuous aggregate:
Check your data:
The same data is returned, but this time from the underlying materialized table:
city bucket min max Moscow 2021-06-14 22 30 Moscow 2021-06-21 31 34
- Update data in a previously materialized bucket
Update the data in your hypertable:
Check your data:
The updated data is not yet visible. This is because the changes have not been materialized:
city bucket min max Moscow 2021-06-14 22 30 Moscow 2021-06-21 31 34
- Refresh to update the materialized region
Refresh the data:
Check your data:
The update is now visible:
city bucket min max Moscow 2021-06-14 22 35 Moscow 2021-06-21 31 34
Queries using
locf() don’t treat NULL values as missing
When you have a query that uses a last observation carried forward (locf)
function, the query carries forward NULL values by default. If you want the
function to ignore NULL values instead, you can set
treat_null_as_missing=TRUE
as the second parameter in the query. For example:
Scheduled jobs stop running
Your scheduled jobs might stop running for various reasons. On self-hosted TimescaleDB, you can fix this by restarting background workers:
On Tiger Cloud and Managed Service for TimescaleDB, restart background workers by doing one of the following:
- Run
SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore(), followed by
SELECT timescaledb_post_restore().
- Power the service off and on again. This might cause a downtime of a few minutes while the service restores from backup and replays the write-ahead log.