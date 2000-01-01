Troubleshoot hypercore
Resolve common issues with hypercore, columnstore conversion, and compression
Temporary file size limit exceeded when converting chunks to the columnstore
Message:
When you try to convert a chunk to the columnstore, especially if the chunk is very large, you
could get this error. Compression operations write files to a new compressed
chunk table, which is written in temporary memory. The maximum amount of
temporary memory available is determined by the
temp_file_limit parameter. You
can work around this problem by adjusting the
temp_file_limit and
maintenance_work_mem parameters.
Inefficient
compress_chunk_time_interval configuration
When you configure
compress_chunk_time_interval but do not set the primary dimension as the first column in
orderby, TimescaleDB converts chunks back to the rowstore before merging. This makes merging less efficient. Set the primary dimension of the chunk as the first column in
orderby to improve efficiency.
Tuple decompression limit exceeded by operation
Message:
When inserting, updating, or deleting tuples from chunks in the columnstore, it might be necessary to convert tuples to the rowstore. This happens either when you are updating existing tuples or have constraints that need to be verified during insert time. If you happen to trigger a lot of rowstore conversion with a single command, you may end up running out of storage space. For this reason, a limit has been put in place on the number of tuples you can decompress into the rowstore for a single command.
The limit can be increased or turned off (set to 0) like so:
Out of memory errors after enabling the columnstore
By default, columnstore policies move all uncompressed chunks to the columnstore.
However, before converting a large backlog of chunks from the rowstore to the columnstore,
best practice is to set
maxchunks_to_compress and limit the amount of chunks to be converted. For example:
When all chunks have been converted to the columnstore, reset
maxchunks_to_compress to
0 (unlimited):
User permissions do not allow chunks to be converted to columnstore or rowstore
Message:
You might get this error if you attempt to compress a chunk into the columnstore, or decompress it back
into rowstore with a non-privileged user account. To compress or decompress a chunk, your user account
must have permissions that allow it to perform
CREATE INDEX on the chunk. You can check the permissions
of the current user with this command at the
psql command prompt:
To resolve this problem, grant your user account the appropriate privileges with this command:
For more information about the
GRANT command, see the
PostgreSQL documentation.
Reindex hypertables to fix large indexes
Message:
You might see this error if your hypertable indexes have become very large. To resolve the problem, reindex your hypertables with this command:
For more information, see the hypertable documentation.
Low compression rate
Low compression rates are often caused by high cardinality of the segment key. This means that the column you selected for grouping the rows during compression has too many unique values. This makes it impossible to group a lot of rows in a batch. To achieve better compression results, choose a segment key with lower cardinality.