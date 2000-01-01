Troubleshoot hypertables
Solutions to common errors and fixes for hypertables, chunks, compression, and permissions.
When something breaks around partitioning, compression, permissions, or chunk lifecycle, these fixes cover the usual failures on hypertables, chunks, and the columnstore.
Can’t create unique index on hypertable, or can’t create hypertable with unique index
Message:
You might get a unique index and partitioning column error in 2 situations:
- When creating a primary key or unique index on a hypertable
- When creating a hypertable from a table that already has a unique index or primary key
For more information on how to fix this problem, see the section on creating unique indexes on hypertables.
Reindex hypertables to fix large indexes
Message:
You might see this error if your hypertable indexes have become very large. To resolve the problem, reindex your hypertables with this command:
For more information, see the hypertable documentation.
Temporary file size limit exceeded when converting chunks to the columnstore
Message:
When you try to convert a chunk to the columnstore, especially if the chunk is very large, you
could get this error. Compression operations write files to a new compressed
chunk table, which is written in temporary memory. The maximum amount of
temporary memory available is determined by the
temp_file_limit parameter. You
can work around this problem by adjusting the
temp_file_limit and
maintenance_work_mem parameters.
Dropping chunks times out
When you drop a chunk, it requires an exclusive lock. If a chunk is being accessed by another session, you cannot drop the chunk at the same time. If a drop chunk operation can’t get the lock on the chunk, then it times out and the process fails. To resolve this problem, check what is locking the chunk. In some cases, this could be caused by a continuous aggregate or other process accessing the chunk. When the drop chunk operation can get an exclusive lock on the chunk, it completes as expected.
For more information about locks, see the PostgreSQL lock monitoring documentation.
Tuple decompression limit exceeded by operation
Message:
When inserting, updating, or deleting tuples from chunks in the columnstore, it might be necessary to convert tuples to the rowstore. This happens either when you are updating existing tuples or have constraints that need to be verified during insert time. If you happen to trigger a lot of rowstore conversion with a single command, you may end up running out of storage space. For this reason, a limit has been put in place on the number of tuples you can decompress into the rowstore for a single command.
The limit can be increased or turned off (set to 0) like so:
User permissions do not allow chunks to be converted to columnstore or rowstore
Message:
You might get this error if you attempt to compress a chunk into the columnstore, or decompress it back
into rowstore with a non-privileged user account. To compress or decompress a chunk, your user account
must have permissions that allow it to perform
CREATE INDEX on the chunk. You can check the permissions
of the current user with this command at the
psql command prompt:
To resolve this problem, grant your user account the appropriate privileges with this command:
For more information about the
GRANT command, see the
PostgreSQL documentation.
Low compression rate
Low compression rates are often caused by high cardinality of the segment key. This means that the column you selected for grouping the rows during compression has too many unique values. This makes it impossible to group a lot of rows in a batch. To achieve better compression results, choose a segment key with lower cardinality.
Permission denied when changing ownership of tables and hypertables
Message:
You might see this error when using the
ALTER TABLE command to change the
ownership of tables or hypertables.
This use of
ALTER TABLE is blocked because the
tsdbadmin user is not a
superuser.
To change table ownership, use the
REASSIGN command instead: