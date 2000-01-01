Troubleshoot jobs
Solutions to common errors when working with scheduled jobs
Scheduled jobs stop running
Your scheduled jobs might stop running for various reasons. On self-hosted TimescaleDB, you can fix this by restarting background workers:
On Tiger Cloud and Managed Service for TimescaleDB, restart background workers by doing one of the following:
- Run
SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore(), followed by
SELECT timescaledb_post_restore().
- Power the service off and on again. This might cause a downtime of a few minutes while the service restores from backup and replays the write-ahead log.
Failed to start a background worker
You might see this error message in the logs if background workers aren’t properly configured:
To fix this error, make sure that
max_worker_processes,
max_parallel_workers, and
timescaledb.max_background_workers are properly
set.
timescaledb.max_background_workers should equal the number of databases
plus the number of concurrent background workers.
max_worker_processes should
equal the sum of
timescaledb.max_background_workers and
max_parallel_workers.
For more information, see the configuration docs.