Troubleshoot jobs

Scheduled jobs stop running

Your scheduled jobs might stop running for various reasons. On self-hosted TimescaleDB, you can fix this by restarting background workers:

On Tiger Cloud and Managed Service for TimescaleDB, restart background workers by doing one of the following:

Run SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore() , followed by SELECT timescaledb_post_restore() .

, followed by . Power the service off and on again. This might cause a downtime of a few minutes while the service restores from backup and replays the write-ahead log.

Failed to start a background worker

You might see this error message in the logs if background workers aren’t properly configured:

Terminal window "<TYPE_OF_BACKGROUND_JOB>" : failed to start a background worker

To fix this error, make sure that max_worker_processes , max_parallel_workers , and timescaledb.max_background_workers are properly set. timescaledb.max_background_workers should equal the number of databases plus the number of concurrent background workers. max_worker_processes should equal the sum of timescaledb.max_background_workers and max_parallel_workers .

For more information, see the configuration docs.