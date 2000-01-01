Troubleshoot queries
Resolve common issues with querying data in TimescaleDB
A particular query executes more slowly than expected
PostgreSQL‘s EXPLAIN feature allows users to understand the underlying query plan that PostgreSQL uses to execute a query. There are multiple ways that PostgreSQL can execute a query: for example, a query might be fulfilled using a slow sequence scan or a much more efficient index scan. The choice of plan depends on what indexes are created on the table, the statistics that PostgreSQL has about your data, and various planner settings. The EXPLAIN output lets you know which plan PostgreSQL is choosing for a particular query. PostgreSQL has an in-depth explanation of this feature.
To understand the query performance on a hypertable, first
make sure that the planner statistics and table maintenance is up-to-date on the hypertable
by running
VACUUM ANALYZE <your-hypertable>;. Then, run the
following version of EXPLAIN:
If you suspect that your performance issues are due to slow IOs from disk, you
can get even more information by enabling the
track_io_timing variable with
SET track_io_timing = 'on';
before running the above EXPLAIN.