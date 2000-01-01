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Deploy Tiger Data products

Choose your deployment option

The guides in this section show you how to deploy and configure Tiger Data products - Tiger Cloud on AWS and Azure, self-hosted TimescaleDB, and Managed Service for TimescaleDB.

Choose the deployment option that’s right for you.

Deployment options

Section titled “Deployment options”
Tiger Cloud

Fully managed cloud service - fastest way to get started

Self-hosted TimescaleDB

Run TimescaleDB on your own infrastructure

Managed Service (MST)

Managed Service for TimescaleDB on Aiven

Comparison

Section titled “Comparison”
FeatureTiger CloudSelf-hostedMST
ManagementFully managedSelf-managedManaged
Setup timeMinutesHoursMinutes
ScalingAutomaticManualAutomatic
MaintenanceIncludedDIYIncluded
Tips

Not sure which to choose? Start with Tiger Cloud for the fastest path to production. You can always migrate later.

Section titled “Quick links”