Deploy Tiger Data products
Choose your deployment option
The guides in this section show you how to deploy and configure Tiger Data products - Tiger Cloud on AWS and Azure, self-hosted TimescaleDB, and Managed Service for TimescaleDB.
Choose the deployment option that’s right for you.
Deployment optionsSection titled “Deployment options”
ComparisonSection titled “Comparison”
|Feature
|Tiger Cloud
|Self-hosted
|MST
|Management
|Fully managed
|Self-managed
|Managed
|Setup time
|Minutes
|Hours
|Minutes
|Scaling
|Automatic
|Manual
|Automatic
|Maintenance
|Included
|DIY
|Included
Tips
Not sure which to choose? Start with Tiger Cloud for the fastest path to production. You can always migrate later.