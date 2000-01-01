Tiger Cloud
Robust elastic cloud platform for startups and enterprise
Begin using Tiger Cloud in minutes. Create your first service, run queries from the console, connect from your applications, and deploy your production workloads.
Learn how Tiger Cloud works. Explore the architecture, understand the implementation workflow, review pricing and account management, and stay updated with the latest changes.
Optimize storage costs with tiered storage. Manage hot and cold data tiers, query tiered data efficiently, work with replicas and forks, and connect to external data sources using foreign data wrappers.
Build AI-powered applications with vector search. Add RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) capabilities to your service and speed up similarity search with advanced indexing.
Keep track of your database performance. Monitor from the console, export metrics to CloudWatch, Datadog, or Prometheus, configure alerts, and understand telemetry data.
Protect your data with enterprise-grade security features. Configure high availability, enable read scaling, set up rapid recovery, manage backups, and implement point-in-time restore.
Control who can access your services and how. Configure role-based access, set up user authentication, connect securely from any cloud, use stricter SSL, enable VPC peering and AWS PrivateLink, and set up IP allow lists.
Optimize your service for peak performance. Tune database parameters, adjust memory settings, and configure your service for your specific workload requirements.
Resolve issues quickly with our troubleshooting guides. Find solutions to common problems, diagnose performance issues, and get help with configuration challenges.
Access comprehensive reference information. Explore available regions, learn how to contribute, discover available PostgreSQL extensions, and review configuration parameters.