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Limitations

Current limitations of Tiger Data products

While Tiger Data generally offers capabilities that go beyond what PostgreSQL offers, there are some limitations.

Hypertable limitations

  • Time dimensions (columns) used for partitioning cannot have NULL values.
  • Unique indexes must include all columns that are partitioning dimensions.
  • UPDATE statements that move values between partitions (chunks) are not supported. This includes upserts (INSERT ... ON CONFLICT UPDATE).
  • Foreign key constraints from a hypertable referencing another hypertable are not supported.
  • PostgreSQL table inheritance is not supported for hypertables and may lead to unexpected behavior.