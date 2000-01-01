Limitations
Current limitations of Tiger Data products
While Tiger Data generally offers capabilities that go beyond what PostgreSQL offers, there are some limitations.
Hypertable limitations
- Time dimensions (columns) used for partitioning cannot have NULL values.
- Unique indexes must include all columns that are partitioning dimensions.
UPDATEstatements that move values between partitions (chunks) are not supported. This includes upserts (
INSERT ... ON CONFLICT UPDATE).
- Foreign key constraints from a hypertable referencing another hypertable are not supported.
- PostgreSQL table inheritance is not supported for hypertables and may lead to unexpected behavior.