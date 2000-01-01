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Managed Service for TimescaleDB

Install, configure, and manage TimescaleDB managed by Aiven

Getting started

Section titled “Getting started”
About MST

Learn about Managed Service for TimescaleDB

Ingest data

Load data into your MST service

Migrate to MST

Migrate from self-hosted TimescaleDB

Create an MST service

Set up your first MST service

Administration

Section titled “Administration”
User management

Manage users and permissions

Connection pools

Configure connection pooling

Backups

Manage backups and restore data

Maintenance

Configure maintenance windows

Read replicas

Create a read-only replica

Failover

Understand high availability and failover

Service logs

View and manage service logs

Security and networking

Section titled “Security and networking”
Security

Configure security and IP filters

VPC peering

Set up private network connections

Extensions and tools

Section titled “Extensions and tools”
Supported extensions

Available PostgreSQL extensions

dblink extension

Use the PostgreSQL dblink extension

Integrations

Connect with Grafana, Datadog, and more

Aiven client

Manage services from the command line

REST API

Manage services using the Aiven API

Troubleshooting and maintenance

Section titled “Troubleshooting and maintenance”
Index issues

Identify and repair PostgreSQL indexes

Troubleshooting

Resolve common MST issues