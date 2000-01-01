Use the Postgres dblink extension

The dblink PostgreSQL extension allows you to connect to other PostgreSQL databases and to run arbitrary queries.

You can use foreign data wrappers (FDWs) to define a remote foreign server to access its data. The database connection details such as hostnames are kept in a single place, and you only need to create a user mapping to store remote connections credentials.

Before you begin Section titled “Before you begin”

Sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service, navigate to the Overview tab, and take a note of these parameters for the PostgreSQL remote server. Alternatively, you can use the avn service get command in the Aiven client:

HOSTNAME : The remote database hostname

: The remote database hostname PORT : The remote database port

: The remote database port USER : The remote database user to connect. The default user is tsdbadmin .

: The remote database user to connect. The default user is . PASSWORD : The remote database password for the USER

: The remote database password for the DATABASE_NAME : The remote database name. The default database name is defaultdb .

Enable the dblink extension Section titled “Enable the dblink extension”

To enable the dblink extension on an MST PostgreSQL MST service:

Connect to the database Connect to the database as the tsdbadmin user: Terminal window psql -x "postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOSTNAME>:<PORT>/defaultdb?sslmode=require" Create the dblink extension and test data Create the dblink extension: CREATE EXTENSION dblink; Create a table named inventory : CREATE TABLE inventory (id int ); Insert data into the inventory table: INSERT INTO inventory (id) VALUES ( 100 ), ( 200 ), ( 300 );

Create a foreign data wrapper using dblink_fdw Section titled “Create a foreign data wrapper using dblink_fdw”

Create a user Create a user user1 who can access the dblink : CREATE USER user1 PASSWORD 'secret1' Create a remote server definition Create a remote server definition named mst_remote , using dblink_fdw and the connection details of the Managed Service for TimescaleDB service: CREATE SERVER mst_remote FOREIGN DATA WRAPPER dblink_fdw OPTIONS ( host 'HOST' , dbname 'DATABASE_NAME' , port 'PORT' ); Create a user mapping Create a user mapping for user1 to automatically authenticate as tsdbadmin when using the dblink : CREATE USER MAPPING FOR user1 SERVER mst_remote OPTIONS ( user 'tsdbadmin' , password 'PASSWORD' ); Grant usage on the remote server Enable user1 to use the remote PostgreSQL connection mst_remote : GRANT USAGE ON FOREIGN SERVER mst_remote TO user1;

Query data using a foreign data wrapper Section titled “Query data using a foreign data wrapper”

To query a foreign data wrapper, you must be a database user with the necessary permissions on the remote server.