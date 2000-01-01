Use the Postgres dblink extension
Use the dblink extension and connect to other Postgres databases
The
dblink PostgreSQL extension allows you to connect to
other PostgreSQL databases and to run arbitrary queries.
You can use foreign data wrappers (FDWs) to define a remote
foreign server to access its data. The database connection details such as
hostnames are kept in a single place, and you only need to create a
user mapping to store remote connections credentials.
Before you beginSection titled “Before you begin”
Sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service,
navigate to the
Overview tab, and take a note of these parameters for the
PostgreSQL remote server. Alternatively, you can use the
avn service get
command in the Aiven client:
HOSTNAME: The remote database hostname
PORT: The remote database port
USER: The remote database user to connect. The default user is
tsdbadmin.
PASSWORD: The remote database password for the
USER
DATABASE_NAME: The remote database name. The default database name is
defaultdb.
Enable the dblink extensionSection titled “Enable the dblink extension”
To enable the
dblink extension on an MST PostgreSQL MST service:
- Connect to the database
Connect to the database as the
tsdbadminuser:
- Create the dblink extension and test data
Create the
dblinkextension:
Create a table named
inventory:
Insert data into the
inventorytable:
Create a foreign data wrapper using dblink_fdwSection titled “Create a foreign data wrapper using dblink_fdw”
- Create a user
Create a user
user1who can access the
dblink:
- Create a remote server definition
Create a remote server definition named
mst_remote, using
dblink_fdwand the connection details of the Managed Service for TimescaleDB service:
- Create a user mapping
Create a user mapping for
user1to automatically authenticate as
tsdbadminwhen using the
dblink:
- Grant usage on the remote server
Enable
user1to use the remote PostgreSQL connection
mst_remote:
Query data using a foreign data wrapperSection titled “Query data using a foreign data wrapper”
To query a foreign data wrapper, you must be a database user with the necessary permissions on the remote server.
- Connect to the service
Connect to the Managed Service for TimescaleDB service as
user1with necessary grants to the remote server.
- Establish the dblink connection
Establish the
dblinkconnection to the remote target server:
- Query using the foreign server definition
Query using the foreign server definition as parameter:
Output is similar to: