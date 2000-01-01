Supported extensions
Add an extension and see a list of available extensions in Managed Service for TimescaleDB
Managed Service for TimescaleDB supports many PostgreSQL extensions. See available extensions for a full list.
Add an extensionSection titled “Add an extension”
You can add a supported extension to your database from the command line.
Some extensions have dependencies. When adding these, make sure to create them in the proper order.
Some extensions require disconnecting and reconnecting the client connection before they are fully available.
- Connect to your database
Connect to your database as the
tsdbadminuser.
- Create the extension
Run
CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS <extension_name>.
Available extensionsSection titled “Available extensions”
These extensions are available on Managed Service for TimescaleDB:
- address_standardizer
- address_standardizer_data_us
- aiven_extras
- amcheck
- anon
- autoinc
- bloom
- bool_plperl
- btree_gin
- btree_gist
- citext
- cube
- dblink
- dict_int
- dict_xsyn
- earthdistance
- file_fdw
- fuzzystrmatch
- h3
- h3_postgis
- hll
- hstore
- hstore_plperl
- insert_username
- intagg
- intarray
- isn
- jsonb_plperl
- lo
- ltree
- moddatetime
- pageinspect
- pg_buffercache
- pg_cron
- pg_freespacemap
- pg_prewarm
- pg_repack
- pg_similarity
- pg_stat_monitor
- pg_stat_statements
- pg_surgery
- pg_trgm
- pg_visibility
- pg_walinspect
- pgaudit
- pgcrypto
- pgrouting
- pgrowlocks
- pgstattuple
- plperl
- plpgsql
- postgis
- postgis_raster
- postgis_sfcgal
- postgis_tiger_geocoder
- postgis_topology
- postgres_fdw
- refint
- rum
- seg
- sslinfo
- tablefunc
- tcn
- timescaledb
- tsm_system_rows
- tsm_system_time
- unaccent
- unit
- uuid-ossp
- vector
- vectorscale
- xml2
- timescaledb_toolkit
The
postgis_legacy extension is not packaged or supported as an extension by
the PostGIS project. Tiger Data provides the extension package for Managed Service for TimescaleDB.
Request an extensionSection titled “Request an extension”
You can request an extension not on the list by contacting Support. In your request, specify the database service and user database where you want to use the extension.
Untrusted language extensions are not supported. This restriction preserves our
ability to offer the highest possible service level. An example of an untrusted
language extension is
plpythonu.
You can contact Support directly from Managed Service for TimescaleDB. Click the life-preserver icon in the upper-right corner of your dashboard.