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Supported extensions

Add an extension and see a list of available extensions in Managed Service for TimescaleDB

Managed Service for TimescaleDB supports many PostgreSQL extensions. See available extensions for a full list.

Add an extension

Section titled “Add an extension”

You can add a supported extension to your database from the command line.

Warning

Some extensions have dependencies. When adding these, make sure to create them in the proper order.

Warning

Some extensions require disconnecting and reconnecting the client connection before they are fully available.

  1. Connect to your database

    Connect to your database as the tsdbadmin user.

  2. Create the extension

    Run CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS <extension_name>.

Available extensions

Section titled “Available extensions”

These extensions are available on Managed Service for TimescaleDB:

  • address_standardizer
  • address_standardizer_data_us
  • aiven_extras
  • amcheck
  • anon
  • autoinc
  • bloom
  • bool_plperl
  • btree_gin
  • btree_gist
  • citext
  • cube
  • dblink
  • dict_int
  • dict_xsyn
  • earthdistance
  • file_fdw
  • fuzzystrmatch
  • h3
  • h3_postgis
  • hll
  • hstore
  • hstore_plperl
  • insert_username
  • intagg
  • intarray
  • isn
  • jsonb_plperl
  • lo
  • ltree
  • moddatetime
  • pageinspect
  • pg_buffercache
  • pg_cron
  • pg_freespacemap
  • pg_prewarm
  • pg_repack
  • pg_similarity
  • pg_stat_monitor
  • pg_stat_statements
  • pg_surgery
  • pg_trgm
  • pg_visibility
  • pg_walinspect
  • pgaudit
  • pgcrypto
  • pgrouting
  • pgrowlocks
  • pgstattuple
  • plperl
  • plpgsql
  • postgis
  • postgis_raster
  • postgis_sfcgal
  • postgis_tiger_geocoder
  • postgis_topology
  • postgres_fdw
  • refint
  • rum
  • seg
  • sslinfo
  • tablefunc
  • tcn
  • timescaledb
  • tsm_system_rows
  • tsm_system_time
  • unaccent
  • unit
  • uuid-ossp
  • vector
  • vectorscale
  • xml2
  • timescaledb_toolkit
Note

The postgis_legacy extension is not packaged or supported as an extension by the PostGIS project. Tiger Data provides the extension package for Managed Service for TimescaleDB.

Request an extension

Section titled “Request an extension”

You can request an extension not on the list by contacting Support. In your request, specify the database service and user database where you want to use the extension.

Untrusted language extensions are not supported. This restriction preserves our ability to offer the highest possible service level. An example of an untrusted language extension is plpythonu.

Note

You can contact Support directly from Managed Service for TimescaleDB. Click the life-preserver icon in the upper-right corner of your dashboard.