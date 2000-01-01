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Visualize data with Google Data Studio

Integrate Google Data Studio with Managed Service for TimescaleDB

You can create reports or perform some analysis on data you have in Managed Service for TimescaleDB using Google Data Studio. You can use Data Studio to integrate other data sources, such as YouTube Analytics, MySQL, BigQuery, AdWords, and others.

Before you begin

Section titled “Before you begin”
  • You should also have a Google account.
  • In the overview page of your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service:
    • Download the CA certificate named ca.pem for your MST service.
    • Make a note of the Host, Port, Database name, User, and Password fields for the MST service.

Connecting to a data source from Data Studio

Section titled “Connecting to a data source from Data Studio”
  1. Create a new data source

    Log in to Google and open Google Data Studio. Click the Create + button and choose Data source. Select PostgreSQL as the Google Connector.

  2. Enter database details and enable SSL

    In the Database Authentication tab, type details for the Host Name, Port, Database, Username, and Password fields. Select Enable SSL and upload your server certificate file, ca.pem.

  3. Authenticate and connect

    Click AUTHENTICATE. Choose the table to be queried, or select CUSTOM QUERY to create an SQL query. Click CONNECT.