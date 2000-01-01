Visualize data with Google Data Studio
Integrate Google Data Studio with Managed Service for TimescaleDB
You can create reports or perform some analysis on data you have in Managed Service for TimescaleDB using Google Data Studio. You can use Data Studio to integrate other data sources, such as YouTube Analytics, MySQL, BigQuery, AdWords, and others.
Before you beginSection titled “Before you begin”
- You should also have a Google account.
- In the overview page of your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service:
- Download the CA certificate named
ca.pemfor your MST service.
- Make a note of the
Host,
Port,
Database name,
User, and
Passwordfields for the MST service.
- Download the CA certificate named
Connecting to a data source from Data StudioSection titled “Connecting to a data source from Data Studio”
- Create a new data source
Log in to Google and open Google Data Studio. Click the
Create +button and choose
Data source. Select
PostgreSQLas the Google Connector.
- Enter database details and enable SSL
In the
Database Authenticationtab, type details for the
Host Name,
Port,
Database,
Username, and
Passwordfields. Select
Enable SSLand upload your server certificate file,
ca.pem.
- Authenticate and connect
Click
AUTHENTICATE. Choose the table to be queried, or select
CUSTOM QUERYto create an SQL query. Click
CONNECT.