Visualize data with Grafana
Integrate Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a data source in Grafana to visualize your data
You can integrate Managed Service for TimescaleDB with Grafana to visualize your data. Grafana service in MST has built-in Prometheus, PostgreSQL, Jaeger, and other data source plugins that allow you to query and visualize data from a compatible database.
Before you beginSection titled “Before you begin”
- Created a Managed Service for TimescaleDB service
- Created a Grafana service
Configure Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a data sourceSection titled “Configure Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a data source”
You can configure a Managed Service for TimescaleDB service as a data source to a Grafana service to query and visualize the data from the database.
- Set up the Datasource integration
In MST Console, click the MST service that you want to add as a data source for the Grafana service. In the
Overviewtab, go to the
Service Integrationssection and click
Set up integration. In the
Available service integrations for TimescaleDBdialog, click the
Use Integrationbutton for
Datasource.
- Enable the Grafana service
In the dialog that appears, choose the Grafana service in the drop-down menu, and click the
Enablebutton.
- Open and log in to Grafana
In the
Servicesview, click the Grafana service to which you added the MST MST service as a data source. In the
Overviewtab for the Grafana service, make a note of the
Userand
Passwordfields, then click the link in the
Service URIfield to open Grafana. Log in with your service credentials.
- Verify the data source
Navigate to
Configuration→
Data sources. The data sources page lists Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a configured data source for the Grafana instance.
When you have configured Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a data source in Grafana, you can create panels that are populated with data using SQL.