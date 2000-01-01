Visualize data with Grafana

You can integrate Managed Service for TimescaleDB with Grafana to visualize your data. Grafana service in MST has built-in Prometheus, PostgreSQL, Jaeger, and other data source plugins that allow you to query and visualize data from a compatible database.

Before you begin Section titled “Before you begin”

Created a Managed Service for TimescaleDB service

Created a Grafana service

Configure Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a data source Section titled “Configure Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a data source”

You can configure a Managed Service for TimescaleDB service as a data source to a Grafana service to query and visualize the data from the database.

Set up the Datasource integration In MST Console, click the MST service that you want to add as a data source for the Grafana service. In the Overview tab, go to the Service Integrations section and click Set up integration . In the Available service integrations for TimescaleDB dialog, click the Use Integration button for Datasource . Enable the Grafana service In the dialog that appears, choose the Grafana service in the drop-down menu, and click the Enable button. Open and log in to Grafana In the Services view, click the Grafana service to which you added the MST MST service as a data source. In the Overview tab for the Grafana service, make a note of the User and Password fields, then click the link in the Service URI field to open Grafana. Log in with your service credentials. Verify the data source Navigate to Configuration → Data sources . The data sources page lists Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a configured data source for the Grafana instance.

When you have configured Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a data source in Grafana, you can create panels that are populated with data using SQL.