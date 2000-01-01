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Logging

Retrieve logging information on Managed Service for TimescaleDB

There are a number of different ways to review logs and metrics for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB services. You can use the native logging tool in MST Console, retrieve detailed logs using the Aiven CLI tool, or integrate a third-party service, such as SolarWinds Loggly.

Native logging

Section titled “Native logging”

To see the most recent logged events for your MST service:

  1. Find the service

    In MST Console, in the Services tab, find the MST service you want to review, and check it is marked as Running.

  2. View the logs

    Navigate to the Logs tab to see a constantly updated list of logged events.

    Viewing native logs in MST portal

Dump logs to a text file with the Aiven CLI

Section titled “Dump logs to a text file with the Aiven CLI”

If you want to dump your Managed Service for TimescaleDB logs to a text file or an archive for use later on, you can use the Aiven CLI.

Sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB account from the Aiven CLI tool, and use this command to dump your logs to a text file called tslogs.txt:

Terminal window
avn service logs -S desc -f --project <project name> <service_name> > tslogs.txt

For more information about the Aiven CLI tool, see the Aiven Client section.

Logging integrations

Section titled “Logging integrations”

If you need to access logs for your MST services regularly, or if you need more detailed logging than Managed Service for TimescaleDB can provide in MST Console, you can connect your Managed Service for TimescaleDB to a logging service such as SolarWinds Loggly.

This section covers how to create a service integration to Loggly with Managed Service for TimescaleDB.

  1. Create or log in to Loggly

    Navigate to SolarWinds Loggly and create or log in to your account.

  2. Create a customer token

    From the Loggly Home screen, navigate to LogsSource Setup. Click Customer Tokens from the top menu bar.

    On the Customer Tokens page, click Add New to create a new token. Give your token a name, and click Save. Copy your new token to your clipboard.

  3. Add a new Syslog endpoint

    Log in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB account, and navigate to Service Integrations. Navigate to Syslog, and click Add new endpoint.

  4. Configure the Syslog endpoint

    In the Create new syslog endpoint dialog, complete these fields:

    • In the Endpoint name field, type a name for your endpoint.
    • In the Server field, type logs-01.loggly.com.
    • In the Port field, type 514.
    • Uncheck the TLS checkbox.
    • In the Format field, select rfc5425.
    • In the Structured Data field, type <LOGGLY_TOKEN>@41058, using the Loggly token you copied earlier. You can also add a tag here, which you can use to more easily search for your logs in Loggly. For example, 8480330f5-aa09-46b0-b220-a0efa372b17b@41058 TAG="example-tag".

    Click Create to create the endpoint. When the endpoint has been created, it shows as an enabled service integration, with a green active indicator.

  5. View incoming logs in Loggly

    In the Loggly dashboard, navigate to Search to see your incoming logs. From here, you can create custom dashboards and view reports for your logs.

    Viewing incoming MST logs in Loggly